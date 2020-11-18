Formula Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.
·13 min read

Operating income for the third quarter increased by 23% year-over-year to a record breaking $45.4 million. Net income attributable to Formula’s Shareholders for the third quarter increased by 29% year-over-year to a record breaking $12.6 million.

Or Yehuda, Israel, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ: FORTY), a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the third quarter and nine months-period ended September 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

  • Consolidated revenues for the third quarter increased by 8.5% to $487.3 million. Revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $449.0 million.

  • Consolidated operating income for the third quarter increased by 22.5% to a record breaking $45.4 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $37.0 million.

  • Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the third quarter increased by 29.4% to a record breaking $12.6 million, or $0.82 per fully diluted share, compared to $9.8 million, or $0.63 per fully diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Financial Highlights for the Nine-Months Period Ended September 30, 2020

  • Consolidated revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 increased by 11.0% to $1,390.7 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $1,252.9 million.

  • Consolidated operating income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 increased by 23.1% to $124.9 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $101.4 million.

  • Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 was $34.9 million, or $2.25 per fully diluted share, compared to $28.8 million, or $1.80 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 21.0% year over year.

  • As of September 30, 2020 Formula held 49.0%, 47.4%, 45.5%, 100%, 50%, 90.09% and 80% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., and Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd., respectively.

  • Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and investments in marketable securities totalled approximately $435.8 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $405.2 million as of December 31, 2019.

  • Total equity as of September 30, 2020 was $938.4 million (representing 42.3% of the total consolidated balance sheet), compared to $896.3 million (representing 42.9% of the total consolidated balance sheet) as of December 31, 2019.

Debentures Covenants

As of September 30, 2020, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by Formula, based on the following achievements:

Covenant 1

  • Target equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $215 million.

  • Actual equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders is equal to $444.6 million.

Covenant 2

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for Formula’s Series A and C Secured Debentures): below 65%.

  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization is equal to 11.0%.

Covenant 3

  • Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters): below 5.

  • Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters) is equal to 0.46.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said, “We are very pleased to witness the delivery of strong execution during the third quarter across our entire portfolio companies, on all financial fronts and across key business sectors, geographies and product lines. Such achievements are particularly exceptional in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown and restrictions imposed in Israel and across the globe. Fueled by outstanding strategic performance and extent software and solutions for digital transformation, Formula Group continues to successfully face the ongoing global crisis, recording for the nine month period double digit growth across all its key financial indices: revenues; operating income and net income.”

“Matrix successfully managed to improve and show record results across all its key indices (revenues, net and operating income, gross profit, EBITDA and cash flow), overcoming a challenging period in Israel and across the globe. Matrix’s position as Israel’s largest technology, application and infrastructure services company, its extent solutions offering in the fields of digital transformation, supply chain and logistics, cloud and hardware infrastructure, AI and cyber, and its footprint in the healthcare, security, transportation and finance sectors, well position Matrix through the continuous global crisis, and set the ground for the day after the crisis ends”.

“In Spite of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Sapiens delivered strong execution across all of its key geographies and product lines and managed to increase third quarter revenues by 18.2% year over year to an all-time high of $97.6 million. Non-GAAP operating margin increased to a record braking of 18.2%, an increase of 180 basis points year over year. We are extremely proud in Sapiens receiving global acknowledgement by winning three different awards/recognitions for excellence by the analysts and research community, Gartner Magic Quadrant for policy administration and insurance platform for both its Life and P&C solutions and the Excellent award by Celent in the Life New Business and Underwriting report. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Sapiens’ outlook continues to improve as a result of signing new deals, increasing revenues from existing customers, and completing the acquisition of Delphi, positioning the company as a leader of the MPL market in North America.

“Magic delivered a double-digit record-breaking growth in both revenues (11%) and operating income (30%) as a result of an increased demand, from existing and new customers. Magic’s outlook for 2020 improved in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in Magic raising its guidance from between $350 million and $360 million to between $358 million and $365 million. We are committed to continue with Magic proven strategy to enhance its portfolio as a one-stop-shop for digital transformation, both organically and through acquisitions.”

“Michpal group continues to realize synergies and monetize on its busines model with its revenues also fueled by the acquisition of Unique Software Enterprises Ltd. concluded in November 2019 and Liram Financial Software Ltd., concluded in May 2020, growing by 70% year over year. Michpal Group is well positioned to continue helping its customers to adjust to the ever-changing governmental labor guidelines which are introduced in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“I am pleased to see that the steps we took across all our portfolio companies to endure the COVID-19 pandemic are paying off. We will continue to address the new market challenges and take all necessary steps to emerge stronger and well positioned.”

