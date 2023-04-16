Fort Simpson to hold breakup season public meeting

Spring breakup season in 2023 is beginning. In a public notice this week, Fort Simpson reminded residents that the average date of breakup is May 1 – in two weeks' time.

The village's emergency management organization has been meeting since January to prepare. In late March, that group said conditions this year are looking good.

"We are expecting the ice to break similarly to last year, with few difficulties," the organization stated at the time.

But as ice jam flooding is dynamic and famously difficult to predict, residents in low-lying areas are reminded to have drain plugs in their basements and an evacuation plan for the worst-case scenario.

The village and Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation have invited the public to a Tuesday meeting to learn more about this year's conditions and steps residents can take to prepare.

Tyler Pilling, director of protective services in Fort Simpson, will chair the meeting. Pilling did not return a request for comment by deadline. Dieter Cazon, lands and resources coordinator, will also appear on behalf of Łı́ı́dlı̨ı̨ Kų́ę́ First Nation.

Reached by phone, Cazon said the meeting will help answer any questions the community has about breakup prep.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. in the First Nation's boardroom.

