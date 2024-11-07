Advertisement

Fort Worth-area high school football standings

South Grand Prairie Warriors lift a trophy after a UIL football game against South Grand Prairie High School at Gopher-Warrior Bowl in Grand Prairie, Texas on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.

Area Football Standings

(Records as of November 2, 2024)

*Clinched playoff berth

(District enrollment rank in parenthesis)













District 3-6A

W

L



W

L

North Crowley* (1)

5

0



9

0

Crowley* (6)

5

0



6

3

Mansfield (3)

3

2



7

2

Legacy* (4)

3

3



3

7

Weatherford (7)

2

3



2

7

Lake Ridge (2)

0

5



1

8

Boswell (5)

0

5



0

9













District 4-6A

W

L



W

L

Carroll* (7)

8

0



10

0

Trinity* (1)

6

1



8

1

Nelson* (6)

5

2



7

2

Northwest* (8)

4

3



6

3

Eaton (2)

3

4



4

5

Keller (5)

3

4



4

5

Timber Creek (4)

2

5



4

5

L.D. Bell (3)

1

6



2

7

Central (9)

0

7



1

8













District 5-6A

W

L



W

L

Coppell* (1)

6

0



9

0

Lewisville* (2)

5

1



6

3

Guyer* (7)

4

2



6

3

Marcus (5)

3

3



6

3

Hebron (3)

3

3



5

4

Flower Mound (4)

2

4



5

4

Braswell (6)

1

5



2

7

Little Elm (8)

0

6



0

9













District 8-6A

W

L



W

L

Bowie* (8)

6

0



6

3

Arlington (6)

4

2



6

3

South Grand Prairie (3)

4

2



6

3

Haltom (5)

4

2



5

4

Martin (2)

3

3



3

6

Lamar (7)

2

4



3

6

Sam Houston (1)

1

5



2

7

Grand Prairie (4)

0

6



1

8













District 11-6A

W

L



W

L

Duncanville* (1)

6

0



8

0

DeSoto* (8)

5

1



7

2

Waxahachie* (3)

4

2



6

3

Lancaster* (7)

4

2



4

5

Cedar Hill (6)

2

4



3

6

Skyline (2)

1

5



3

6

Horn (4)

1

5



2

7

Mesquite (5)

