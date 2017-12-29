Fort Wayne holds off feisty D-III Olivet 99-93

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Bryson Scott scored 31 points and missed just one of 15 free throws and Fort Wayne pulled out a 99-93 win Thursday night over Division III Olivet College.

After Fort Wayne's 9-0 run put it up 89-80 with 3:33 left, Olivet ripped off a 9-2 run and closed the deficit to 91-89 with 57 seconds to play before the Mastodons sealed it with six consecutive free throws.

Olivet led 47-44 at halftime and outscored the Mastodons 9-4 in the opening minutes after the break. Later, Scott went on his own 7-0 run to give Fort Wayne a 67-64 lead with 10:29 to go and the Mastodons never trailed again.

Xzavier Taylor scored 14 points, Jax Levitch 13, and Kason Harrell scored 12 for Fort Wayne (10-6).

Senior Jalen Adams finished with 37 points and 10 rebounds for Olivet. Before this season, Adams had prior stints at St. Bonaventure and Wayne State. Coming into the season his career best from the field was 11 points before registering a career-high 38 on Dec. 16 for Olivet. Against Fort Wayne he finished 16-of-24 shooting. Tracy Edmond scored 29 points with 12-of-18 shooting and added eight assists.

The Comets finished 38 of 73 (52 percent) shooting and outrebounded Fort Wayne 39-33.