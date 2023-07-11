Fort St. John veterinarian to be sentenced over sexual offences

A sentencing hearing began this week for a local veterinarian facing three charges dating back to 2007, confirmed the BC Prosecution Service.

Justin Sewell appeared in Fort St John Provincial court on Monday morning, following an investigation which started in 2019. Sewell pled guilty to the charges last November, which include sexual assault, unlawfully recording intimate images, and voyeurism.

It’s alleged the offences took place in Charlie Lake in 2007, over a decade and a half ago.

Sentencing continues today, with the week being set aside for the matter, but it may conclude sooner, noted the prosecution service. Details from the hearing are under a publication ban to protect victims and witnesses from being identified.

Tom Summer, Alaska Highway News, Local Journalism Initiative. Have a story or opinion? Email tsummer@ahnfsj.ca

