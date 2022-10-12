Fort Worth-area high school volleyball results and scores from Tuesday, Oct. 11

Brian Gosset
Madeleine Cook/mcook@star-telegram.com

Fort Worth-area high school volleyball

Tuesday Oct. 11, 2022

Game of the night

Azle d. WF Rider, 24-26, 25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 15-13

For the second straight time this season, the Hornets and Raider embarked on a five-set thriller and for the second time, it was Azle that came out victorious.

Trailing 12-10 in the fifth set, the Hornets took a timeout. When they returned, Rider had a service error and Taylor Fischer got an ace to tie it at 12. Both teams got an error to make it 13-13. Azle got a kill to lead 14-13 and Karlee Locke scored off a kill on a Rider over pass to clinch the win.

Locke had 10 kills, 11 digs and four blocks. Twin sister Kendall Locke put in 12 kills, 23 digs and two blocks. Libero Makenna Dillow had 43 digs to surpass 1,000 digs this season. Dillow is the only player in the country to have 1,000 digs, according to Max Preps.

Makynna Hinkle had 21 assists and 18 digs, and Kamryn Hill and Cameryn Hoskins had 10 and nine kills, respectively. Skyler Arellano and Melanie Harder chipped in 11 and nine digs.

Azle started the fifth with a 3-0 lead before Rider scored to make it 6-6. Hoskins scored to give the Hornets a 7-6 lead. The Raiders scored five straight points to grab an 11-8 lead. Karlee Locke recorded a block and Azle trailed 11-10.

After Rider won the first set, Azle opened the second with a 3-0 lead highlighted by a point from Brittany Cato. Both Locke sisters scored but Rider went ahead 10-9. Azle had to call a timeout after trailing 12-10. Kendall Locke and Hoskins scored and the Hornets were rolling with a 24-19 lead.

The Hornets again started the third set on fire with back to back blocks for a 6-1 lead. An Elizabeth Lund kill put Azle up 10-7. Hill’s kill put Azle up 17-15 and Rider had to call time at 20-15. Dillow then picked up her 1,000th dig of the season and Hill scored on set point for a 2-1 lead in the match.

Azle improved to 5-3 and sits in third place in 5-5A.

Number

3000: Argyle Liberty Christian sweep Fort Worth Christian to pick up another district win and a big career milestone was achieved. Senior setter Reagan Fifer had 29 assists to surpass 3,000 in her career. Fifer added five digs, five kills, two blocks and two aces. The Warriors are 5-0 in district and 24-8 overall, and ranked No. 3 in the latest Fort Worth area rankings. Fifer is a Houston commit and entered the season No. 13 in the Star-Telegram Top 25.

Top performers

Ava Ash, Jr., Colleyville Heritage: 23 digs in the Panthers 3-1 win over Argyle

Sophie Chambers, Sr., Northwest: 19 kills, 9 digs, 6 kills, 3 aces in the Texans 3-0 win over Brewer

Emily Hinckley, Sr., Paschal: 34 assists, 12 digs, 3 kills, 3 aces in the Panthers 3-0 win over North Crowley

Taylor Fischer, Sr., Azle: 28 assists, 20 digs in the Hornets 3-2 win over Rider

Suli Davis, Soph., Colleyville Heritage: 14 kills, 18 digs, 5 blocks in the Panthers 3-1 win over Argyle

Makenna Dillow, Sr., Azle: 43 digs in the Hornets 3-2 win over Rider

Morgan Howard, Sr., Colleyville Heritage: 47 assists in the Panthers 3-1 win over Argyle

McKinley Chase, Jr., Paschal: 34 digs, 6 assists, 4 aces in the Panthers 3-0 win over North Crowley

Kendall Locke, Sr., Azle: 12 kills, 23 digs in the Hornets 3-2 win over Rider

Makynna Hinkle, Sr., Azle: 21 assists, 18 digs in the Hornets 3-2 win over Rider

Results

Colleyville Heritage d. Argyle, 25-14, 25-14, 22-25, 25-17

The Panthers, who entered the week as the No. 2 team in the Class 5A area rankings, are one stop closer to a playoff spot and district title in 7-5A after taking down the Eagles.

Heritage picked up its 12th straight win and improves to 10-0 in dstirct and 32-7 overall.

No. 1 Morgan Howard finished with 47 assists while Houston commit Ella Busey had 16 digs. Suli Davis put in a double double with 14 kills, 18 digs and five blocks. Air Force commit Reagan Engler added 11 kills.

Ava Ash led all players with 23 digs for the Panthers.

Aledo d. Saginaw, 25-18, 25-17, 25-16

TCU commit Alyssa Gonzales put in nine kills, 14 digs and five blocks as the Ladycats beat the Rough Riders to clinch a playoff spot in 5-5A. Aledo moved to 7-2 in district with three games left.

Tarleton State commit Maddie Frank chipped in nine kills and two blocks while Rylee Metts, Ava Redding and Catie Messer combined for 30 assists. Lauryn Mack had seven kills and Vivian Parker and Mia Little chipped in 12 and 11 digs, respectively.

Northwest d. Brewer, 25-17, 25-13, 25-12

Sophie Chambers registered 19 assists, nine digs, six kills and three aces to help the Texans sweep the Bears and clinch a playoff berth in 5-5A.

Northwest improved to 9-0 in district, two games ahead of Aledo with three games left. The Texans own the head to head with the Ladycats.

Freshmen Levariya Pinder added 11 kills, five digs and four aces while Kiley Brooks led the team with 15 digs. TCU commit Lydia Seymour chipped in seven kills and five blocks and Cassidy Hargesheimer had 12 assists and six digs.

Scores

Aledo 3, Saginaw 0

Alvarado 3, Venus 0

Azle 3, Rider 2

Birdville 3, Denton 0

Burleson 3, Seguin 0

Byron Nelson 3, Fossil Ridge 1

Carroll 3, Timber Creek 1

Central 3, Haltom 0

Chisholm Trail 3, Bell 0

Colleyville Heritage 3, Argyle 1

Everman 3, Poly 0

Glen Rose 3, Brownwood 0

Godley 3, Kennedale 0

Grapevine 3, Ryan 0

Keller 3, Eaton 1

Lake Ridge 3, Duncanville 0

Liberty Christian 3, Fort Worth Christian 0

Mansfield 3, Legacy 0

Midlothian 3, Cleburne 0

Midlothian Heritage 3, Summit 0

North Side 3, Wyatt 0

Northwest 3, Brewer 0

Paschal 3, North Crowley 0

Prestonwood 3, Nolan Catholic 0

Rio Vista 3, Italy 2

South Hills 3, Trimble Tech 0

Springtown 3, Krum 0

Weatherford 3, Crowley 0

