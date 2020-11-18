Formula Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Operating income for the third quarter increased by 23% year-over-year to a record breaking $45.4 million. Net income attributable to Formula’s Shareholders for the third quarter increased by 29% year-over-year to a record breaking $12.6 million.
Or Yehuda, Israel, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ: FORTY), a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the third quarter and nine months-period ended September 30, 2020.
Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
Consolidated revenues for the third quarter increased by 8.5% to $487.3 million. Revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $449.0 million.
Consolidated operating income for the third quarter increased by 22.5% to a record breaking $45.4 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $37.0 million.
Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the third quarter increased by 29.4% to a record breaking $12.6 million, or $0.82 per fully diluted share, compared to $9.8 million, or $0.63 per fully diluted share, for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.
Financial Highlights for the Nine-Months Period Ended September 30, 2020
Consolidated revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 increased by 11.0% to $1,390.7 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Revenues for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $1,252.9 million.
Consolidated operating income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 increased by 23.1% to $124.9 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019 amounted to $101.4 million.
Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 was $34.9 million, or $2.25 per fully diluted share, compared to $28.8 million, or $1.80 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 21.0% year over year.
As of September 30, 2020 Formula held 49.0%, 47.4%, 45.5%, 100%, 50%, 90.09% and 80% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., and Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd., respectively.
Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits and investments in marketable securities totalled approximately $435.8 million as of September 30, 2020, compared to $405.2 million as of December 31, 2019.
Total equity as of September 30, 2020 was $938.4 million (representing 42.3% of the total consolidated balance sheet), compared to $896.3 million (representing 42.9% of the total consolidated balance sheet) as of December 31, 2019.
Debentures Covenants
As of September 30, 2020, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by Formula, based on the following achievements:
Covenant 1
Target equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $215 million.
Actual equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders is equal to $444.6 million.
Covenant 2
Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for Formula’s Series A and C Secured Debentures): below 65%.
Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization is equal to 11.0%.
Covenant 3
Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters): below 5.
Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters) is equal to 0.46.
Comments of Management
Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said, “We are very pleased to witness the delivery of strong execution during the third quarter across our entire portfolio companies, on all financial fronts and across key business sectors, geographies and product lines. Such achievements are particularly exceptional in light of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown and restrictions imposed in Israel and across the globe. Fueled by outstanding strategic performance and extent software and solutions for digital transformation, Formula Group continues to successfully face the ongoing global crisis, recording for the nine month period double digit growth across all its key financial indices: revenues; operating income and net income.”
“Matrix successfully managed to improve and show record results across all its key indices (revenues, net and operating income, gross profit, EBITDA and cash flow), overcoming a challenging period in Israel and across the globe. Matrix’s position as Israel’s largest technology, application and infrastructure services company, its extent solutions offering in the fields of digital transformation, supply chain and logistics, cloud and hardware infrastructure, AI and cyber, and its footprint in the healthcare, security, transportation and finance sectors, well position Matrix through the continuous global crisis, and set the ground for the day after the crisis ends”.
“In Spite of the COVID-19 global pandemic, Sapiens delivered strong execution across all of its key geographies and product lines and managed to increase third quarter revenues by 18.2% year over year to an all-time high of $97.6 million. Non-GAAP operating margin increased to a record braking of 18.2%, an increase of 180 basis points year over year. We are extremely proud in Sapiens receiving global acknowledgement by winning three different awards/recognitions for excellence by the analysts and research community, Gartner Magic Quadrant for policy administration and insurance platform for both its Life and P&C solutions and the Excellent award by Celent in the Life New Business and Underwriting report. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Sapiens’ outlook continues to improve as a result of signing new deals, increasing revenues from existing customers, and completing the acquisition of Delphi, positioning the company as a leader of the MPL market in North America.
“Magic delivered a double-digit record-breaking growth in both revenues (11%) and operating income (30%) as a result of an increased demand, from existing and new customers. Magic’s outlook for 2020 improved in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in Magic raising its guidance from between $350 million and $360 million to between $358 million and $365 million. We are committed to continue with Magic proven strategy to enhance its portfolio as a one-stop-shop for digital transformation, both organically and through acquisitions.”
