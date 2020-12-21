Fort McMurray family's Christmas light show brings in thousands of dollars for charity

For the last five years, Jon Tupper has adorned his house with thousands of lights to put on a Christmas show, while raising money for the Northern Lights Health Foundation.

It's called The Lights at Royal Garden, and every year Tupper syncs up a light show on his front yard and house, with music to create an outdoor show that patrons can watch from the comfort of their car.

The light show is timed to a radio broadcast Tupper has set up.

Tupper said last year at least 2,000 people went to the show. This year, Tupper estimates there has already been more than 9,000.

The show starts every half hour starting at 6 p.m. at Tupper's home in the Thickwood neighbourhood. The light show runs from the end of November to January 1.

Jamie Malbeuf/CBC

The idea came to Tupper in 2014, when he was sitting around with his wife and they saw a TV show called The Great Christmas Light Fight.

"I said, 'Wouldn't it be cool if we could do that?'" said Tupper.

His wife, an engineer, said if they were going to do it, they were going to do it right.

"I got a little shiver up my spine and I said, 'OK,'" he said.

Tupper described himself as a tinkerer, so he sets up the lights and solders everything together. His wife is in charge of the computer work.

He starts in August, setting up big panels of lights. Tupper refers to the lights as pixels, because they come together to display images.

Jamie Malbeuf/CBC

"You can play kind of any 1990s era video game on my house," said Tupper.

At the show, people can donate and the money goes to the Northern Lights Health Foundation. Last year he raised $2,000. This year so far he's reached just under $5,000.

People also slip thank you cards into the donation box.

"It really blows my mind that I get messages throughout the year saying we're now part of a family's holiday tradition," said Tupper. "That's just awesome."

Jamie Malbeuf/CBC

Zsazsa Lalisan took her daughter to the light show for the first time this year.

"I decorate the front of my house, but not to this extent," laughed Lalisan. "This one is up to the next level."

Sharyl Ducey brought her family to the show.

"We've been stuck in the house and starting to go a little bit crazy," said Ducey. "We heard about this light show and thought it would be a nice way to get out, spend some time with our family and put a few smiles on our faces."

She said it's been challenging to find things for her two young daughters to do, so the light show was a great activity during the pandemic era.

Jamie Malbeuf/CBC

Chonna Poitras has been going to the light show since it began, and now it's part of her Christmas tradition.

"I think it's really selfless," said Poitras. She said her family always brings a donation as well.

"You can see that it takes months of planning and there's a lot of work behind it."