Fort McMcMurray RCMP steps up patrols to combat sharp rise in downtown break-ins

·2 min read
Fort McMurray&#39;s RCMP has been cracking down on a rash of break-ins in the downtown core. (CBC - image credit)
Fort McMurray's RCMP has been cracking down on a rash of break-ins in the downtown core. (CBC - image credit)

Fort McMurray's RCMP has been cracking down on commercial break-ins in the community's downtown, and offered residents an update on Thursday about its work to stop the rash of property attacks.

The number of commercial break-ins in the downtown core has doubled since 2018. In the first month of 2022, there were 15.

"I know everyone is concerned about it and so am I," Supt. Mark Hancock, officer in charge of Wood Buffalo's RCMP detachment, said at the Thursday press conference.

"Within a month period, it was pretty significant."

He's worked with the RCMP's crime reduction, general investigation and drug units to apprehend suspects.

Several individuals have been arrested, including two who allegedly broke into businesses downtown and two people who broke into a business in the Gregoire area.

As well, he added, "we have some targeted individuals now that we're keeping an eye on."

He said since the arrests on Feb. 11, the downtown smash-and-grabs have stopped.

"I think that's because we are keeping an eye on these things and we do have suspects now and charges," said Hancock.

RCMP have opened an office downtown at the Jubilee Plaza. When the weather improves, the detachment will step up its downtown foot and bike patrols, he said.

Diana Noble told Hancock that her business was broken into last year, and the building she's in was broken into twice recently.

"I cannot fathom how all of these are able to happen. How does Staples get their whole window smashed out and nobody catches anybody?" Noble said.

She questioned whether enough officers are patrolling and asked whether increased lighting was being considered for areas that are heavily impacted.

Hancock said it's rare for police to catch someone in the act breaking and entering but said there are heightened patrols in the hard-hit downtown area.

"We can't be everywhere, but I can tell you that we are patrolling more downtown. I'm really pushing that," said Hancock.

As for lighting, Hancock said the RCMP spoke at a meeting to discuss downtown revitalization plans.

Noble urged more media releases and increased awareness about the break-ins as a way to engage more public assistance.

"If there's greater awareness about it, then people are on alert and people can help," said Noble.

"We can't do that if we don't know what's going on."

