Fort Worth Black Chamber to give $1.5K grant at inaugural Black History celebration

This year will mark the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Black History Celebration with a $1,500 business grant to be given to a local small business.

The inaugural Black History Celebration will be a celebration paying homage to the legacy leaders and trailblazers in Fort Worth.

This black-tie affair will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Ashton Depot Catering + Events, 1501 Jones St., in Fort Worth.

The $1,500 business grant taken from ticket proceeds will go to a local minority-owned small business member of Fort Worth Black Chamber. Grant applications are open through Feb. 15 and can be submitted online.

Tickets for the event are $100 per person or $1,000 per table, which seats ten people. There are also sponsor packages that include a table and organization recognition opportunities priced from $2,500-$7,500.

Tickets can be bought at the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber website.