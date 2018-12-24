Formula Renault NEC series to cease, cites 'ill-conceived' FIA plan

Renault NEC series closes doors for 2019

The two-litre Formula Renault Northern European Cup will cease after 13 seasons, with its promoter blaming "ill-conceived FIA plans for the future of formula racing" for the series' demise.

The series was added to the junior single-seater ladder in 2006 after a merger between the German and Dutch Formula Renault series, and boasts current Formula 1 drivers Valtteri Bottas, Carlos Sainz Jr and Lando Norris among its champions.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Full-season NEC entries have declined significantly in the two latest seasons, and the series began to run joint races with the Renault's main two-litre Eurocup series.

Despite this, series promoter MdH Communications announced in October that the NEC would continue, and would be rebranded as 'FormulaNEC powered by Renault'.

Renault NEC series closes doors for 2019

It would have gone on racing with two-litre, Tatuus-constructed Formula Renault machinery, with a seven-round calendar slated for 2019 - incorporating six F1 venues as well as the iconic Pau street track.

But the organiser has now confirmed that 2019 season will not go ahead, with a statement citing "seriously declining interest from young drivers" as the reason for its cancellation.

"We are very sorry to have to stop the series at this point," said series chief Mick de Haas.

"The ill-conceived FIA plans for the future of Formula racing have meant that over the past three years we have seen a serious decline in the young drivers market.

"The costs are far too high for individual drivers and the marketplace is too fragmented.

"There is now no more room for a very effective and competitive single seater concept like formula Renault 2.0. Yet it has helped many young drivers over the past two decades to the top.

Story continues

"I would like to thank Renault and their suppliers, the teams that have competed in the NEC, the circuits and all the people that have worked with and for the NEC over the past 13 years."

The end of Formula Renault NEC comes on the heels of Renault Sport's decision to switch its flagship Eurocup series from its current specification to FIA's Regional F3 rules.

Renault went ahead with that plan despite losing the FIA's European Regional Championship tender to Italian company WSK.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus