Fort Lauderdale bus terminal shooting sends three people to hospital, police say

A Fort Lauderdale bus terminal shooting injured three people, leaving one in critical condition, police said.

Around 2:30 p.m., two people got into an argument at a bus terminal in the 100 block of Northwest First Avenue. Fort Lauderdale police said one of the two pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

The suspect, who has not been identified, hit his intended target along with two bystanders. The three injured were taken to Broward Health. Two were released, but the third is in critical condition.

Police are still investigating what happened. Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.