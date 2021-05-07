Fort Jackson commander looks to bolster trust, community bond following bus hijacking

Chris Trainor
·4 min read

Brig. Gen. Milford Beagle Jr. knows the meaning of trust.

The commanding general of Columbia’s Fort Jackson U.S. Army installation has spent more than 30 years working to build trust with fellow soldiers up and down the ranks.

It’s a bond he works to extend beyond the gates of the fort and into the community that surrounds it. Following a shocking incident involving a trainee from Fort Jackson on Thursday, he’s endeavoring to make sure those community ties stay strong.

On Thursday, a 23-year-old Army trainee from New Jersey, Jovan Collazo, ran away from his unit on the army installation in the morning, armed with an unloaded M-4 rifle, and began trying to get rides from cars on Interstate 77, authorities said. He eventually made his way to Percival Road and boarded a school bus bound for Forest Lake Elementary, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Collazo ordered the driver, at gunpoint, to drive. Several minutes later, the trainee let the 18 elementary school students and the driver off the bus and drove away.

He eventually abandoned the bus and was later arrested by law enforcement. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged Collazo with 19 counts of kidnapping and a host of other offenses. Beagle said Thursday he believed the trainee did not intend to hurt anyone, he just wanted to go back home.

In a one-on-one interview with The State on Friday at Fort Jackson, Beagle said that in the early moments Thursday when he learned that a trainee had left base with an unloaded weapon, he was immediately concerned for the safety of the community and the trainee.

“My initial inclination, once I learned that he had a weapon, was the safety of where he was at, knowing he was going to be in the community,” Beagle said in the interview, which had been scheduled before Thursday’s bus hijacking. “That was the first thought, ‘Do no harm when you are there.’ And also, ‘Do no harm to him,’ knowing that the weapon that had no ammunition in it. I’m talking to Sheriff (Leon) Lott, and I made it very clear to him, ‘He has no ammunition.’ That’s going to be hard for anyone to believe, because he has a real weapon.

“So, the safety is both ways. You are always concerned about both sides of it.”

Beagle has been reaching out to a number of community members since Thursday’s incident, including the school bus driver. The Fort Jackson commanding general had a phone conversation with the driver on Friday morning.

“You want to speak to as many people as you can speak to,” Beagle said. “It’s like I told the driver, I probably can’t get through all 18 kids or their parents, but if I could, I would, without a doubt. ... I’m the face of the post, so as for a connection with Fort Jackson, I’m the person to make that connection to express sympathy and empathy and letting them know and reassuring them, whether they live close to the gates or not, that this (incident) is not your Army, your Army is much better than this.”

The bus hijacking is the second off-base incident involving someone from Fort Jackson to make headlines in recent weeks. In April, a white Army sergeant was charged with assault after shoving a Black man during a heated exchange on the sidewalk in the Summit neighborhood. That incident was captured on video and went viral.

Beagle said one of the first objectives when an off-base, high-profile event happens is to quickly reassure the community that the Army will work to make sure it doesn’t happen again. He said it’s critical to make sure the bond between the base and the Columbia area is not broken.

“Really, my start point is trust, and that’s what gets me to react in a time frame,” Beagle said. “You only have a small window, if a little bit of trust is broken, to seal that gap back up. You never want to lose it. I don’t want the installation to ever be in that position.”

Fort Jackson is the nation’s largest military basic training base with more than 50,000 recruits assigned there each year, and a key driver in Columbia’s economy.

Beagle, a South Carolina native and a graduate of S.C. State University, has served as Fort Jackson commander since 2018. In February, the Department of Defense announced he will become the commanding general of the 10th Mountain Division (Light) at Fort Drum in New York, according to the Pentagon.

Latest Stories

  • Capitals' Tom Wilson shocked by reaction to brawl vs. Rangers

    Tom Wilson didn’t see anything wrong with his actions from Monday night’s game against the New York Rangers.

  • Nick Nurse calls report on Nate Bjorkgren’s time in Toronto a 'bald-faced lie'

    Nick Nurse defended his former assistant and called out one particular detail of the story he says is "100 percent false."

  • The 14 best moments from a nightmarish Raptors season

    Even in this wretched season, the Raptors have blessed us with some positive and fun moments.