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business or financial position.

About Formula

Formula Systems, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

For more information, visit www.formulasystems.com.

Press Contact:

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd.
+972-3-5389487
ir@formula.co.il

Except for any historical information contained herein, matters discussed in this press release might include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Regarding any financial statements, actual results might vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to, risks in product and technology development, market acceptance of new products and continuing product conditions, both locally and abroad, release and sales of new products by strategic resellers and customers, and other risk factors detailed in Formula’s most recent annual report and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 pandemic virus and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations, the demand for Company’s products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. These and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenues

487,344

448,984

1,390,678

1,252,910

Cost of revenues

370,952

347,727

1,068,221

970,842

Gross profit

116,392

101,257

322,457

282,068

Research and development costs, net

13,337

11,961

38,384

34,251

Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses

57,691

52,276

159,199

146,402

Operating income

45,364

37,020

124,874

101,415

Financial expenses, net

5,891

5,177

16,162

12,505

Income before taxes on income

39,473

31,843

108,712

88,910

Taxes on income

8,088

7,455

24,514

20,475

Income after taxes

31,385

24,388

84,198

68,435

Share of profit (loss) of companies accounted for at equity, net

(12

)

429

335

1,515

Net income

31,373

24,817

84,533

69,950

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

18,743

15,060

49,650

41,114

Net income attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders

12,630

9,757

34,883

28,836

Earnings per share (basic)

0.83

0.64

2.28

1.90

Earnings per share (diluted)

0.82

0.63

2.25

1.80

Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic)

15,286,350

15,280,517

15,285,517

15,158,811

Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted)

15,293,113

15,290,015

15,292,498

15,356,988


FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

431,864

368,666

Short-term deposits

2,784

29,886

Marketable securities

1,181

6,600

Trade receivables

476,334

486,007

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

61,685

65,709

Inventories

17,659

8,636

Total current assets

991,507

965,504

LONG-TERM ASSETS:

Deferred taxes

41,369

38,865

Other long-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

22,196

22,205

Total long-term assets

63,565

61,070

INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED FOR AT EQUITY METHOD

27,505

26,021

PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET

57,031

43,059

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

99,728

104,130

NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL

977,512

889,473

TOTAL ASSETS

2,216,848

2,089,257

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Loans and credit from banks and others

115,712

125,297

Debentures

41,294

31,362

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

32,863

35,673

Trade payables

110,498

125,163

Deferred revenues

103,072

93,512

Other accounts payable

213,665

205,205

Dividend payable

-

7,081

Liabilities in respect of business combinations

12,445

8,431

Put options of non-controlling interests

26,666

39,668

Total current liabilities

656,215

671,392

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

Loans and credit from banks and others

189,468

162,062

Debentures

205,802

175,411

Long term operating lease liabilities

74,894

73,686

Other long-term liabilities

11,380

8,311

Deferred taxes

60,626

53,854

Deferred revenues

11,576

6,491

Liabilities in respect of business combinations

13,510

14,895

Put options of non-controlling interests

39,851

15,182

Employees benefit liabilities

15,156

11,639

Total long-term liabilities

622,263

521,531

EQUITY

Equity attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders

444,594

421,640

Non-controlling interests

493,776

474,694

Total equity

938,370

896,334

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

2,216,848

2,089,257


FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands

September 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

53,183

82,725

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

4,283

6,803

Total current assets

57,466

89,528

INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND A JOINTLY CONTROLLED ENTITY (*)

Matrix IT Ltd.

130,756

125,809

Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

185,015

176,832

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

113,415

114,019

Other

86,843

72,322

Total Investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity

516,029

488,982

OTHER LONG TERM RECEIVABLES

1,595

1,539

PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET

2

2

TOTAL ASSETS

575,092

580,051

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Loans from banks and others

-

13,130

Debentures

20,465

20,296

Trade payables

290

69

Other accounts payable

1,743

1,274

Dividends payable

-

7,081

Total current liabilities

22,498

41,850

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

Debentures

107,121

116,561

Put options of non-controlling interests

879

-

Total long-term liabilities

108,000

116,561

EQUITY

444,594

421,640

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

575,092

580,051


(*)

The investments’ carrying amounts are measured consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group and representing the investments’ cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.


