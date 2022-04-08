Fort Worth city council could vote on citizen police oversight board by the end of April

The Fort Worth city council will take up the issue of a citizen police review board at its next work session April 19.

District 8 council member Chris Nettles made the announcement while speaking Thursday at a Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce event. He gave the roughly 20 audience members a broad overview of how the panel will work.

The citizens review board will have 15 members appointed by the city council and will step in to review what Nettles called “high profile cases” of alleged police misconduct. Nettles referenced Jacqueline Craig and Atatiana Jefferson as examples of cases the panel would address.

The board will be able to review the evidence and make recommendations to Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes as to how to respond to the incident. The panel will not have the power to compel the chief to act, and the police chief will have final discretion over any disciplinary actions.

The board’s focus will be on violations of police department policy and procedure. Its findings will be made available to the public, which Nettles said would promote the kind of transparency necessary to establish a stronger relationship between the community and the police.

“It’s not going to the issue 100%, but I truly believe it will give a little bit more transparency, and that’s what we want as a community,” Nettles said.

The city’s race and culture task force recommended creating the panel in 2018. The city created its office of the police oversight monitor in January 2020, which has been developing a recommendation for the city council on the makeup of a potential oversight board.

Nettles did not say whether residents with a felony arrest record will be eligible to serve on the board. That’s not standard practice for other oversight boards across the country, police monitor Kim Neal told the Star-Telegram in September 2021.

Both Nettles and Mayor Pro Tem Gyna Bivens, in an October 2021 council work session, raised the issue of wrongful convictions potentially keeping otherwise qualified applicants off the review board.

“Things are not always what the records show,” Bivens said during the October meeting.

After being briefed on a proposal for the review board, the council could vote to enact it as early as its April 26 meeting.