Forrest on fire and Rangers rally – 5 things we learned from cinch Premiership

PA Sport Staff
·3 min read

Title-chasing pair Celtic and Rangers both bounced back from their Champions League defeats in midweek with cinch Premiership victories.

There were also wins for Aberdeen and Livingston, while the bottom three all drew.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the weekend’s fixtures.

James Forrest joins elite Celtic club

Scotland winger James Forrest had a day to remember against Hibernian at Parkhead on Saturday. Making his first start of the season, the 31-year-old helped himself to a hat-trick in the thumping 6-1 cinch Premiership win over the Leith side. Significantly, it took Forrest’s goal tally for the Hoops to 100 as the one-club man became one of only 30 players who have scored a ton or more in the green and white hoops.

Rangers grind it out

Motherwell v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Fir Park
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers were winners at Motherwell (Steve Welsh/PA)

After coming under fire following Rangers’ 7-1 Champions League thrashing at the hands of Liverpool in midweek, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst needed to avoid any further calamity on the domestic front. Things did not look great for the Dutchman as the Gers produced an insipid first-half display away to Motherwell, but they cranked things up a notch after the break, with Malik Tillman and John Lundstram goals setting them on course for victory. When Stuart McKinstry pulled one back with 15 minutes left, Rangers could easily have wobbled but – reassuringly for their manager – they held firm to stay on Celtic’s coat-tails.

Battle for third hotting up

Robbie Neilson
Robbie Neilson’s Hearts have been hit by injuries (Robert Perry/PA)

Last season, Hearts were in control of the race for third place for most of the campaign before finishing 13 points clear of nearest challengers Dundee United. Many expected the Tynecastle side to kick on and repeat the feat this term. It is not panning out that way. Instead, the Jambos – struggling with injuries and the demands of Europa Conference League group-stage football – are in seventh place as one of six teams separated by just four points between third and eighth. Hibernian are a point clear in third but have lost their last two. The race to finish best of the rest holds plenty of intrigue.

Livingston pull out result again

After losing their previous two matches against St Mirren and Ross County, Livingston desperately needed to get back to winning ways against St Johnstone. While it was not the greatest performance from the Lions, they managed – as they so often do in tricky times – to come away with three valuable points and climb back into the top half of the league ahead of a formidable double-header against Rangers and Celtic.

Bottom of the table remains the same

Malky Mackay'
Malky Mackay’s Ross County remain bottom of the table (Steve Welsh/PA)

No team is getting isolated at the bottom of the table yet. Kilmarnock, Dundee United and Ross County went into the weekend’s fixtures locked together on eight points apiece and the fact they all drew meant nothing really changed except they moved within a point of ninth-place St Johnstone. Killie, sitting in 10th, drew a blank against St Mirren in Paisley, while United made it three matches unbeaten with a 1-1 draw in Dingwall and remain 11th, with Malky Mackay’s men bottom on goal difference.

Latest Stories

  • Karim Benzema scores as Real Madrid beat Barcelona in El Clasico to go top of La Liga

    <strong>Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona: </strong>Los Blancos were comfortable throughout after first-half goals from Benzema and Federico Valverde, before both sides netted late on

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head in a game last weekend, returned to action Sunday as Bayern Munich hosted SC Freiburg in Bundesliga play. The 21-year-old from Edmonton had to be helped off just before halftime of last Saturday's 2-2 tie with Borussia Dortmund after challenging Dortmund's Jude Bellingham for the ball. The injury occurred when the English midfielder, shielding the ball from Davies with his body, knocked the ball

  • Real Madrid beats Barcelona to hand rival another tough blow

    MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid won the first “clásico” of the season to take the lead of the Spanish league and hand Barcelona another painful blow three days after the Catalan club's hopes of advancing in the Champions League all but ended. Karim Benzema and Federico Valverde scored first-half goals, and Rodrygo added another in second-half stoppage time, as the defending champions won 3-1 on Sunday to move three points ahead of Barcelona. The rivals had entered the match tied on points, with Barcel

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign prospect Fraser Minten to entry-level contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward prospect Fraser Minten to an entry-level contract. The team announced the news Thursday ahead of its home opener against the Washington Capitals. Minten, 18, attended this year's Leafs' development camp and appeared in a pre-season game against the Ottawa Senators on Sept. 24. Toronto selected the six-foot-one, 185-pound Vancouver native in the second round (38th overall) at the NHL entry draft in July. Minten spent last season with the Kamlo

  • Where will the Raptors finish in the East?

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the roles of several starters and break down how the Raptors can enter the next tier in the East. Full episode looking at the roles of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and more is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.