Latest Stories

  • Raptors GM Bobby Webster 'fully expects' Fred VanVleet to re-sign

    Raptors GM says Fred VanVleet is Toronto's biggest priority in free agency

  • NBA announces key dates for 2020-21 season, play-in tournament for final playoff seeds

    The NBA confirmed it will hold a play-in tournament for the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in each conference this season.

  • NBA rumor tracker: Wizards, Rockets discussing swap of John Wall, Russell Westbrook

    The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.

  • Panthers name Brett Peterson first Black assistant GM in NHL history

    The Florida Panthers have named Brett Peterson the first Black assistant GM in league history.

  • Jamal Adams battled depression while playing with Jets: ‘It took a toll on my life’

    "I came home after a tough loss and just sat in my room in the dark — no phone, no TV."

  • What Masai Ujiri's history tells us about the Raptors' 2020 NBA draft strategy

    Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.

  • Week 11 waiver wire: 10 players who could make an impact come playoff time

    If you’ve been stashing your FAAB or saving your high priority on the waiver wire, this is the week to use it.

  • What's next for the Cubs following Theo Epstein's sudden departure?

    After Theo Epstein's departure, what does the future hold for Kris Bryant and Yu Darvish in Chicago?

  • Report: James Harden, Russell Westbrook want out of Houston due to owner's Trump support

    Harden and Westbrook reportedly want to be traded because Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta is a Trump supporter.

  • Theo Epstein stepping down as Cubs president

    Epstein brought a long-awaited World Series title to the Cubs.

  • NBA mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery. 

  • Podcast: Is Giannis Watch dead after Bucks bolster roster?

    William Lou is joined by Vivek Jacob of Complex Sports Canada to break down Milwaukee's attempt to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Germany's 6-0 loss in Spain confirms national team's decline

    BERLIN — Germany’s 6-0 thrashing had been coming for some time.The team coached by Joachim Löw has been in decline since losing to France in the European Champions semifinals in 2016, and the slide arguably started before that, after the World Cup win in 2014.Löw was supposed to reinvigorate the squad with fresh young talent after Germany’s woeful World Cup showing in 2018. The defending champions were eliminated early after losing to Mexico and South Korea in the group stage.Löw promised a shakeup. Mesut Özil retired from the squad amid the fallout for the debacle, and Löw cut short the international careers of stalwarts like Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Jérôme Boateng.Their replacements have not lived up to expectations, and former players like Bastian Schweinsteiger and Lothar Matthäus have been calling for the Bayern Munich trio's return.The humiliating 6-0 loss to Spain in the Nations League on Tuesday was the biggest for a German team since a 6-0 thrashing against Austria in a friendly in Berlin in 1931. Only England has ever won by more, 9-0 in a friendly in Oxford in November 1909.“Now we know where we are,” Germany forward Serge Gnabry said after Tuesday’s match in Seville.The warning signs were there before. Germany had produced one uninspiring performance after another this year in laboured wins over Ukraine and the Czech Republic, while conceding late equalizers in draws against Spain, Switzerland and Turkey.A 3-3 draw against Switzerland in October offered some hope as Germany fought back from two goals down to earn a point, but the defensive frailties remained apparent.“We thought we were a step further after the last games and this year, which has been generally difficult,” Löw said of a schedule that has been complicated by the coronavirus pandemic. “Now we’ve had to take a real setback. We’ll have to see how we deal with it among the coaching staff. Unfortunately we don’t have the option of working with the players, to train or to play a game.”Germany played three games in October and three in November, and the team is arguably worse off now than it was before.At no stage since Germany’s World Cup exit in 2018 has the team shown signs of progress, and there are fears now of another debacle at next year's postponed European Championship. Germany has been drawn in a group with France, Portugal and Hungary.There are questions about Löw’s suitability to lead the change after 189 games in charge.“The trust in Joachim Löw is still there, absolutely," Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff said. "Nothing’s changed with this game.”It seems unlikely that the German soccer federation will opt for a change now. There are only seven months before Euro 2020 is scheduled to start, and Löw will only have his team together again in March for the final preparations.“I hope we have enough time,” Bierhoff said.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports___Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAPCiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Rookies to watch in the second half

    Matt Harmon is joined by Rotoworld's Hayden Winks to discuss stats, and trends, and more on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!

