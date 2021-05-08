Fort Simpson evacuating elders as Mackenzie River rises

The road that leads to the hill in Fort Simpson. The community began evacuating elders off the island Saturday morning after water levels on the Mackenzie River surpassed 13.5 metres. (Hannah Paulson/CBC News - image credit)

Fort Simpson is evacuating long-term care patients after water levels on the Mackenzie River in the Northwest Territories rose above 13.5 metres.

An update posted on the community's website at 7:45 a.m. Saturday says residents can expect to see ambulances and buses transporting elders off the island in the territory's Dehcho region.

Fort Simpson Mayor Sean Whelly spoke with CBC host Marc Winkler on The Weekender shortly after the update was posted, saying that the focus right now is on elders living in their health care facility or those who receive care at home.

Those receiving care at home will be relocated to the Bannockland Inn, a short distance south of the island but within the community of Fort Simpson, said Whelly. Those living in long-term care are being moved to other facilities in Norman Wells and Hay River, he said.

Whelly said water levels have only reached this height five of six times in the past 40 years.

"This year, we're evacuating elders at 13.5 [metres] .... given what we know about the starting high level of the Mackenzie we thought we'd be a little more proactive this year and not have ourselves racing around at 14 [metres].

There are limited methods of transportation in the community, said Whelly, but they have some "breathing room" because it's the weekend.

Communities within the South Slave region are also monitoring rising water levels, and preparing for possible evacuations — including Hay River, Fort Providence and Jean Marie River.