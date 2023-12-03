Forsberg has 39 saves for 1st shutout this season as Senators beat Kraken 2-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Anton Forsberg stopped 39 shots for his first shutout of the season and the Ottawa Senators beat the Seattle Kraken 2-0 on Saturday night.

Mathieu Joseph and Drake Batherson scored goals to help the Senators snap a three-game ski d and get just their second home win. Forsberg's shutout was the fourth of his career and evened his record to 4-4-0 this season.

Joey Daccord finished with 26 saves for the Kraken, losers of four straight (0-3-1).

Trailing 2-0 going into the third period, the Kraken pushed hard to get on the scoresheet, but Forsberg was solid. Seattle outshot Ottawa 15-3 in the third.)

Ottawa opened the scoring late in the first period after Matty Beniers lost an edge and lost the puck. Joseph was in front to pick it up and beat D’Accord for his fifth of the season with 2:39 remaining.

Both teams had a slow start to the second with the first shot of the period not coming until 8:22.

The Senators took a 2-0 lead at the 13-minute mark after Vladimir Tarasenko won a battle behind the net to feed Tim Stutzle, who passed to a wide-open Batherson. Stutzle picked up his 200th career point on the play.

Ottawa had a brief scare when Thomas Chabot went down hard and left the ice favoring his right leg, but the defenseman returned after a brief absence.

Seattle’s Brandon Tanev returned to the lineup after missing the last two games. Justin Schultz played in his 700th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Kraken: At Montreal on Monday night.

Senators: Host the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

