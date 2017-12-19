Fort Wayne's 3-point barrage shoots down Indiana 92-72

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -- Fort Wayne coach John Coffman simply told his players to be themselves Monday night at Indiana.

He wanted them to use their 3-point shooters to attack Indiana's defense. He wanted them to stick to the defensive game plan.

And after 40 minutes of waiting, watching and worrying about another poor stretch derailing the Mastodons' latest upset bid, Coffman finally got another chance to celebrate a monumental victory.

Kason Harrell scored a career-high 28 points, Bryson Scott added 26 and the Mastodons made 17 3-pointers to blow out the Hoosiers 92-72 on their home floor.

''Our No. 1 priority was to play with an attack mentality,'' Coffman said before thinking back to last season's upset over Indiana. ''That was the No. 1 thing that put us in position last year. Then it had to be toughness. We talked a lot about rebounding - tip, tip, tip and then we've got a garbage collector with a Matt Weir or a Bryson Scott rebounding.''

The Mastodons (6-5) did just enough on the glass to make it work.

But they were so dominant everywhere else, they didn't even need overtime to win this time.

It's the fifth time an in-state team, other than Notre Dame or Purdue, has posted consecutive wins over the Hoosiers, and Fort Wayne did it by matching Indiana State's record-breaking total for 3s made by a visiting team at Assembly Hall.

''Again I told the guys on the staff, I'm not sure you can make 17 3s in a game once in a decade let alone a season, twice at home,'' coach Archie Miller said. ''It's comprehensible.''

But it happened, and when the Mastodons' long-distance shooters warmed up in the second half, the game turned quickly.

After watching Indiana rally from a 33-27 first-half deficit to take a 40-36 lead early in the second half, Fort Wayne reverted to its customary form.