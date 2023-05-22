How Fort Worth’s Charles Schwab Challenge bagged golf’s hottest, charming, story.

The last time Colonial Country Club extended an invitation to play its annual PGA Tour event it caused a global reaction that will never be equaled unless they ask Taylor Swift to play.

(Now THAT would sell some tickets).

It was 20 years ago this month when Annika Sorenstam played Colonial; the move was ripped for a variety of reasons. You can guess the first one.

The second was that her invitation required a sponsor’s exemption which typically goes to a player who “deserves it.”

“Deserve” is one of those fun, subjective terms and when the organizers at the Charles Schwab Challenge invited pro golf’s most charming story on Sunday evening absolutely no one objected.

Michael Block’s arrival to Colonial this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge will not generate a decimal point of what Annika’s presence did, but he is the closest thing to a real life Tin Cup pro golf has.

How Block, who was scheduled to arrive in Fort Worth on Monday, scored this invite is wonderful example of perfect timing.

According to Charles Schwab Challenge tournament director Michael Tothe, University of Texas alum Parker Coody had accepted the tournament’s final exemption to join the field for the event that begins this week. Coody is not on the PGA Tour yet.

“He had success last week on the Korn Ferry tournament, and he finished in the top 25; that’s the pathway to the PGA Tour,” Tothe said in a phone interview. “On Sunday, his agent called me at noon and said that Parker would likely withdraw from (the CS Challenge).

“That’s the way it needs to be for Parker. That’s the right decision.”

Coody’s decision created an opening.

Block is a 46-year-old pro who didn’t win the PGA Championship over the weekend in Rochester, N.Y., but he will be remembered far more than the actual winner of the major, Brooks Koepka.

Block is the club pro at the Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, Calif. Before the 2023 PGA Championship, he had made the cut four times since 2007. The last time was 2015, in the Barbasol Championship, where finished 71st.

He had never made the cut at a major before the PGA Championship. When he made the cut this time, he became the first club pro to do so at the event since 1990.

For the final round on Sunday, Block was paired with Rory McIlroy; when Block learned of his playing partner, he nearly cried.

On Sunday, Block aced the par-3 15th hole in front of a gallery so big anyone would have thought they were watching the leaders.

“As Michael was making that hole in one at 15, I called (the representatives) at Charles Schwab and asked, ‘What do you think?’” Tothe said of extending an invite to Block. “They said, ‘Absolutely.’ Once he was done with his round, we connected with the PGA Tour and invited him at 6:30.

“This spot would not have been available had Parker not withdrawn. So, we have to thank Parker for that, for sure.”

Block’s arrival along with nine of the top 20 players ranked in the PGA Tour is about as good of a field any tournament should expect that is not among the “elevated” events.

(FYI - In an effort to “deal with” the startup LIV Golf, which recruited away top players thanks to giant contracts, the PGA Tour now has 13 events on its schedule that are “elevated.” Those tournaments feature purses of $20 million. The CS Challenge does not have that status).

Jordan Spieth along with Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland highlight a field that, at least initially, will be stolen by the club pro who just finished tied for 15th at golf’s most recent event.

“I’m living the dream,” Block told CBS after the tournament. “I’m making sure that I enjoy this moment. I’ve learned that after my 46 years of life that it’s not going to get better than this. There’s no way. No chance in hell. So I’m going to enjoy this, and thank you.”

Magic.



Shoutout to Parker Coody, too.