  • Connor Bedard ties Connor McDavid's record, leads Canada to gold at world U18s

    The world under-18 final provided us all with a glimpse into hockey's very bright future. Get to know Connor Bedard and Matvei Michkov, quickly.

  • Aussie basketball star threatens Olympic boycott over 'whitewashed' photos

    Liz Cambage doubled down on her comments in an early morning Instagram stories post.

  • Canada's Einarson improves playoff chances at world curling championship

    Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated China's Yu Han 6-4 on Friday morning to improve her chances of reaching the weekend playoffs at the world women's curling championship.

  • Andersen lets in two quick goals in return from injury

    The 31-year-old Andersen, who had been out since March 19 with a lower-body injury, stopped 12-of-14 shots in 30 minutes of action for the Marlies in a 5-3 loss.

  • Oilers' Mikko Koskinen ties dubious record with zero stops on four shots

    Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen set the type of record you never want to see after failing to record a stop on four shots.

  • Warriors forward Damion Lee, despite being fully vaccinated, said he contracted COVID-19

    "It felt like I was hit by a car, like hit by two cars at once. Every step I took, it hurt."

  • Canadian Olympians targetted in credit card fraud scheme

    A number of Canadian athletes have discovered fake applications for a Walmart MasterCard were approved in their names.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • James Dolan is bringing his chaos to the NHL

    It seems James Dolan was unimpressed by one of the more efficient rebuilds in recent memory.

  • George Parros and the NHL got exactly what they wanted

    Wednesday night's vigilante chaos between the Capitals and Rangers was predictable, avoidable, and exactly how the league wanted things to play out.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this weekend with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • Reds 1B Joey Votto goes on injured list with broken thumb

    CLEVELAND — Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a broken left thumb that could sideline him for a month. The Toronto native was struck on the thumb with a pitch by Chicago's Dallas Keuchel on Wednesday. Votto is not expected to need surgery, but the team expects him to be out at least three weeks and maybe more. The 37-year-old is batting .226 with five homers and 17 RBIs. He batted .286 and hit his 300th career home run on Reds' recently completed homestand. The Reds also reinstated outfielder Shogo Akiyama from the 10-day injured list. He had been out with a hamstring injury he sustained while running out a ground ball March 13, his last spring training appearance. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Canada's Einarson beats China to improve playoff chances at world curling playdowns

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson defeated China's Yu Han 6-4 on Friday morning to improve her chances of reaching the weekend playoffs at the world women's curling championship. Einarson moved into a tie for fifth place with the win after finishing her round-robin schedule with a 7-6 record. The top six teams will make the playoffs and earn berths for their countries at the 2022 Winter Olympics. "It's totally up in the air," Einarson said. "I can't control what the other teams do out on the ice. I've just got to hope and pray that we've got a chance." The playoff picture at the 14-team event will become clearer later in the day. Afternoon and evening draws were on the schedule at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. Tiebreaker games are not used at this event. Instead, head-to-head records come into play along with pre-game last stone draw results. In other early games, Russia's Alina Kovaleva posted a 7-3 win over American Tabitha Peterson, Denmark's Madeleine Dupont topped Scotland's Eve Muirhead 9-5 and Germany's Daniela Jentsch edged Anna Kubeskova of the Czech Republic 9-8. The Canadian team put some early pressure on China and it paid off with steals. Yu rubbed a guard in the first end to give Canada a deuce and Einarson stole a single in the fourth. Canada stole another point in the eighth end and ran China out of stones in the 10th to win it. After a stunning 1-5 start, Canada returned to form in recent days to get back to the .500 mark. The China victory was desperately needed even if it only set up some scoreboard-watching for the rest of the day. "It's been an absolute roller-coaster," Einarson said. "Sometimes we'd just dig ourselves in a hole and we'd just battle back." At the start of the morning session, Canada was one of seven teams with a chance of earning one of the last three remaining playoff berths. Defending champion Silvana Tirininzoni of Switzeraland, Russia's Alina Kovaleva and reigning Olympic champion Anna Hasselborg of Sweden have already secured their spots. Denmark (7-5) moved into fourth place with its victory while the Americans were tied with Canada at 7-6. Germany, South Korea's EunJung Kim and Scotland were next at 6-6. Television and streaming coverage resumed Friday morning. Seven members of the event broadcast team tested positive for COVID-19, forcing a five-day coverage shutdown and postponement of one session. After repeated negative tests from other members of the broadcast crew, Alberta Health approved a World Curling Federation proposal to resume coverage with minimal staff for the final three days of competition. Staffers who tested positive remain in isolation and are being monitored by medical officials. Athletes and team officials are staying at a different hotel than the broadcast staff. Canada is looking to return to the podium for the first time since Jennifer Jones won gold in 2018 at North Bay, Ont. Chelsea Carey represented Canada in 2019 at Silkeborg, Denmark but didn't make the playoffs. Last year's championship was cancelled due to the pandemic. Brendan Bottcher represented Canada at the world men's curling championship last month in the curling bubble. He reached the six-team playoffs but lost the qualification game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Russell Westbrook 1 triple-double from Big O's NBA record

