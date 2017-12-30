Fort Wayne downs NAIA Concordia (MI) 92-59 behind Taylor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Xzavier Taylor totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds and Bryson Scott scored 18 to lead Fort Wayne past NAIA Concordia (MI) 92-59 on Saturday.

Fort Wayne (11-6) built a 34-6 lead shooting 13 of 22 (59 percent), including 6 of 12 from 3-point range. The Mastodons led 46-21 at halftime and took advantage of the Cardinals' 22-percent shooting (5 of 23).

The Mastodons finished with 36 field goals - 10 coming from 3-point range. Kason Harrell and Jordon King each scored 13 and Jairus Stevens added 10.

Undefeated at home (8-0), Fort Wayne had a 34-21 rebounding advantage. Fort Wayne has won 22 consecutive nonleague home games and starts Summit League play on Jan. 4 against Oral Roberts.

Jalen Thompson led Concordia with 16 points on 4-of-9 shooting from 3-point range. Connor Phee hit 5 of 8 shots and scored 15, while Paul Zysk scored 10.