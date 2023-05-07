Fort Worth-area voters embrace booming school growth, approve expansions, new buildings

Fort Worth-area voters came to the polls this election cycle prepared to usher in growth.

Voters were tasked with deciding the fate of $4.9 billion for area school districts, most of which was set aside to build schools as populations stretch the limits of classroom space in Tarrant, Denton, Parker and Wise counties.

Voters approved new buildings and expansions in the Northwest, Aledo and Crowley school districts.

Northwest

Northwest had the biggest bond package of any school district in the area at $2 billion. Three propositions covered a high school, a middle school, four elementary schools and four early childhood centers, as well as home stadiums for three high schools and technological improvements.

All three propositions passed, with 60.6% of voters approving new schools, 50.4% of voters approving stadium improvements and 61.7% of voters approving technological improvements across Tarrant, Denton and Wise counties.

Northwest schools have added 15,000 students since 2010.

“We’ve definitely been a fast-growth district will be a fast growth district for at least 30 to 40 more years, said school spokesperson Anthony Toise. “So I think people are accepting of that, and when they move here, they they know that coming in.”

Northwest superintendent Mark Foust said he was grateful the community’s voices were heard at the polls.

“We look forward to the opportunity to address the growth that’s coming our way by making sure we have the best possible facilities we can for our students,” Foust said.

The newly approved bond will cost the owner of $400,000 home $3.60 a year.

Aledo

Aledo schools have experienced 98% growth over the past 10 years. Demographers estimate that housing developments like Veale Ranch and Morningstar will add another 9,500 homes to the district by 2031.

Aledo’s $123.8 million bond — which passed with 56.4% of the vote, according to unofficial results — includes expansions to Aledo High School and a new elementary school that will be built north of the new McAnnally Middle School.

“We are grateful for the Aledo Growth Committee and thankful that the community supported the proposal put forward by their fellow citizens and neighbors in approving this bond,” Susan Bohn, Aledo’s superintendent, wrote in a statement Saturday night. “It took the AGC many hours and studying student enrollment, financial information, districtwide facility needs and instructional goals to build a proposal that voters could get behind. As Aledo ISD’s rapid growth doesn’t look to be slowing down anytime soon, we look forward to getting to work immediately on the Bond 2023 projects.”

Aledo school board president Hoyt Harris wrote in a statement that the bond package will particularly help with filling capacity needs at the elementary level. Five of Aledo’s six elementary schools are expected to reach capacity by the 2024-25 school year.

And that growth isn’t stopping anytime soon. Demographers expect the middle school enrollment will reach capacity by the 2027-28 school year, and the high school enrollment reach capacity by the 2028-29 school year.

More conversations will be had about the need for high school space come 2025, according to a press release from the district.

Aledo’s bond package will cost the owner of a $400,000 home around $90 a year.

“Throughout the Aledo Growth Committee process, we talked about how the proposal we put forth would be for the benefit of our kids in Aledo ISD,” Aledo Growth Committee co-chair Dan Reilley said. “We are thankful that the Aledo community put their faith in the AGC and that our students will see the direct benefit of the 2023 bond proposal.”

Crowley

Voters approved propositions for new schools with 53.4% of the vote and an outdoor learning center with 52.2% but rejected a performing arts center, with 51.4% voting against the proposal as part of a $1.17 billion package.

A spokesperson for Crowley schools could not immediately be reached for comment.

Crowley’s bond package is not expected to raise taxes, according to district officials.