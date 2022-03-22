Forsberg's 5-point night propels Predators past Ducks, 6-3

3 min read
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored two goals in the third period of a five-point performance, and Matt Duchene added two power-play goals in the final minutes of the Nashville Predators' 6-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

Forsberg capped his spectacular night by setting Nashville’s single-season franchise record with his 35th goal, scoring into an empty net with 2:03 to play.

Roman Josi and Ryan Johansen also scored for the Predators, who pulled even with Minnesota on points for second place in the Central Division with their sixth win in nine games.

Forsberg put the Predators ahead 3-2 early in the third period after a turnover by Max Comtois, and Duchene added his 33rd goal with a between-the-legs finish 83 seconds later.

Anaheim trimmed the Preds' lead on its second goal from Derek Grant with 9:47 to play, but Duchene banged home a one-timer off a beautiful cross-ice pass from Forsberg moments later.

Juuse Saros made 21 saves for Nashville before leaving the ice with 12:49 left in the third period because of a problem with his skate. David Rittich played 44 seconds and made one save before Saros returned. Saros finished with 25 saves.

Troy Terry scored his 30th goal of the season for the Ducks, who have lost seven straight (0-5-2).

John Gibson stopped 25 shots in the Ducks’ first game since new general manager Pat Verbeek completed his deadline sell-off by trading homegrown veterans Hampus Lindholm and Rickard Rakell. Anaheim is all but certain to miss the playoffs for the fourth straight season, but Verbeek has built a big cache of high draft picks and young talent for the rebuild.

Trevor Zegras had two assists, giving him 30 this season and pulling him even with Cam Fowler for the most by a rookie in Ducks history.

Josi got the Predators' offense started in the first period with the 18th goal of the Swiss defenseman's outstanding season. Johansen then put the Predators ahead during a power play early in the second with his 17th goal.

Terry evened it during a delayed penalty, putting his shot into the top far corner. The All-Star forward is the 10th 30-goal scorer in Ducks history and the first since Rickard Rakell, who did it in 2017-18. Rakell was traded to Pittsburgh earlier Monday.

Forward Gerry Mayhew made his Ducks debut one day after they claimed him off waivers from Philadelphia.

Anaheim forward Jakob Silfverberg missed his sixth straight game, and the Ducks announced he has a blood clot in his right leg. The veteran won't skate for at least a couple of weeks, but he hopes to play again this season.

DUCKS REDUX

Lindholm and Rakell were the last of four soon-to-be unrestricted free agents sent out the door by Verbeek in an acceleration of his rebuilding effort.

Verbeek said he determined several days ago that he couldn't re-sign Lindholm, Rakell, defenseman Josh Manson or forward Nicolas Deslauriers to acceptable deals, so he used the fan favorites and their expiring contracts to accumulate draft picks that can be used to replenish Anaheim's system or to make more moves. The Ducks now have 12 picks in the first two rounds of the next three drafts.

Anaheim also acquired Zach Aston-Reese and Dominik Simon from Pittsburgh for Rakell. They are expected to report to the Ducks on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Predators: At Kings on Tuesday.

Ducks: Host Blackhawks on Wednesday.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Greg Beacham, The Associated Press

