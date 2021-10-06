Fort Worth-area high school football district standings in 6A and below after Week 6

Records as of October 2, 2021.

*Clinched playoff berth













District 3-6A

W

L



W

L

North Crowley

2

0



4

1

Trinity

2

0



4

1

Weatherford

2

0



3

2

Chisholm Trail

1

1



3

2

Haltom

1

1



1

4

Paschal

0

2



2

3

Boswell

0

2



1

3

L.D. Bell

0

2



0

5













District 4-6A

W

L



W

L

Carroll

2

0



6

0

Eaton

2

0



5

1

Timber Creek

1

0



2

3

Keller

1

1



5

1

Central

0

1



2

3

Nelson

0

2



3

3

Fossil Ridge

0

2



2

4













District 8-6A

W

L



W

L

Martin

2

0



4

2

Grand Prairie

2

0



3

3

Lamar

1

0



1

4

South Grand Prairie

1

1



4

2

Sam Houston

0

1



3

2

Arlington

0

2



1

5

Bowie

0

2



1

5













District 11-6A

W

L



W

L

Waxahachie

2

0



4

1

Duncanville

2

0



3

1

Cedar Hill

2

0



3

2

DeSoto

1

1



3

2

Mansfield

1

1



3

2

Lake Ridge

0

2



0

5

Midway

0

2



0

5

Waco

0

2



0

5













District 3-5A D1

W

L



W

L

Azle

2

0



4

1

Brewer

2

0



4

1

Northwest

2

0



3

2

Cooper

1

1



3

2

Granbury

1

1



3

2

Arlington Heights

0

2



1

4

Saginaw

0

2



1

4

Crowley

0

2



0

5













District 4-5A D1

W

L



W

L

Colleyville Heritage

2

0



4

1

Summit

2

0



3

2

Richland

1

1



4

1

Birdville

1

1



3

2

Midlothian

1

1



2

3

Red Oak

1

1



1

4

Centennial

0

2



1

4

Legacy

0

2



0

5













District 4-5A D2

W

L



W

L

Grapevine

2

0



3

2

Wyatt

2

0



3

2

North Side

1

1



3

2

Southwest

1

1



2

2

Creekview

1

1



2

3

Trimble Tech

1

1



1

4

Polytechnic

0

2



1

4

South Hills

0

2



0

4













District 5-5A D2

W

L



W

L

Aledo

2

0



5

0

Burleson

1

1



3

2

Cleburne

1

1



3

2

Joshua

1

1



3

2

Seguin

1

1



2

2

Everman

1

1



2

3

Timberview

1

1



2

3

University

0

2



0

5













District 4-4A D1

W

L



W

L

Lake Worth

0

0



5

0

Springtown

0

0



4

1

Hirschi

0

0



3

2

Decatur

0

0



2

3

Burkburnett

0

0



1

4

Gainesville

0

0



1

4













District 5-4A D1

W

L



W

L

Stephenville

0

0



5

0

Heritage

0

0



4

1

La Vega

0

0



3

2

Brownwood

0

0



2

3

Alvarado

0

0



1

4

Life

0

0



1

4













District 6-4A D1

W

L



W

L

Kennedale

2

0



4

1

Western Hills

2

0



3

2

Benbrook

2

0



2

3

Dunbar

1

1



3

2

Eastern Hills

1

1



2

3

Carter-Riverside

0

2



1

4

Castleberry

0

2



0

5

Diamond Hill-Jarvis

0

2



0

5













District 7-4A D1

W

L



W

L

Kaufman

2

0



6

0

Melissa

2

0



4

2

Terrell

1

0



4

1

Anna

1

1



5

1

Argyle

0

1



4

1

Paris

0

2



2

3

Ranchview

0

2



0

5













District 3-4A D2

W

L



W

L

Mineral Wells

0

0



4

2

Bridgeport

0

0



3

3

Graham

0

0



2

3

Iowa Park

0

0



2

3

Vernon

0

0



1

5













District 5-4A D2

W

L



W

L

Glen Rose

0

0



5

1

Ferris

0

0



3

3

Hillsboro

0

0



3

3

Godley

0

0



2

3

Venus

0

0



0

4













District 4-3A D1

W

L



W

L

Brock

2

0



5

0

Pilot Point

2

0



3

2

Whitesboro

2

0



3

2

Paradise

1

1



4

1

Peaster

1

1



4

1

Ponder

0

2



3

2

Bowie

0

2



2

3

Boyd

0

2



0

5













District 7-3A D1

W

L



W

L

West

2

0



6

0

Grandview

2

0



5

1

Whitney

2

0



3

3

Maypearl

0

1



2

2

A Plus

0

1



1

4

Life Oak Cliff

0

2



3

3

Madison

0

2



2

4













District 5-3A D2

W

L



W

L

Dublin

0

0



4

1

Merkel

0

0



3

2

Jacksboro

0

0



2

2

Millsap

0

0



2

3

Eastland

0

0



1

4

Comanche

0

0



0

5













District 7-2A D1

W

L



W

L

Hamilton

2

0



5

1

Crawford

1

0



5

0

Bosqueville

1

0



3

2

Tolar

1

1



4

2

Rio Vista

1

1



3

2

Valley Mills

0

2



2

4

Itasca

0

2



0

6













TAPPS D-I District 1

W

L



W

L

Parish

2

0



4

1

Prestonwood

2

0



4

1

Nolan Catholic

2

0



3

2

All Saints

1

1



2

2

Bishop Lynch

1

1



2

3

Midland Christian

0

2



3

2

John Paul II

0

2



1

3

Liberty

0

2



1

4













TAPPS D-II District 1

W

L



W

L

Grapevine Faith

0

0



5

0

Coram Deo

0

0



3

2

Southwest Christian

0

0



3

2

Legacy Christian

0

0



1

5

Fort Worth Christian

0

0



0

5













TAPPS D-III District 1

W

L



W

L

Lubbock Trinity

1

0



3

2

Willow Park Trinity

1

0



2

3

Lubbock Christian

0

0



6

0

Covenant

0

1



3

3

Lake Country

0

1



2

3













TAPPS D-III District 2

W

L



W

L

Grace Prep

3

0



5

0

Pantego Christian

2

0



6

0

Covenant

1

1



2

3

Shelton

1

1



1

3

Tyler All Saints

0

2



1

3

Bishop Gorman

0

3



0

5













TAPPS D-IV District 1

W

L



W

L

Weatherford Christian

0

0



4

2

Sacred Heart

0

0



3

3

Temple Christian

0

0



1

4

Fort Worth Calvary

0

0



0

4













SPC Class 3A

W

L



W

L

John Cooper

3

0



4

2

Cistercian

2

1



3

3

Trinity Valley

2

1



2

4

Country Day

1

1



1

4

Oakridge

1

2



1

5

Casady

0

2



2

3

Greenhill

0

2



0

5







_____





