Fort Lauderdale, Miami pounded by heavy rains. Several flood advisories are in effect

The streets of Fort Lauderdale are inundated with rain Tuesday evening, just months after the area saw historic flooding.

At 6:15 p.m., the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the Broward city. However, flooding is expected to be “minor to moderate” — at least for now.

Other areas that may flood include Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, Miramar, Davie, Miami Gardens, Cooper City, West Park, Royal Palm Ranches, Pembroke Park and Ives Estates.

A flash flood warning was also issued until 8 p.m. for the cities and neighborhoods of Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Deerfield Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Oakland Park, Wilton Manors and other nearby areas.

Flash Flood Warning including Pompano Beach FL, Oakland Park FL and Wilton Manors FL until 8:00 PM EST pic.twitter.com/0Kva2yDT0N — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) November 14, 2023

Social media videos show cars slogging through high flood waters — and even a few left stranded.

Current situation around 5:50pm on A1A between Atlantic blvd in Pompano and Commercial Blvd in Lauderdale-by-the-sea. On my way home! #flwx pic.twitter.com/xxxe76gTUx — Charles O. Thibault (@charlesothibau1) November 14, 2023

The torrential downpours, which may worsen with a possibility of up to 6 inches of rain over the next two days, comes during South Florida’s king tides, or when the tides are at the highest in the season. They should run through Thursday.

The NWS also anticipates a moderate risk of flooding in Miami-Dade on Wednesday. About 5 to 7 inches of rain is expected, though that number could reach 10 inches in some areas.

As we conclude the business day, I urge everyone to exercise caution while commuting home. The current weather conditions may lead to minor to moderate flooding in low-lying areas. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for the City of Fort Lauderdale,… pic.twitter.com/TGN7vTjNls — Mayor Dean J. Trantalis (@DeanTrantalis) November 14, 2023

Fort Lauderdale residents can report ponding water to the city by calling 954-828-8000. Avoid driving or walking in flood waters. Hidden debris may be just under the surface, which could hurt you or disable your car.