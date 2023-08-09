Who are the Fort Worth-area high school football wide receivers and tight ends to watch in 2023?

The Texas high school football season is rapidly approaching.

Fort Worth area wide receivers and tight ends have just over two weeks until they showcase their hard off season work. Which pass catchers will have breakout seasons? Which players will continue their dominance?

Here are 10 Fort Worth area wide receivers and tight ends to watch:

1. Tré Griffiths, WR, Keller

Griffiths also runs track and competed in the District 4-6A championships, running the 400 and the 200 meter races. In 2022, he tallied 836 yards and seven touchdowns on 30 receptions, averaging a whopping 27.8 yards per catch.

Griffiths, 247Sports’ No. 155 player in Texas, will have an increased role in his senior season.

2. Jacob Jordan, WR, Southlake Carroll

The Southlake Carroll Dragon offense has high expectations and wide receiver Jacob Jordan will lead the charge. Jordan’s 5-foot-9 height didn’t stop him from putting up phenomenal numbers in 2022; he tallied 1202 yards and 16 touchdowns on 64 receptions.

After being named District-4 5A newcomer of the year as a sophomore, he was named to the Star Telegram’s All Area First Team as a junior. What’s in store in his senior year? He will, once again, be quarterback Graham Knowles’ primary target.

3. Jack VanDorselaer, TE, Southlake Carroll

Jack VanDorselaer is a freak athlete, according to Southlake Carroll head coach Riley Dodge, who discovered the tight end in a pool. With a swimming background, VanDorselaer quickly made his presence known on land.

The class of 2025 Dragon tight end has offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas to name a few. It’s safe to say VanDorselaer is a highly recruited individual, and there’s good reason for that.

With a 6-foot-4, 225 pound frame, VanDorselaer overpowered opponents as a run blocker and showed impressive speed for his size as a sophomore. As an upperclassman with a bit more experience, there’s no limit to his potential success.

4. Carterrious Brown, WR, Arlington Seguin

Class of 2025 receiver Carterrious Brown has impressive speed and the ability to break away for deep touchdowns. He also uses size to overpower defensive backs, hauling in contested throws.

He’s a goal line fade threat as well, and has solid positioning, awareness and reflexes. Brown, as a sophomore, recorded 977 yards and 9 touchdowns on 37 receptions, averaging 26 yards per catch.

5. Dozie Ezukanma, WR, Fort Worth All Saints

Dozie Ezukanma committed to Oklahoma in June after tallying 587 yards and 6 touchdowns on 42 receptions with Keller Timber Creek. He’ll play his senior season with Fort Worth All Saints and elite class of 2025 quarterback recruit Kelden Ryan.

Ezukanma had offers from Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Oregon, Kansas State to name a few. He also received an offer from Texas Tech, a school he has family ties to.

Erik Ezukanma, Dozie’s brother and Miami Dolphins wide receiver, was a Red Raider.

6. Mason Ferguson, WR, North Crowley

Louisiana Tech commit Mason Ferguson recorded 490 yards on 27 receptions with Burleson High School. In his senior season, he’ll play for North Crowley High School.

‘24 North Crowley WR @MasonFergusonn putting in work crafting and polishing in the lab. #CoachHooksTrained pic.twitter.com/k5kVzpwGp1 — Margin Hooks (@SkysTheLimitWR) July 15, 2023

Ferguson has a 6-foot-2, 180 pound frame and is 247Sports’ No. 212 player in Texas. He’ll catch passes from junior quarterback Chris Jimerson, who is primed for a monster season.

7. Reign Broadway, WR, Mansfield Lake Ridge

Broadway, with a 6-foot-2, 185 pound frame, says he uses size as a tool, pairing it with speed you won’t normally see from larger players. With Arlington Grace Prep in 2022, Broadway gained 735 yards and caught 8 touchdowns.

Now, he’ll play for Mansfield Lake Ridge and catch passes from junior quarterback Kennen Miller, who is entering his third year as a starter. Off the field, Broadway is interested in computer science.

8. Brandon Young Jr., TE, Mansfield Legacy

Brandon Young Jr. missed time in his junior year with a broken wrist, gaining 72 yards on nine receptions. He has the tools and ability, however, to be a game changer in his senior season.

The North Texas Mean Green commit has a 6-foot-6, 240 pound frame. There’s one main question: How effective will he be as a pass catcher? Regardless, his value as a blocker is sky high in any situation.

9. Julian Knox, WR, North Crowley

Julian Knox is an all around, versatile athlete. According to North Crowley head coach Ray Gates, know ran a 4.42 second 40-yard dash, which helped put him on the Horned Frogs’ radar.

He is 247Sports’ No. 103 player in Texas and committed to TCU on June 13. Knox will have an improved role in what should be a high powered offense led by junior quarterback Chris Jimerson.

10. Kaydon Finley, WR, Aledo

Kaydon Finley, in 2022, scored six touchdowns and gained 417 yards as a freshman. He has a 6-foot-2, 195 pound frame, and lists himself as a wide receiver and tight end on Twitter.

Will he be the next star Bearcat wide receiver? As one of senior quarterback Hauss Hejny’s primary targets, Finley has the potential to be the most successful sophomore receiver in all of Texas.