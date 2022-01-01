Fort Lauderdale’s Kenny McIntosh throws first career TD pass in Orange Bowl homecoming

When Kenny McIntosh was in high school at Davie University School, he spent many a Saturday sitting in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium, where older brother RJ McIntosh was a two-year starter on the defensive line for the Miami Hurricanes in 2016 and 2017.

Four years later, McIntosh finally got to play in Miami Gardens himself. After spurning the hometown Hurricanes for the Georgia Bulldogs, the junior running back suited up in the College Football Playoff semifinals and delivered a play to remember before the first quarter was done, throwing his first career pass and hitting Adonai Mitchell for an 18-yard touchdown Friday.

GEORGIA PULLED OUT THE TRICKS TO SCORE #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/7sSnq1MbaA — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2022

The touchdown gave No. 3 Georgia a quick 14-point lead on the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines on New Year’s Eve.

McIntosh was a five-year starter at University, first as a wide receiver in eighth grade and then for four years as a running back, and never attempted a pass there either, according to MaxPreps. Instead, the Fort Lauderdale native was simply one of the most bruising runners in Florida, piling up 1,423 yards and 20 touchdowns on 136 carries as a senior before heading to Athens. The Hurricanes, of course, wanted McIntosh to follow his older brother to Coral Gables, but couldn’t keep him home.

McIntosh was the No. 187 overall prospect in the Class of 2019, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings.

For his first two years, McIntosh was infrequently used by the Bulldogs, getting just 83 touches across his freshman and sophomore seasons. This year, he ran for 317 yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries in Georgia’s first 13 games, and carved out a role as the Bulldogs’ third-down running back, catching 16 passes for 187 yards and two more touchdowns.

His touchdown pass came on first down with 4:41 left in the first quarter. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett handed off to McIntosh, who faked a stretch run to the right sideline, then held up and heaved a touchdown pass to a wide-open wide receiver to give the Bulldogs a two-score lead.

The touchdown also came after another South Florida tailback made the biggest play of the drive. Running back James Cook, who starred for Miami Central and was the No. 41 overall recruit in the Class of 2018, ripped off a 21-yard run early in the drive to set up McIntosh’s touchdown.

The halfbacks are two of eight South Floridians who play for the two Orange Bowl teams. For Georgia, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy Charter’s Latavious Brini is a backup defensive back and Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas’ Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is a backup wide receiver. Michigan features a trio of St. Thomas Aquinas alumni — defensive back Ja’den McBurrows, and linebackers Anthony Solomon and Jaydon Hood are all seldom-used reserves — as well as Delray Beach American Heritage’s Mike Morris as a reserve defensive lineman.

Stuart Martin County’s George Johnson is also a seldom-used defensive back for the Wolverines.

University of Michigan and University of Georgia fans tailgate before kick-off for the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl hosted at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Friday, December 31, 2021.

CFP leaves Miami until 2024

The CFP semifinal at the Orange Bowl on Friday was the fourth installment of a playoff game — three of them semifinals — at the stadium now known as Hard Rock.

There’s still one left at Hard Rock in the current rotation, but it won’t come for a few years.

The next time South Florida football fans can enjoy a Playoff semifinal in the Orange Bowl will be Dec. 28, 2024, with the 2025 national championship site still to be determined.

CFP executive director Bill Hancock, who arrived in South Florida on Tuesday, was at Hard Rock Stadium and gave a “thumbs up to the Orange Bowl Committee, as always.’’

“It’s been great,’’ Hancock said before kickoff. “We look at how the teams have been treated, and they’ve been treated great. Their hotels are super. Their practice sites are excellent. They’re very happy and ready to play.”

Hancock was asked by the Miami Herald if he envisions the Orange Bowl to one day again be a host for a national championship. On Jan. 11, 2021, No. 1 Alabama beat No. 3 Ohio State 52-24, the only time a CFP national title was decided in Miami Gardens.

“It’s too far in the future to say,’’ Hancock said. “We haven’t really talked about it. We’ll talk about it soon. We like to move it around, but the changes here at this stadium have been phenomenal. This is as good a stadium remodel as I’ve ever seen. So, we like it here.”

The other two CFP semifinals at the Orange Bowl were on Dec. 31, 2015, when No. 1 Clemson defeated No. 4 Oklahoma 37-17 at Sun Life Stadium; and on Dec. 29, 2018, when No. 1 Alabama defeated No. 4 Oklahoma 45-34 at Hard Rock.