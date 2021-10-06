Fort Worth-area high school football district standings in 6A and below after Week 6
Records as of October 2, 2021.
*Clinched playoff berth
District 3-6A
W
L
W
L
North Crowley
2
0
4
1
Trinity
2
0
4
1
Weatherford
2
0
3
2
Chisholm Trail
1
1
3
2
Haltom
1
1
1
4
Paschal
0
2
2
3
Boswell
0
2
1
3
L.D. Bell
0
2
0
5
District 4-6A
W
L
W
L
Carroll
2
0
6
0
Eaton
2
0
5
1
Timber Creek
1
0
2
3
Keller
1
1
5
1
Central
0
1
2
3
Nelson
0
2
3
3
Fossil Ridge
0
2
2
4
District 8-6A
W
L
W
L
Martin
2
0
4
2
Grand Prairie
2
0
3
3
Lamar
1
0
1
4
South Grand Prairie
1
1
4
2
Sam Houston
0
1
3
2
Arlington
0
2
1
5
Bowie
0
2
1
5
District 11-6A
W
L
W
L
Waxahachie
2
0
4
1
Duncanville
2
0
3
1
Cedar Hill
2
0
3
2
DeSoto
1
1
3
2
Mansfield
1
1
3
2
Lake Ridge
0
2
0
5
Midway
0
2
0
5
Waco
0
2
0
5
District 3-5A D1
W
L
W
L
Azle
2
0
4
1
Brewer
2
0
4
1
Northwest
2
0
3
2
Cooper
1
1
3
2
Granbury
1
1
3
2
Arlington Heights
0
2
1
4
Saginaw
0
2
1
4
Crowley
0
2
0
5
District 4-5A D1
W
L
W
L
Colleyville Heritage
2
0
4
1
Summit
2
0
3
2
Richland
1
1
4
1
Birdville
1
1
3
2
Midlothian
1
1
2
3
Red Oak
1
1
1
4
Centennial
0
2
1
4
Legacy
0
2
0
5
District 4-5A D2
W
L
W
L
Grapevine
2
0
3
2
Wyatt
2
0
3
2
North Side
1
1
3
2
Southwest
1
1
2
2
Creekview
1
1
2
3
Trimble Tech
1
1
1
4
Polytechnic
0
2
1
4
South Hills
0
2
0
4
District 5-5A D2
W
L
W
L
Aledo
2
0
5
0
Burleson
1
1
3
2
Cleburne
1
1
3
2
Joshua
1
1
3
2
Seguin
1
1
2
2
Everman
1
1
2
3
Timberview
1
1
2
3
University
0
2
0
5
District 4-4A D1
W
L
W
L
Lake Worth
0
0
5
0
Springtown
0
0
4
1
Hirschi
0
0
3
2
Decatur
0
0
2
3
Burkburnett
0
0
1
4
Gainesville
0
0
1
4
District 5-4A D1
W
L
W
L
Stephenville
0
0
5
0
Heritage
0
0
4
1
La Vega
0
0
3
2
Brownwood
0
0
2
3
Alvarado
0
0
1
4
Life
0
0
1
4
District 6-4A D1
W
L
W
L
Kennedale
2
0
4
1
Western Hills
2
0
3
2
Benbrook
2
0
2
3
Dunbar
1
1
3
2
Eastern Hills
1
1
2
3
Carter-Riverside
0
2
1
4
Castleberry
0
2
0
5
Diamond Hill-Jarvis
0
2
0
5
District 7-4A D1
W
L
W
L
Kaufman
2
0
6
0
Melissa
2
0
4
2
Terrell
1
0
4
1
Anna
1
1
5
1
Argyle
0
1
4
1
Paris
0
2
2
3
Ranchview
0
2
0
5
District 3-4A D2
W
L
W
L
Mineral Wells
0
0
4
2
Bridgeport
0
0
3
3
Graham
0
0
2
3
Iowa Park
0
0
2
3
Vernon
0
0
1
5
District 5-4A D2
W
L
W
L
Glen Rose
0
0
5
1
Ferris
0
0
3
3
Hillsboro
0
0
3
3
Godley
0
0
2
3
Venus
0
0
0
4
District 4-3A D1
W
L
W
L
Brock
2
0
5
0
Pilot Point
2
0
3
2
Whitesboro
2
0
3
2
Paradise
1
1
4
1
Peaster
1
1
4
1
Ponder
0
2
3
2
Bowie
0
2
2
3
Boyd
0
2
0
5
District 7-3A D1
W
L
W
L
West
2
0
6
0
Grandview
2
0
5
1
Whitney
2
0
3
3
Maypearl
0
1
2
2
A Plus
0
1
1
4
Life Oak Cliff
0
2
3
3
Madison
0
2
2
4
District 5-3A D2
W
L
W
L
Dublin
0
0
4
1
Merkel
0
0
3
2
Jacksboro
0
0
2
2
Millsap
0
0
2
3
Eastland
0
0
1
4
Comanche
0
0
0
5
District 7-2A D1
W
L
W
L
Hamilton
2
0
5
1
Crawford
1
0
5
0
Bosqueville
1
0
3
2
Tolar
1
1
4
2
Rio Vista
1
1
3
2
Valley Mills
0
2
2
4
Itasca
0
2
0
6
TAPPS D-I District 1
W
L
W
L
Parish
2
0
4
1
Prestonwood
2
0
4
1
Nolan Catholic
2
0
3
2
All Saints
1
1
2
2
Bishop Lynch
1
1
2
3
Midland Christian
0
2
3
2
John Paul II
0
2
1
3
Liberty
0
2
1
4
TAPPS D-II District 1
W
L
W
L
Grapevine Faith
0
0
5
0
Coram Deo
0
0
3
2
Southwest Christian
0
0
3
2
Legacy Christian
0
0
1
5
Fort Worth Christian
0
0
0
5
TAPPS D-III District 1
W
L
W
L
Lubbock Trinity
1
0
3
2
Willow Park Trinity
1
0
2
3
Lubbock Christian
0
0
6
0
Covenant
0
1
3
3
Lake Country
0
1
2
3
TAPPS D-III District 2
W
L
W
L
Grace Prep
3
0
5
0
Pantego Christian
2
0
6
0
Covenant
1
1
2
3
Shelton
1
1
1
3
Tyler All Saints
0
2
1
3
Bishop Gorman
0
3
0
5
TAPPS D-IV District 1
W
L
W
L
Weatherford Christian
0
0
4
2
Sacred Heart
0
0
3
3
Temple Christian
0
0
1
4
Fort Worth Calvary
0
0
0
4
SPC Class 3A
W
L
W
L
John Cooper
3
0
4
2
Cistercian
2
1
3
3
Trinity Valley
2
1
2
4
Country Day
1
1
1
4
Oakridge
1
2
1
5
Casady
0
2
2
3
Greenhill
0
2
0
5
