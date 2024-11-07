Fort Worth-area high school football standings
Area Football Standings
(Records as of November 2, 2024)
*Clinched playoff berth
(District enrollment rank in parenthesis)
District 3-6A
W
L
W
L
North Crowley* (1)
5
0
9
0
Crowley* (6)
5
0
6
3
Mansfield (3)
3
2
7
2
Legacy* (4)
3
3
3
7
Weatherford (7)
2
3
2
7
Lake Ridge (2)
0
5
1
8
Boswell (5)
0
5
0
9
District 4-6A
W
L
W
L
Carroll* (7)
8
0
10
0
Trinity* (1)
6
1
8
1
Nelson* (6)
5
2
7
2
Northwest* (8)
4
3
6
3
Eaton (2)
3
4
4
5
Keller (5)
3
4
4
5
Timber Creek (4)
2
5
4
5
L.D. Bell (3)
1
6
2
7
Central (9)
0
7
1
8
District 5-6A
W
L
W
L
Coppell* (1)
6
0
9
0
Lewisville* (2)
5
1
6
3
Guyer* (7)
4
2
6
3
Marcus (5)
3
3
6
3
Hebron (3)
3
3
5
4
Flower Mound (4)
2
4
5
4
Braswell (6)
1
5
2
7
Little Elm (8)
0
6
0
9
District 8-6A
W
L
W
L
Bowie* (8)
6
0
6
3
Arlington (6)
4
2
6
3
South Grand Prairie (3)
4
2
6
3
Haltom (5)
4
2
5
4
Martin (2)
3
3
3
6
Lamar (7)
2
4
3
6
Sam Houston (1)
1
5
2
7
Grand Prairie (4)
0
6
1
8
District 11-6A
W
L
W
L
Duncanville* (1)
6
0
8
0
DeSoto* (8)
5
1
7
2
Waxahachie* (3)
4
2
6
3
Lancaster* (7)
4
2
4
5
Cedar Hill (6)
2
4
3
6
Skyline (2)
1
5
3
6
Horn (4)
1
5
2
7
Mesquite (5)
1
5
2
7
District 3-5A D1
W
L
W
L
Aledo*
7
0
8
1
Ryan*
6
1
8
1
Azle*
5
2
7
2
Richland*
5
2
7
2
Brewer
3
4
3
6
Fossil Ridge
3
5
3
7
Birdville
2
5
3
6
Denton
1
6
2
7
Granbury
0
7
1
8
District 4-5A D1
W
L
W
L
Saginaw*
7
0
9
0
Arlington Heights*
6
1
8
1
Paschal*
6
1
7
2
Chisholm Trail*
5
2
7
2
Wyatt
3
4
3
6
Polytechnic
3
5
3
7
North Side
1
6
3
6
Trimble Tech
1
6
3
6
South Hills
0
7
1
8
District 7-5A D1
W
L
W
L
Highland Park*
5
0
8
1
Midlothian*
5
0
8
1
Red Oak
3
2
5
4
Centennial
2
3
4
5
Tyler
2
3
4
5
Joshua
1
4
5
4
Cleburne
0
6
0
10
District 3-5A D2
W
L
W
L
Argyle*
7
0
8
1
Colleyville Heritage*
6
1
7
2
Summit
5
2
5
4
Timberview
5
3
6
4
Seguin
4
3
6
3
The Colony
2
5
4
5
Burleson
2
5
3
6
Everman
1
6
1
8
Grapevine
0
7
0
9
District 4-4A D1
W
L
W
L
Stephenville*
3
0
8
1
Lampasas*
3
1
8
2
Burnet
1
2
5
4
Brownwood
1
2
4
4
Marble Falls
0
3
2
7
District 5-4A D1
W
L
W
L
Springtown*
6
0
9
1
Decatur*
4
1
5
4
Southwest*
4
1
5
4
Eastern Hills*
2
3
2
7
Carter-Riverside
1
4
2
7
Western Hills
1
4
1
8
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
0
5
0
9
District 6-4A D1
W
L
W
L
Alvarado*
4
0
9
0
Kennedale*
4
0
5
4
Lake Worth
2
2
2
7
Castleberry
1
3
4
5
Ranchview
1
3
4
5
Life
0
4
0
9
District 3-4A D2
W
L
W
L
Graham*
4
0
8
1
Brock*
3
1
8
1
Mineral Wells
2
2
6
3
Bridgeport
1
3
3
6
Eagle Mountain
1
3
3
6
Burkburnett
1
3
2
7
District 4-4A D2
W
L
W
L
Glen Rose*
4
0
7
2
Benbrook*
3
1
8
1
Godley
2
2
5
4
Dunbar
2
2
4
5
Hillsboro
1
3
3
6
Venus
0
4
0
9
District 4-3A D1
W
L
W
L
Paradise*
5
0
7
2
Peaster*
4
1
7
2
Vernon*
4
1
7
2
Iowa Park
2
3
3
6
Ponder
2
4
5
5
Bowie
1
4
4
5
Boyd
0
5
1
8
District 5-3A D1
W
L
W
L
Grandview*
4
0
6
3
Mexia*
3
1
5
4
Maypearl*
2
2
5
4
West
2
2
5
4
Whitney
1
3
5
4
Groesbeck
0
4
4
5
District 5-3A D2
W
L
W
L
Tolar*
4
0
8
1
Brady*
3
1
7
2
Clifton*
3
1
6
3
Eastland
1
3
4
5
Dublin
1
3
1
8
Early
0
4
1
8
District 6-3A D2
W
L
W
L
Holliday*
4
0
7
2
City View*
3
1
7
2
Jacksboro*
3
1
7
2
Henrietta
1
3
3
6
Millsap
1
3
3
6
Valley View
0
4
1
8
District 7-2A D1
W
L
W
L
Axtell*
4
1
8
1
Italy*
4
1
7
2
Rio Vista*
3
2
5
4
Dawson*
3
2
4
5
Itasca
2
3
4
5
Valley Mills
1
4
2
7
Bosqueville
1
5
4
6
District 8-2A D2
W
L
W
L
Muenster*
4
0
7
2
Collinsville*
3
1
8
1
Lindsay
2
2
6
3
Era
2
2
5
4
Santo
1
3
4
5
Chico
0
4
1
8
TAPPS D-I District 1
W
L
W
L
Liberty Christian
5
0
8
1
Prestonwood Christian
5
1
8
2
Bishop Lynch
3
2
5
4
Parish Episcopal
3
2
5
4
Legacy Christian
2
3
6
3
Nolan Catholic
0
5
2
7
Trinity Christian
0
5
2
7
TAPPS D-II District 1
W
L
W
L
All Saints
4
0
9
0
Midland Christian
3
1
4
5
Fort Worth Christian
2
2
6
3
Southwest Christian
2
2
4
5
Faith Christian
1
3
2
7
Lubbock Trinity
0
4
3
6
TAPPS D-II District 2
W
L
W
L
Regents
5
0
8
1
Hyde Park
4
1
6
3
Grace Community
3
2
6
3
Brook Hill
3
2
5
4
Brentwood Christian
2
3
5
4
Grace Prep
1
5
1
8
Bishop Dunne
0
5
1
8
TAPPS D-III District 1
W
L
W
L
Lubbock Christian
3
0
8
1
Covenant Christian
2
1
5
4
Lake Country Christian
2
2
4
5
Pantego Christian
1
2
6
2
Trinity Christian
0
3
2
7
TAPPS D-IV District 1
W
L
W
L
First Baptist
4
0
8
1
Live Oak Classical
3
1
6
3
Sacred Heart
3
1
6
3
Mercy Culture
1
3
2
7
Temple Christian
1
3
2
7
Reicher Catholic
0
4
0
9
TAPPS 6-Man D-II District 1
W
L
W
L
Covenant Classical
3
0
5
3
Nazarene Christian
3
1
7
3
Abilene Christian
2
1
5
3
Harvest Christian
0
3
2
7
Weatherford Christian
0
3
0
8
TAPPS 6-Man D-II District 2
W
L
W
L
Prestonwood North
4
0
7
2
Fellowship
3
1
7
1
Victory Christian
3
1
8
2
Ovilla Christian
1
3
5
3
The Highlands
1
3
4
4
Calvary Academy
0
4
1
8
TAPPS 6-Man D-III District 2
W
L
W
L
Wichita Christian
1
0
9
0
Valor Prep
1
0
7
2
Azle Christian
0
2
5
4
SPC Class 3A
W
L
W
L
Houston Christian
6
0
7
3
Trinity Valley
4
2
5
4
Country Day
4
2
7
2
Oakridge
3
3
7
3
Greenhill
3
3
5
5
Cistercian
1
5
2
7
St. Andrew’s
0
6
3
7
____
____
_____
____
____