    WASHINGTON — Russell Westbrook’s stat lines have been looking like typos in the box score lately — the 14-point, 21-rebound, 24-assist game this week, for example, or the 18-18-14 five nights earlier — and now he’s on the verge of something historic. The Washington Wizards point guard’s next triple-double, which could come as soon as Saturday in a game at the Indiana Pacers that has playoff implications, will be the 181st of Westbrook's career, tying Oscar Robertson’s NBA record that has stood for nearly a half-century. “That’s one of those records that I read about when I was younger. They always made it sound like nobody was ever going to break that, nobody was ever going to pass that,” Wizards centre Robin Lopez said. “And Russ has it in his grasp. That’s pretty special.” Westbrook's stellar play of late not only has guaranteed him his fourth season averaging a triple-double — the current numbers are 21.8 points, an NBA-best 11.4 assists and 11.4 rebounds (sixth in the league) — but, of more immediate import to the Wizards, also has been translating into victories. Washington has won 14 of its past 18 contests, including an eight-game winning streak that was the team's longest run since 2001. That's propelled the Wizards into 10th in the Eastern Conference standings at 31-36, good enough to be in position for a play-in berth, just a half-game behind Indiana for ninth and holders of a 3 1/2-game lead over the 11th-place Chicago Bulls entering Friday. And while All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, who is second in the NBA in scoring average, is playing a key role, certainly — “They complement each other well, and it's getting better,” coach Scott Brooks said — Westbrook is getting credit for doing more to help the team than all of the numbers next to his name. “The energy, the intensity, the things the analytics don’t understand. The fierce competitiveness. What he instills in our younger players, there’s no analytics for that,” Brooks said about someone he also coached years ago with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 32-year-old Westbrook, Brooks said after a 131-129 overtime victory against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night, teaches the team's younger members ”how to get better as a player, how to get better as a teammate, how does the league work.” Beal credited the turnaround from a 17-32 record on April 5 to “our approach to the game, night in and night out” and explained: “We follow Russ on that.” Brooks praised Westbrook for playing nightly “like it's Game 7” and called him the second-best point guard in NBA history, behind only Magic Johnson. “He’s doing MVP-type things every game. And he’s an MVP winner every night, on the floor and off the floor,” Brooks said. “You can critique him all you want. ... He’s as high a level player as this league has ever seen.” Westbrook's 13 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists Thursday gave him his 34th triple-double of the season. The performance helped Washington beat Toronto for the first time since 2018. “He just does so many things in so many different ways, right? I mean, obviously the first thing you always think about is the freight train coming downhill 100 mph in transition. ... Then he’ll post you. He’ll kill you on the offensive glass. He’ll run pick-and-roll. Now he’s making 3-balls,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “I’ve always been super impressed and loved his competitive spirit and just watching him play.” Westbrook, who defines his job as “making others around me better,” objects to the notion that he is merely accumulating statistics. “I honestly believe there is no player like myself," said Westbrook, who arrived in Washington via an off-season trade that sent John Wall to the Houston Rockets. “And if people want to take it for granted, sorry for them. But I’m pretty sure if everybody could do it, they would do it.” Asked whether he contemplates how surpassing Robertson could affect his legacy, Westbrook responded with a hint of a smile. “I don’t think about it. I actually just go out and have fun and hoop," he said. "And at the end of the day, when my journey is done and I'm done playing basketball, I can look back and think about some of the crazy stat lines — the good, the bad, the ugly — and be thankful for it all.” ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press

