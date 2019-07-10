Britain's F1 future secured as Silverstone signs new five-year deal

Lewis Hamilton will be looking for further Silverstone success this weekend. (Credit: Getty Images)

The British Grand Prix’s future has been secured following the announcement of a new five-year deal.

Formula One boss Chase Carey, Silverstone managing director Stuart Pringle, and British Racing Drivers’ Club chairman John Grant made the announcement at the Northamptonshire track on the eve of this weekend’s race.

“It is a pleasure to announce that we have renewed the Silverstone agreement for the next five years, through to 2024,” said Carey.

“We are thrilled to have this in place. Silverstone is a signature race on the calendar and a special event.”

The news brings to an end to a two-year saga, sparked when Silverstone triggered a release clause in 2017 in the hope of brokering a better deal.

Sunday’s race was set to be the last unless a new arrangement could be found.

