Fort Worth bishop dismisses Carmelite nun accused of breaking chastity vow with priest

A nun accused of breaking her vow of chastity with a priest from outside the Diocese of Fort Worth has been dismissed from the Order of Discaled Carmelites.

Reverend Mother Teresa Agnes Gerlach has 30 days to appeal the decision, according to a decree of dismissal from the diocese. She oversaw cloistered nuns at the Monastery of the Most Holy Trinity in Arlington.

The diocese declined to comment or provide details about the priest. An attorney for Gerlach could not immediately be reached for comment.

Gerlach and another nun, Sister Francis Therese, have filed a $1 million lawsuit in Tarrant County against Olson and the diocese. They accuse the bishop of abuse of power and overstepping his authority.

