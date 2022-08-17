Fort Worth-area high school volleyball results and scores from Tuesday August 16th

Fort Worth-area high school volleyball recap

August 16, 2022

Game of the night

Weatherford d. Argyle, 18-25, 23-25, 35-33, 31-29, 15-13

The Kangaroos rallied down two sets to beat the Eagles in five during a non-district game at Argyle on Tuesday night. Weatherford is coming off a championship title in the Denton Ryan tournament on Saturday.

Riess Griffith registered 20 kills and nine digs. Griffith is the No. 24 ranked player in the Fort Worth-area. Evelyn Benson added 11 kills while Veronica Cruz chipped in 44 digs. Roisin Owen recorded 25 digs.

Top performance

Kate Hansen, Senior, Weatherford

In the game of the night, the Roos were led by Texas Tech commit Kate Hansen, who is the No. 4 ranked player in the Fort Worth-area. Hansen set a program single match record with 27 kills.

Hansen broke her own record of 26 kills last season. She added 23 digs.

Hansen is a two-time Co-Blocker of the Year in District 3-6A.

Others: Suli Davis (Colleyville Heritage) finished with a triple-double (20 kills, 14 assists, 20 digs) during the Panthers’ 3-2 loss to Highland Park. Karly Wells (Keller Central) finished with 25 kills and hit 0.523 in the Chargers’ 3-2 win over Chisholm Trail.

Battle of the Lake

Boswell d. Azle, 24-26, 25-15, 25-20, 25-15

Three players had 10 kills and the Pioneers erased an early deficit to beat the Hornets at Azle on Tuesday night.

Stephanie Gutierrez (Rice commit, No. 18 ranked area player) had a game-high 16 kills. Madi Parrish (Angelo State commit, No. 19 ranked area player) added 12 kills and Camille Middleton chipped in 14 kills on 0.310 hitting.

Azle (6-2) got a kill from Karlee Locke to lead 7-4 in the first set. But Boswell (8-2) tied it at 8-8 off back-to-back points by freshman Keoni Williams. The Pioneers extended their run to 7-1 before Azle scored four straight.

Boswell answered with four straight to take a 15-12 lead on a solo block by Parrish. Locke, Kamryn Hill and Brynn Lee pushed Azle to a 20-20 tie. Boswell’s Presleigh Roest and Hill traded points and the set was tied at 23 and 24. Makenna Dillow (No. 22 ranked area player) served it on set point and Boswell couldn’t return it to send the Hornets to a 1-0 lead.

Story continues

Middleton and Gutierrez picked up a pair of kills and Boswell scored 10 of the final 13 points to take the second set. Azle cut it to 16-14 in the third, but Boswell managed to lead the rest of the way to take a 2-1 lead.

Parrish also had 11 digs and three blocks. Williams added seven blocks and Gutierrez chipped in four blocks. Middleton and Alena Lopez put in 16 and 15 digs, respectively. Brianna Russell and Madison Konen finished with 34 and 15 assists, respectively.

Scores

Aledo 3, Fossil Ridge 1

Argyle 3, Lebanon Trail 0

Arlington 3, Everman 0

Birdville 3, Martin 1

Boswell 3, Azle 1

Byron Nelson 3, Braswell 1

China Spring 3, Glen Rose 2

Decatur 3, Brock 0

Eaton 3, Marcus 0

FW YWLA 3, South Hills 0

Granbury 3, Joshua 2

Haltom 3, Summit 0

Highland Park 3, Colleyville Heritage 2

Keller 3, Justin Northwest 0

Keller Central 3, Chisholm Trail 2

LD Bell 3, Cleburne 1

Mansfield 3, Burleson 0

Mansfield Legacy 3, Lamar 0

Midlothian 3, The Colony 1

Nazarene Christian 3, Bishop Dunne 0

Saginaw 3, Burleson Centennial 2

Sam Houston 3, Seguin 1

Stephenville 3, Godley 0

Timber Creek 3, Paschal 0

Waxahachie 3, Granbury 1

Weatherford 3, Argyle 2

West 3, Alvarado 2