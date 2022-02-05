This Fort Worth building is empty today. But it has a rich history as a Black nightclub.

Carol Roark
·4 min read

Lucyle Greene Wallis Horn Thompson was a driven woman. She began her career teaching in Dallas, but set her sights on delivering world-class entertainment.

Lucyle came to Fort Worth when she married fellow teacher Charles Wallis, who also ran the Risto-Krat Inn, a barbecue and beer joint. She took over managing the Risto-Krat and in about 1936 moved it to 951 E. Rosedale in Terrell Heights, a neighborhood where many African-American professionals lived. After a couple of years, she turned over management to John Winzelle “Squid” Sims, the grandson of the property owner.

In 1940, the Wallises purchased the lot on which the Risto-Krat Inn stood from the estate of Oscar M. Sims. Lucyle received the property as part of the settlement when she and Charles divorced in 1942, and continued to outsource the management of the Risto-Krat while she planned her next project. Her plans also included marriage to Randolph Horn, a local barber.

The end of World War II brought opportunities for many, and Lucyle Horn was ready to take advantage of them. She hired contractor Joe Peace (husband of noted educator Hazel Harvey Peace) to undertake a major renovation of the former barbecue restaurant and reopened it in mid-1946 as the Zanzibar Café and Night Club.

Applause magazine, published in Dallas, featured the Zanzibar, calling it a “show place” for Texas, inspired by the New York City night club of the same name. “The greats,” Applause said, “are always thrilled at finding such a classy spot down this way.”

The Fort Worth venue seated 350 around a dance floor lighted with chandeliers and featured a “glass bar” – it was actually covered with mirrors. The Pittsburgh Courier noted that, “One of the Zanzibar’s unique features is its disappearing roof. On balmy nights, patrons dance under the stars. Who could ask for more?”

Top-flight entertainment included the Ink Spots, fronted by Billy Kenny, dancers Clayton “Peg Leg” Bates and “Uncle Willie” Pratt, Earl Hines, Lionel Hampton, and Lucky Millinder. Bob Jackson led the house band.

The Horns divorced in 1949, but Lucyle retained control of the club and the property. She retained managers to handle the club’s day-to-day business, and it thrived. Bennie Ruth Dickens, who frequented the club as a young woman, recalls that it was a classy place with customers who dressed up to go out. During the 1950s, Zanzibar was primarily a restaurant during the week with music and dancing on the weekends.

The house was always packed, and blues guitarist Lowell Fulson (who was living in Dallas at the time and fronting his own band) was a frequent attraction and a real crowd-pleaser, Bennie Ruth recalls. She also remembers hearing Freddie King and Ray Sharpe perform. Because of Texas liquor laws at the time, Zanzibar served beer, but wine and hard liquor were BYOB. Set-ups – the mixers needed to concoct a proper cocktail – were available.

Zanzibar closed about 1959 when people had more options for places to go, and the crowds dwindled. In 1965, Lucyle sold the property to the Upper Room Temple pastored by barber and gospel musician Kirby Holmes. Music reverberated not only from the Temple’s house choir, but in special programs given by the Hardeman Singers and Dallas Academy Choir, along with other gospel groups.

The Upper Room Temple defaulted on its payments, and in 1974 Lucyle – who by now was Lucyle Thompson – bought the property back at an auction on the courthouse steps. She then sold it to Irreasa Drake in 1975, ushering in a new era for the building in which comfort food reigned supreme.

Irreasa Drake stands by her cash register at Drake&#x002019;s Cafeteria in 1982. The recessed portion of the ceiling may indicate where the Zanzibar&#x002019;s &#x00201c;disappearing roof&#x00201d; was once located.
Irreasa Drake stands by her cash register at Drake’s Cafeteria in 1982. The recessed portion of the ceiling may indicate where the Zanzibar’s “disappearing roof” was once located.

Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy called Drake’s “a multicultural crossroads of Fort Worth,” where everyday folk enjoyed smothered pork chops, fried chicken, and sweet potato pie alongside downtown’s elite. Oh, and don’t forget the corn casserole and other vegetables, their flavor enhanced by “just enough sugar” to bring out the flavor.

At some point, the building’s distinctive crenelated top disappeared, replaced by a simple gabled roof that was likely installed to stop leaks from the Zanzibar’s fabled disappearing roof. Irreasa Drake died in 1990, but her family continued to run the cafeteria until about 2004. Today the building sits, stabilized but empty, awaiting its next forward thinking occupant.

Carol Roark is an archivist, historian, and author with a special interest in architectural and photographic history who has written several books on Fort Worth history.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Trent Jr. has fun with headband inquiry after monster night vs. Hawks

    "No matter how I look on the floor I go out there to play hard and try to win as many basketball games as I can. Regarding my hair, it is clean, but we're going out there to win." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • Toronto FC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC bolstered its backline Monday with blue-chip defender Carlos Salcedo while saying goodbye to Venezuelan winger Yeferson Soteldo. Salcedo, a Mexican international who is signed through 2024 as a designated player, comes from Mexico's Tigres UANL but has also played in MLS, Italy and Germany. Soteldo, meanwhile is headed to Tigres after one season in TFC colours. While Toronto called them two separate transactions, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • Shiffrin talks about watching Biles deal with Olympic stress

    Alpine skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin was paying attention when gymnastics superstar Simone Biles opened up about being burdened by “the weight of the world” and sat out a string of finals at the Tokyo Olympics six months ago. Shiffrin was listening, too, when swimming superstar Caeleb Dressel revealed, after finishing first in five races at the Summer Games, how “terrifying” it was to confront “so much pressure in one moment; your whole life boils down to a moment.” Observed Shiffrin: “He wo

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Norway takes Olympic gold in 3-way sprint in biathlon relay

    ZHANGJAIKOU, China (AP) — Johannes Thingnes Boe of Norway moved ahead of his French and Russian rivals in the final meters of the mixed relay to take gold Saturday in the first biathlon race of the Beijing Olympics. Boe, Quentin Fillon Maillet of France and Eduard Latypov of the Russian team left the range close together after the last round of shooting and raced for position until the final stretch, when Boe sprinted for the win. Norway, which came into the relay as the World Cup leader, also g

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Toronto Argonauts re-sign starting quarterback Bethel-Thompson

    TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts re-signed American starting quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson on Monday. Bethel-Thompson, 33, was slated to become a free agent next week. "There are hundreds of reasons to sign back…unfinished business, a commitment to excellence from the organization, an opportunity to deepen the bonds of brotherhood,” the quarterback said in a statement. "At the end of the day it comes down to one: (Argos GM) Michael 'Pinball' Clemons. "He epitomizes championship DNA. Last yea