  • The wait is over: Delayed NBA draft finally comes Wednesday

    There was no dancing on the court after a March Madness victory. No bounding onto the stage in a spiffy suit to meet the commissioner in June.The coronavirus pandemic wiped out the traditional end of a college career and the usual start of a pro one. Players such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman should be about a month into their rookie seasons by now, but their plans were put on hold.After multiple delays, the NBA draft finally arrives Wednesday. Like everyone else in 2020, this year's class of players has tried to make the best of their difficult circumstances.“I feel like it was better for me,” Edwards said. “I haven’t complained, I haven’t tripped about it at all. I just felt like it was better for me because more time for me to get better and get ready for the NBA.”The freshman guard from Georgia is one of the leading candidates to be picked first by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Ball, a guard who skipped college to play professionally overseas, and 7-foot-1 Memphis freshman centre Wiseman are the other headliners in the class.The draft is usually held in June in New York, where Adam Silver announces the first-round picks. The top players sit at tables in the front of the arena and when their names are called, put on a hat with the logo of the team that picked them and walk onto the stage for a handshake and a photo with the commissioner.This time, Silver will be announcing the picks from the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut. Players have been shipped boxes of hats for wherever they will be watching to choose the one they need when their name is called.It's not the draft night they wanted, but the excitement of becoming a pro player won't diminish. Not when they've been waiting since March, when sports stopped just days before the selection of the NCAA Tournament field, to start playing ball again.“I mean, playing in games, I missed it a lot. But at the same time, this extra time, it’s only helping me,” said forward Obi Toppin, the national college player of the year from Dayton.“I feel like I’m more prepared and mentally prepared for when the time comes, and I feel like when I’m on the court and that jump ball goes up, I feel like I’ve been waiting so long that it’s going to be an amazing feeling.”The Golden State Warriors have the No. 2 pick, a chance to add a top young player to a team that reached five straight NBA Finals before tumbling to the bottom of the league when Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were injured. Charlotte picks third, followed by Chicago and Cleveland.The teams lacked some resources to evaluate players, without the normal draft combine in Chicago or the ability to invite players to their facilities for meetings and workouts. Perhaps that's partly the reason there is no consensus No. 1 pick this year like Zion Williamson in 2019.“I would say the analysis is fair. There is no guy that has separated themself from the pack, from public or external view," Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas said.Edwards believes the lack of an NCAA Tournament hurt the players. They couldn't make a final collegiate statement like Ja Morant did when he turned in a triple-double in an upset victory for Murray State in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. That helped secure him as the No. 2 pick behind Williamson and he was a runaway winner of the Rookie of the Year award after nearly leading Memphis to the playoffs.Wiseman wouldn't have had that chance anyway. He averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in three games after arriving as the nation's No. 1 recruit, then was suspended by the NCAA for eligibility reasons and announced he was leaving the program to prepare for the draft.“Of course I wanted to win a national championship, of course I wanted to establish that situation with my teammates,” he said. “I love my teammates, I actually text them every day. But you know how life happens. Like, stuff hits you out of nowhere, but I feel that me just being there gave me a lot of mental toughness, gave me a lot of maturity as a person.”He worked out for only the Warriors and Hornets, suggesting the Wolves may be choosing between Edwards and Ball with 2015 No. 1 pick Karl-Anthony Towns entrenched as their man in the middle.If it's Ball, he ends a run a 10 straight one-and-dones to be the No. 1 pick. Blake Griffin in 2009 is the last non-college freshman to be the top selection.Ball didn't do college at all, playing professionally in Lithuania and Australia. It certainly wasn't the smoothest path to the NBA, which perhaps makes him the perfect player to handle a year when everything else about the draft process has been upended.“I feel like I’m just the right man for it,” Ball said. “Like I said, I feel like I’m born for this whole thing going on.”___AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell in Minneapolis contributed to this report.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press