  • Toronto Arrows, Rugby ATL put friendship aside for the day as they meet again

    Sharing training facilities in Marietta, Ga., it's not unusual for players from Rugby ATL and the Toronto Arrows to cross each others' path. And as co-captain of Rugby ATL, Canadian flanker Matt Heaton is happy to share local dining recommendations and other tips with the visiting Canadian side. But it will be all business Saturday when the two teams face off in Major League Rugby play. It's the second meeting between the two in 2021. Rugby ATL, whose roster also includes Canadian lock forward Conor Keys, downed the Arrows 21-14 in the season opener March 20. That was officially listed as a Rugby ATL home contest. On Saturday, ATL will deemed the visitors at Lupo Family Field at Life University. " I know the boys love playing against Atlanta and the Canadian boys especially — against Heaton and Keys," said Arrows co-captain Lucas Rumball. "It's something we always look forward to." The two teams are close, with the Arrows grateful for ATL's hospitality. "Anything we've ever needed or asked for, they've delivered. It's been absolutely fantastic," said Chris Silverthorn, Toronto's director of rugby. "There wouldn't be a Toronto Arrows this year, I don't think, without Rugby ATL and the partnership that we've created here." There is a trophy on the line Saturday with Toronto (3-4-0) and Atlanta (3-3-0) announcing this week the creation of the Fire and Ice Cup. The two clubs will contest the cup each season. "We're trying to build sport rivalries," said Heaton, a native of Godmanchester, Que., who has roomed with Rumball in the past on international duty. "We've got two great franchises. We're happy to host them. We're teammates, we're all friends so there's that good little competitive rivalry in it. "At the end of it, we're all going to have a beer and laugh about it." The Arrows could use a chuckle. They've been away from home since mid-March. "I would say it's taken a toll, absolutely," Silverthorn said of having to set up shop in the U.S. due to pandemic-related travel restrictions. "I think we've had a rough couple of weeks as a team. There's been a lot of personal stuff going on. But you know what, the guys have rallied around each other, really regrouping. "Living in a hotel isn't easy, as anyone will tell you. We've had our moments. But on the whole, we're together. There have been some positives too." Rumball says the separation from loved ones and friends is challenging, "But the boys will bind together," said the influential flanker. "They'll find ways to make it easier on each other, whether it's going to grab a coffee, going to see a sight, doing something to take your mind off being away from familiar faces. "But having people like Heats and guys we know here is great as well. Having everyone be so welcoming makes that home kind of environment away from home. So it's not easy, but the boys know that everyone here is pulling for them, everyone back home is pulling for them. So it makes it just slightly easier for us." Both teams are coming off losses to NOLA Gold in the tight Eastern Conference, which sees the top five teams separated by just three points. Atlanta, on a bye last week, went into last weekend first in the East and came out in fifth spot. Toronto has the same number of points as ATL but stands third on points difference. ATL coach Scott Lawrence sees plenty of similarities between the two teams going into Saturday's contest. "It will be who executes more consistently," he said. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • England could host CL final due to new Turkey travel curbs

    The all-English Champions League final could be played at home after Turkey was added to England's “red list” of countries where all but essential travel is banned due to severe coronavirus outbreaks. Chelsea and Manchester City are due to meet on May 29 in Istanbul and UEFA was hoping to allow around 10,000 fans into the biggest club game of the European football season. But the British government on Friday warned supporters not to travel to Turkey after imposing the new travel restrictions, and said the English Football Association was in talks with Champions League organizer UEFA about staging the game in Britain, instead. The most logical English venue to move the game to is Wembley with the London stadium staging eight games of the European Championship across June and July, so it has UEFA's required logistics and broadcasting infrastructure already in place. Wembley was also already due to stage the 2024 Champions League final so it could be moved up three years. While Villa Park in the central England city of Birmingham has been floated as an option, it is an older stadium that would require significant infrastructure being installed to reach UEFA requirements. “We are very open to hosting the final but it is ultimately a decision for UEFA,” British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. Anyone returning to England from designated red-list countries must stay in hotels for 10 days at their own expense, with meals delivered to their door. Players would also be required to enter quarantine, unless exemptions were granted, which would impact their preparations for the European Championship, which opens on June 11 and is being staged across 10 countries. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press