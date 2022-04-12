Fort McMurray economic group wants second chance with regional council after losing funding

Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development and Tourism is asking Wood Buffalo council for another chance to discuss its funding. (Dave Bajer/CBC - image credit)

Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Economic Development and Tourism is asking Wood Buffalo council for a second chance to convince the community that it deserves $4.36 million in annual funding.

Wood Buffalo regional council discussed FMWBEDT's funding at a meeting in March, but when it came to approve funding, council was split 5-5, meaning the organization would not get the money it needs to stay alive.

Since 2018, the organization has received just over $18 million in funding from the municipality.

Kevin Weidlich, president and CEO of the FMWBEDT said the organization will work on the relationship with the municipality and has requested another chance to meet.

"Economic development and tourism marketing is a long game. It's more than just year to year," said Weidlich.

No date has been set yet for a meeting, but Weidlich said they are awaiting an opportunity to be added to a council agenda.

During the meeting last month, some councillors were critical of the organization, saying many in the community didn't support giving millions of dollars to FMWBEDT when there was little visible impact.

Weidlich pointed to some of the work the FMWBEDT has done, including paying half the cost of customs at the airport, and helping market Flair flights.

FMWBEDT is responsible for Startup YMM, a business incubator with 270 members, which helps local entrepreneurs.

Weidlich said there's been some difficulty communicating with the public over the pandemic, as many of the events the FMWBEDT would host weren't able to happen or happened online.

"The fact that we need to tighten up the relationship with residents is evident. And we're committed to doing that," said Weidlich.

Weidlich said there isn't a plan for the organization if council doesn't give them funding.

"If we don't have a solid relationship with council it would make it impossible for us to be successful," said Weidlich.

Hayrapet Hambardzumyan, owner of Lrnkey.com, said he got in touch with Startup YMM in 2019. They helped him get $50,000 in provincial grants, and helped him plan and develop his business.

"When you start a company, it's a very lonely journey," said Hambardzumyan.

He said the loss of funding for the organization was "a little bit disappointing."

"If Startup YMM wasn't there, I wouldn't be here today."

Coun. Keith McGrath voted against funding the FMWBEDT.

He said economic development should be handled through the municipality.

He wanted the FMWBEDT to use the money it already had and come back with a success story to prove its worth.

Currently, the FMWBEDT has just over $8 million dollars, though most of it is already budgeted for operating expenses, staff and projects. But $3.2 million of that money is uncommitted.

McGrath said he's seen no concerts, conferences, northern lights tourism or sports tourism from the group.

"What I'm interested in is this community seeing some tangible items that sustains our living," said McGrath.

Veronique Boisvert, owner of Birchwood Circle of Care, said she used Startup YMM to learn about accounting, making a business plan and later she was paired with four local mentors.

Now she'll be upgrading from her home-based business to a brick and mortar location downtown.

"They gave me that confidence to just do it," said Boisvert, who added that the news that FMWBEDT didn't get its funding was "heartbreaking" for her.