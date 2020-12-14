Fort Simpson RCMP call in underwater recovery team to find missing body

·1 min read

Fort Simpson RCMP are requesting the help of a specialized underwater RCMP unit from B.C. to find the body of an operator of a large excavator that went into standing water last Tuesday.

The incident happened by the Mackenzie Highway near Fort Smith. The operator, whose identity has not been released, is presumed dead.

In a Monday release, police said the excavator has been removed from the standing water but the search continues for the body. It said efforts to pump water out of the standing water have proven unsuccessful given the extreme weather conditions.

To help them recover the body, the RCMP in Fort Simpson said they contacted the B.C. RCMP's underwater recovery team, which is trained to deal with extreme cold diving conditions.

The release said Fort Smith RCMP continue to work with the territory's coroner service on the matter.