  • Washington has virus case, 3 other teams add to COVID list

    The New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders put players on the NFL's COVID-19 list Tuesday, while Washington had its first instance of someone in the organization testing positive for the coronavirus since the season began.Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams announced they will hold their team meetings from home Wednesday after an unidentified player tested positive for coronavirus Tuesday night.The player is self-quarantining, and the Rams say they are “entering intensive protocol.” The team was scheduled only for a light walkthrough practice Wednesday with an extra-long week of preparation for their game at Tampa Bay on Monday night.The NFL said there were 17 new confirmed positives among players and 35 among other personnel during testing from Nov. 8-14. That brought the league's total to 95 players and 175 other personnel since Aug. 1, not counting new cases this week.“It reflects the continued uptick that we’re seeing in places around the country,” said Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer. “We’ve seen that throughout the course of our season, as our players, coaches and staff are exposed to others outside the team facility, we’re going to see these cases.”After New York announced an unidentified player tested positive, Giants kicker Graham Gano landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington also placed injured defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis on the list after announcing a positive test.The other players put on the list Tuesday were Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, and Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell and defensive back Lamarcus Joyner.Gano is the second Giants player in three weeks to go on the COVID-19 list after guard Will Hernandez on Oct. 29, who was activated Nov. 10 and played Sunday against Philadelphia. The Giants, who have a bye this week, said two staff members were told to remain home after coming into contact with the player who tested positive.Treadwell is the second Atlanta player on the COVID-19 list, joining defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who was put on it last week. Treadwell has spent the past 10 weeks on the practice squad.The Raiders put Ferrell and Joyner on the list Tuesday, joining linebacker Cory Littleton, who tested positive last week, and right tackle Trent Brown, who tested positive last month. Brown was taken off the list briefly before going back on it when symptoms returned.Rams players and coaches will hold their normal meeting schedule from home Wednesday. They haven’t determined their schedule for the rest of the week.Los Angeles centre Brian Allen was the first NFL player to confirm he had tested positive for coronavirus back in April. Other Rams players who have already recovered from COVID-19 infections include left tackle Andrew Whitworth and linebacker Terrell Lewis.The Rams (6-3) beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-16 last Sunday to move into a first-place tie atop the NFC West.Sills said the NFL has identified nine people in recent weeks who were identified as “high-risk” close contacts who later tested positive after being isolated. But in a much larger number of cases, there have been no “high-risk” contacts in a sign teams are following the protocols, Sills said.Sills also said the league has done whole genome sequencing on players who test positive and most of the transmission has come from contacts in the community.Washington's positive test result was the team's first since July. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said the player who tested positive did not travel with Washington for its game at Detroit last weekend. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not release specific details about the positive case.Ioannidis has been on injured reserve since Sept. 29.The Giants and Washington were notified of their respective positive test results Monday night. The players self-isolated, and contact tracing began.Washington, which is set to host Cincinnati on Sunday, was one of the few teams that hadn't had a positive and is now in the NFL's intensive protocols. Meetings will be conducted virtually this week, and the practice facility will only be open to staff with limited access for players.Asked last week about his team getting through the first nine weeks of the season without someone testing positive for the virus, Washington coach Ron Rivera jokingly called that a jinx. He credited senior director of player development Malcolm Blacken for reminding guys of their responsibilities during the pandemic.“When you have a guy who’s constantly (saying): ‘Hey guys, don’t forget we have this. Hey guys, don’t forget we have that,’ there’s that constant reminder,” Rivera said. “I think, for whatever reason, our guys have been very diligent about it, which we really do appreciate."Washington announced Monday no fans will be allowed for the Bengals game after hosting 3,000 on Nov. 8 against the Giants. FedEx Field is in Landover, Maryland, and the nearby Baltimore Ravens also took the step of barring fans for their next game as cases spike around the U.S.There have been 19 teams that have had fans at games this season.“We have been tracking case trends at the local and state level with public officials and no local case clusters have been reported or traced back to NFL games,” spokesman Brian McCarthy said.___AP Sports Writers Greg Beacham, Tom Canavan, Josh Dubow and Charles Odum contributed.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Mad Bets: Will the Seahawks cover -3 vs. Cardinals?

    Minty Bets, Jared Quay & Matt Gothard give their picks for the Cardinals-Seahawks game on Thursday Night.

  • High risk, high reward: The uncertainty of the 2020 NBA draft class

    This year’s top three picks present conflicting, or incomplete, information even if the consensus is that LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards are in the top tier.

  • Mad Bets: NFL Week 11 Best Bets

    Adam Chernoff (host of The Simple Handicap Podcast) joins Matt Gothard & Jared Quay to give their best bets for Week 11 of the NFL season.

  • Raptors running out of time to find home for 2020-21 season amid COVID-19 pandemic

    "We want to stay in Toronto. But as we all know, time is of the essence."