1

5



2

7













District 3-5A D1

W

L



W

L

Aledo*

7

0



8

1

Ryan*

6

1



8

1

Azle*

5

2



7

2

Richland*

5

2



7

2

Brewer

3

4



3

6

Fossil Ridge

3

5



3

7

Birdville

2

5



3

6

Denton

1

6



2

7

Granbury

0

7



1

8













District 4-5A D1

W

L



W

L

Saginaw*

7

0



9

0

Arlington Heights*

6

1



8

1

Paschal*

6

1



7

2

Chisholm Trail*

5

2



7

2

Wyatt

3

4



3

6

Polytechnic

3

5



3

7

North Side

1

6



3

6

Trimble Tech

1

6



3

6

South Hills

0

7



1

8













District 7-5A D1

W

L



W

L

Highland Park*

5

0



8

1

Midlothian*

5

0



8

1

Red Oak

3

2



5

4

Centennial

2

3



4

5

Tyler

2

3



4

5

Joshua

1

4



5

4

Cleburne

0

6



0

10













District 3-5A D2

W

L



W

L

Argyle*

7

0



8

1

Colleyville Heritage*

6

1



7

2

Summit

5

2



5

4

Timberview

5

3



6

4

Seguin

4

3



6

3

The Colony

2

5



4

5

Burleson

2

5



3

6

Everman

1

6



1

8

Grapevine

0

7



0

9













District 4-4A D1

W

L



W

L

Stephenville*

3

0



8

1

Lampasas*

3

1



8

2

Burnet

1

2



5

4

Brownwood

1

2



4

4

Marble Falls

0

3



2

7













District 5-4A D1

W

L



W

L

Springtown*

6

0



9

1

Decatur*

4

1



5

4

Southwest*

4

1



5

4

Eastern Hills*

2

3



2

7

Carter-Riverside

1

4



2

7

Western Hills

1

4



1

8

Diamond Hill-Jarvis

0

5



0

9













District 6-4A D1

W

L



W

L

Alvarado*

4

0



9

0

Kennedale*

4

0



5

4

Lake Worth

2

2



2

7

Castleberry

1

3



4

5

Ranchview

1

3



4

5

Life

0

4



0

9













District 3-4A D2

W

L



W

L

Graham*

4

0



8

1

Brock*

3

1



8

1

Mineral Wells

2

2



6

3

Bridgeport

1

3



3

6

Eagle Mountain

1

3



3

6

Burkburnett

1

3



2

7













District 4-4A D2

W

L



W

L

Glen Rose*

4

0



7

2

Benbrook*

3

1



8

1

Godley

2

2



5

4

Dunbar

2

2



4

5

Hillsboro

1

3



3

6

Venus

0

4



0

9













District 4-3A D1

W

L



W

L

Paradise*

5

0



7

2

Peaster*

4

1



7

2

Vernon*

4

1



7

2

Iowa Park

2

3



3

6

Ponder

2

4



5

5

Bowie

1

4



4

5

Boyd

0

5



1

8













District 5-3A D1

W

L



W

L

Grandview*

4

0



6

3

Mexia*

3

1



5

4

Maypearl*

2

2



5

4

West

2

2



5

4

Whitney

1

3



5

4

Groesbeck

0

4



4

5













District 5-3A D2

W

L



W

L

Tolar*

4

0



8

1

Brady*

3

1



7

2

Clifton*

3

1



6

3

Eastland

1

3



4

5

Dublin

1

3



1

8

Early

0

4



1

8













District 6-3A D2

W

L



W

L

Holliday*

4

0



7

2

City View*

3

1



7

2

Jacksboro*

3

1



7

2

Henrietta

1

3



3

6

Millsap

1

3



3

6

Valley View

0

4



1

8













District 7-2A D1

W

L



W

L

Axtell*

4

1



8

1

Italy*

4

1



7

2

Rio Vista*

3

2



5

4

Dawson*

3

2



4

5

Itasca

2

3



4

5

Valley Mills

1

4



2

7

Bosqueville

1

5



4

6













District 8-2A D2

W

L



W

L

Muenster*

4

0



7

2

Collinsville*

3

1



8

1

Lindsay

2

2



6

3

Era

2

2



5

4

Santo

1

3



4

5

Chico

0

4



1

8













TAPPS D-I District 1

W

L



W

L

Liberty Christian

5

0



8

1

Prestonwood Christian

5

1



8

2

Bishop Lynch

3

2



5

4

Parish Episcopal

3

2



5

4

Legacy Christian

2

3



6

3

Nolan Catholic

0

5



2

7

Trinity Christian

0

5



2

7













TAPPS D-II District 1

W

L



W

L

All Saints

4

0



9

0

Midland Christian

3

1



4

5

Fort Worth Christian

2

2



6

3

Southwest Christian

2

2



4

5

Faith Christian

1

3



2

7

Lubbock Trinity

0

4



3

6













TAPPS D-II District 2

W

L



W

L

Regents

5

0



8

1

Hyde Park

4

1



6

3

Grace Community

3

2



6

3

Brook Hill

3

2



5

4

Brentwood Christian

2

3



5

4

Grace Prep

1

5



1

8

Bishop Dunne

0

5



1

8













TAPPS D-III District 1

W

L



W

L

Lubbock Christian

3

0



8

1

Covenant Christian

2

1



5

4

Lake Country Christian

2

2



4

5

Pantego Christian

1

2



6

2

Trinity Christian

0

3



2

7













TAPPS D-IV District 1

W

L



W

L

First Baptist

4

0



8

1

Live Oak Classical

3

1



6

3

Sacred Heart

3

1



6

3

Mercy Culture

1

3



2

7

Temple Christian

1

3



2

7

Reicher Catholic

0

4



0

9













TAPPS 6-Man D-II District 1

W

L



W

L

Covenant Classical

3

0



5

3

Nazarene Christian

3

1



7

3

Abilene Christian

2

1



5

3

Harvest Christian

0

3



2

7

Weatherford Christian

0

3



0

8













TAPPS 6-Man D-II District 2

W

L



W

L

Prestonwood North

4

0



7

2

Fellowship

3

1



7

1

Victory Christian

3

1



8

2

Ovilla Christian

1

3



5

3

The Highlands

1

3



4

4

Calvary Academy

0

4



1

8













TAPPS 6-Man D-III District 2

W

L



W

L

Wichita Christian

1

0



9

0

Valor Prep

1

0



7

2

Azle Christian

0

2



5

4













SPC Class 3A

W

L



W

L

Houston Christian

6

0



7

3

Trinity Valley

4

2



5

4

Country Day

4

2



7

2

Oakridge

3

3



7

3

Greenhill

3

3



5

5

Cistercian

1

5



2

7

St. Andrew’s

0

6



3

7



