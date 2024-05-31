Forsberg and the New York Red Bulls host Orlando City

Orlando City SC (4-6-5, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Red Bulls (7-3-5, third in the Eastern Conference)

Harrison, New Jersey; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE New York -138, Orlando City SC +358, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Emil Forsberg leads the New York Red Bulls into a matchup with Orlando City after scoring two goals against Charlotte FC.

The Red Bulls are 5-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. The Red Bulls rank fifth in the league with 28 goals led by Lewis Morgan with nine.

Orlando is 2-5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando leads the Eastern Conference with 95 corner kicks drawn, averaging 6.3 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The last meeting finished tied 1-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan has scored nine goals with two assists for the Red Bulls. Forsberg has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Duncan McGuire has scored five goals for Orlando. Facundo Torres has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Bulls: 4-2-4, averaging 2.0 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Orlando: 3-3-4, averaging 1.2 goals, 3.2 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Red Bulls: Roald Mitchell (injured), Ronald Donkor (injured), Serge Ngoma (injured), Peter Stroud (injured), Cameron Harper (injured), Kyle Duncan (injured).

Orlando: Tahir Reid-Brown (injured), Duncan McGuire (injured), Michael Halliday (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press