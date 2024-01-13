Forsberg and O’Reilly lead Predators to 6-3 victory over Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist in the third period as the Nashville Predators beat Dallas 6-3 on Friday night to spoil the return of Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger.

Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and two assists, and Jeremy Lauzon, Tommy Novak, Gustav Nyquist and Juuso Parssinen also scored for Nashville. Roman Josi added three assists.

Oettinger, sidelined since Dec. 15 with a lower-body injury, made 32 saves.

It was Forsberg’s second winner for backup goalie Kevin Lankinen at Dallas in seven days. Forsberg scored in overtime last Saturday in Nashville’s 4-3 victory.

The Predators are 6-0-1 in their last seven road games. Forsberg leads the team with 22 goals and 47 points.

Jani Hakanpaa, Wyatt Johnston and Matt Duchene scored for the Stars.

FLYERS 4, WILD 3, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Joel Farabee scored his second goal of the night on a power play at 3:36 of overtime to lift Philadelphia over Minnesota.

Tyson Forester and Owen Tippett also scored for the Flyers, who have won three of four. Carter Hart made 26 saves.

Marcus Johansson, Ryan Hartman and Matt Boldy scored for the Wild, who are 1-7 since losing star forward Kirill Kaprizov to an injury on Dec. 30.

Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 31 shots as he remained tied with Patrick Roy for second place on the NHL’s career wins list.

Philadelphia scored twice in 85 seconds midway through the third period to rally from a 3-1 deficit.

