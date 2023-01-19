Fort Worth city council to vote on registration rules for Airbnb/Vrbo type rentals

The city of Fort Worth could be getting a new tool to help limit the spread of short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods.

The city council will vote on rules that would require owners of short-term rentals, like those advertised on Airbnb and Vrbo, to register with the city.

Under the proposal, registration would be limited to properties in compliance with the city’s 2018 ordinance banning short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods.

Owners who are not registered would face fines.

If approved, the new rules would go into effect May 1.

The city’s rules on short-term rentals are difficult to enforce, requiring code compliance officers to dedicate exhaustive investigative resources to conclusively prove a violation, according to, Brandon Bennett, the city’s code compliance chief.

The proposed changes would make it a violation to advertise without first registering with the city, and would require code compliance to compare the registration rolls with online property listings.

The council will consider the new rules at its 10 a.m. meeting on Jan. 31.