“Michpal group continues to realize synergies and monetize on its busines model with its revenues also fueled by the acquisition of Unique Software Enterprises Ltd. concluded in November 2019 and Liram Financial Software Ltd., concluded in May 2020, growing by 70% year over year. Michpal Group is well positioned to continue helping its customers to adjust to the ever-changing governmental labor guidelines which are introduced in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“I am pleased to see that the steps we took across all our portfolio companies to endure the COVID-19 pandemic are paying off. We will continue to address the new market challenges and take all necessary steps to emerge stronger and well positioned.”
Stand-Alone Financial Measures
This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.
Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.
Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business or financial position.
About Formula
Formula Systems, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.
FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS
U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Unaudited
Unaudited
Revenues
487,344
448,984
1,390,678
1,252,910
Cost of revenues
370,952
347,727
1,068,221
970,842
Gross profit
116,392
101,257
322,457
282,068
Research and development costs, net
13,337
11,961
38,384
34,251
Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses
57,691
52,276
159,199
146,402
Operating income
45,364
37,020
124,874
101,415
Financial expenses, net
5,891
5,177
16,162
12,505
Income before taxes on income
39,473
31,843
108,712
88,910
Taxes on income
8,088
7,455
24,514
20,475
Income after taxes
31,385
24,388
84,198
68,435
Share of profit (loss) of companies accounted for at equity, net
(12
)
429
335
1,515
Net income
31,373
24,817
84,533
69,950
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
18,743
15,060
49,650
41,114
Net income attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders
12,630
9,757
34,883
28,836
Earnings per share (basic)
0.83
0.64
2.28
1.90
Earnings per share (diluted)
0.82
0.63
2.25
1.80
Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic)
15,286,350
15,280,517
15,285,517
15,158,811
Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted)
15,293,113
15,290,015
15,292,498
15,356,988
FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
431,864
368,666
Short-term deposits
2,784
29,886
Marketable securities
1,181
6,600
Trade receivables
476,334
486,007
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
61,685
65,709
Inventories
17,659
8,636
Total current assets
991,507
965,504
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Deferred taxes
41,369
38,865
Other long-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
22,196
22,205
Total long-term assets
63,565
61,070
INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED FOR AT EQUITY METHOD
27,505
26,021
PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET
57,031
43,059
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
99,728
104,130
NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL
977,512
889,473
TOTAL ASSETS
2,216,848
2,089,257
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Loans and credit from banks and others
115,712
125,297
Debentures
41,294
31,362
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
32,863
35,673
Trade payables
110,498
125,163
Deferred revenues
103,072
93,512
Other accounts payable
213,665
205,205
Dividend payable
-
7,081
Liabilities in respect of business combinations
12,445
8,431
Put options of non-controlling interests
26,666
39,668
Total current liabilities
656,215
671,392
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Loans and credit from banks and others
189,468
162,062
Debentures
205,802
175,411
Long term operating lease liabilities
74,894
73,686
Other long-term liabilities
11,380
8,311
Deferred taxes
60,626
53,854
Deferred revenues
11,576
6,491
Liabilities in respect of business combinations
13,510
14,895
Put options of non-controlling interests
39,851
15,182
Employees benefit liabilities
15,156
11,639
Total long-term liabilities
622,263
521,531
EQUITY
Equity attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders
444,594
421,640
Non-controlling interests
493,776
474,694
Total equity
938,370
896,334
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
2,216,848
2,089,257
FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.
STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
U.S. dollars in thousands
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
53,183
82,725
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
4,283
6,803
Total current assets
57,466
89,528
INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND A JOINTLY CONTROLLED ENTITY (*)
Matrix IT Ltd.
130,756
125,809
Sapiens International Corporation N.V.
185,015
176,832
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.
113,415
114,019
Other
86,843
72,322
Total Investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity
516,029
488,982
OTHER LONG TERM RECEIVABLES
1,595
1,539
PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET
2
2
TOTAL ASSETS
575,092
580,051
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Loans from banks and others
-
13,130
Debentures
20,465
20,296
Trade payables
290
69
Other accounts payable
1,743
1,274
Dividends payable
-
7,081
Total current liabilities
22,498
41,850
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Debentures
107,121
116,561
Put options of non-controlling interests
879
-
Total long-term liabilities
108,000
116,561
EQUITY
444,594
421,640
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
575,092
580,051
(*)
The investments’ carrying amounts are measured consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group and representing the investments’ cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.