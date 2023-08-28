Fort Smith, N.W.T., man arrested after 'interference' with firefighting efforts

Fort Smith RCMP say they also received multiple complaints of the man, 67, allegedly threatening wildfire crews in the community last Wednesday. (Jamie Malbeuf/CBC - image credit)

Police have arrested a Fort Smith man after he allegedly "intentionally collided a piece of heavy machinery with another piece of heavy machinery which was being used to prepare wildfire defences."

There were no injuries in the incident.

Fort Smith RCMP also say they received multiple complaints of the man, 67, allegedly threatening wildfire crews in the community last Wednesday.

Police say heavy smoke prevented officers from returning to the community until last Friday.

RCMP say they arrested the man and he was brought to Yellowknife, even though that city is under an evacuation order. Officers then returned to Fort Smith on Saturday to do more investigating.

The man is charged with assault with a weapon and mischief endangering life. He was released on the condition that he not return to Fort Smith until the evacuation order in the community has lifted.

A date for a court appearance has not yet been determined.