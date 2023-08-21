Fort Worth-area high school preseason football rankings. Who made the Star-Telegram’s list?

The Texas high school football season begins on Thursday. Here are preseason rankings for Fort Worth-area teams.

Southlake Carroll comes in as the No. 1 team in Class 6A. You’ll want to keep an eye on other top teams: Trophy Club Nelson, North Crowley and Arlington Martin.

Aledo debuts at No. 1 in Class 5A. The Bearcats, who have won 10 state championships since 2009, are looking to defend their Class 5A-D1 State Championship.

The Fort Worth-area rankings will be updated weekly.

6A

1. Southlake Carroll

2. Trophy Club Nelson

3. North Crowley

4. Arlington Martin

5. Keller

6. Fort Worth Boswell

7. Mansfield

8. Arlington

9. Hurst L.D. Bell

10. Haslet Eaton







5A

1. Aledo

2. Mansfield Timberview

3. Burleson Centennial

4. Argyle

5. Grapevine

6. Everman

7. Richland

8. Colleyville Heritage

9. Fort Worth Arlington Heights

10. Fort Worth Wyatt







4A-3A

1. Decatur

2. Glen Rose

3. Kennedale

4. Brock

5. Grandview

Private schools

1. Argyle Liberty Christian

2. Fort Worth All Saints

3. Fort Worth Lake Country

4. Fort Worth Country Day

5. Fort Worth Trinity Valley