Fort McMurray condo owners hit with 3rd special assessment, this time for up to $76,000

Owners of condo units in Fort McMurray's troubled Hillview Park complex are worried about paying their bills after being hit with special assessments of up to $76,000.

It's the third special assessment charged to owners since the complex burned to the ground in the 2016 Horse River wildfire.

Owners had to cover $10.7 million over two different assessments to cover construction costs. The latest special assessment is to cover $14.6 million of a $17-million private loan to cover remaining work.

The latest special assessment means condo owners are on the hook for between $64,000 and $76,000, depending on the size and style of the unit.

Including this latest assessment, owners have had to pay out over $100,000 in extra fees.

Hillview Park, a 214-unit condo complex, stands out as one of the largest unfinished projects after the 2016 Fort McMurray fire.

The exterior of the complex is now mostly complete, but there are no porches, paved driveways or roadways between the units. The complex is surrounded by fence, warning residents of an open excavation.

In a letter sent to condo owners, the condo board said the $17-million loan was necessary because the project wouldn't have been finished without additional funds. The board couldn't find a bank to provide the loan, which was provided by the project's general contractor, Calmac Developments Ltd.

Condo owners have been told they have two options: They can either pay their share of the special assessment in full by June 15, or make monthly instalments over 25 years at an annual interest rate of 8.3 per cent.

Sheila Champion bought her three-bedroom townhouse-style condo in April 2010. Now 51, she expects to be paying off the new assessment of $64,233 until she's 77.

"I have no choice but to keep the unit," said Champion, who owes about $300,000 on her mortgage.

"I will be upside down on this until the day that I die."

On top of the new special assessment, Champion said her condo's value has plummeted to less than $200,000, and whenever the home is built, she's not sure she'll be able to get insurance for it because of the corporation's high claims over the last five years.

Champion wants the entire rebuild to be audited. She said she's reached out to all levels of government, but "they've turned us away every single time."

The date of completion is also a "moving target," according to Champion. She had a renter lined up to move into her condo for March, the day homeowners were told the building would be move-in ready, but her unit still isn't finished.

"We're not a corporation. We're homeowners struggling to make ends meet," Champion said. "The fire was tragic, but this … is the real tragedy."

The original builder, Vancouver-based Viceroy Construction, was removed from the project in 2017. Now Viceroy and the condo board are embroiled in a multi-million-dollar lawsuit.

Viceroy claims wrongful termination and breach of its $63.9-million contract. The condo board is counter-suing for $9.3 million, alleging Viceroy was negligent in ensuring work was free from defects, was complete on time and that subcontractors were paid on deadline. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

David Yurdiga, MP for Fort McMurray-Cold Lake, said he's tried several times to get federal assistance for the homeowners, most recently last December.

But because there are lawsuits, it's difficult for the government to get involved, Yurdiga said.

"I wanted a financial audit on the whole system to see where it went wrong," he said. "Obviously these people need help."

Help is unlikely to come from the provincial government.

Tricia Velthuizen, press secretary to Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish, said in an email to CBC News that "there is no ability in the condominium legislation for the government to do an audit of a condo board, its rebuild, or any other purposes."

She said the condo board is self-governing and can opt to conduct an audit.

Rebekah Benoit used to own a Hillview Park condo, but paying for the mortgage, special assessments and another home to live in became too much.

Even though she's no longer an owner, she said, the extended rebuild is still affecting her and her family. She wants the rebuild to be audited.

Benoit, a teacher, had to file a consumer proposal after getting a $20,000 special assessment in 2018. Her husband, a veteran and engineer, had to file for bankruptcy in 2018.

"It's very humiliating to have to explain to someone that you don't have a credit rating, that you can't rent a hotel room because you don't have a credit card even though you're in your 40s," Benoit said.

She said she tried to hang onto the condo for as long as possible, cashing in her husband's military pension and liquidating their savings.

"That was a terrible idea," she said. "But we just didn't know how bad it was."

Benoit has been contacting all levels of government to see if anyone will investigate what happened.

"It seems like no one cares enough to investigate and find out why potentially 214 families, who are victims of a forest fire, are now homeless and bankrupt."