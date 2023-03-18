Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Start time, TV, streaming, grid, schedule for 2023 race

The 2023 Formula One season continues in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix marks the second of 23 races in what will be the longest F1 season in history.

Two-time defending world champion Max Verstappen leads the F1 standings after a victory in Bahrain. Teammate Sergio Pérez sits second, followed by Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

Alonso, who won world titles in 2005 and 2006, enters the race with 99 career podiums after a third-place finish in Bahrain. The Spaniard will turn 42 years old in July.

There are plenty of storylines to follow heading into the second race of the season. Will Verstappen continue his run of dominance? Can Hamilton and Mercedes get back to their winning ways? How will rookie driver Logan Sargeant, the only American on the grid, perform in his second career F1 race?

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen steers his car through a turn as he leads the field during the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix:

When is the F1 race in Saudi Arabia?

The 2023 Formula One STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is Sunday at 1 p.m. ET (6 p.m. local) at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

What TV channel are the F1 Jeddah race, qualifying and practice on?

ESPN will broadcast the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday. Qualifying, as well as the three free-practice sessions, will be shown on the ESPN family of networks on Friday and Saturday.

Will there be a live stream of the F1 race in Saudi Arabia?

The 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix can be live-streamed via ESPN.com, the ESPN app or through services such as ESPN+, Hulu, fuboTV, Sling and YouTube TV. Track sessions can also be streamed on-demand via F1 TV.

Who holds the lap record at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain holds the lap record at Jeddah Corniche Circuit, completing a 3.8-mile lap in 1:30.734 during the 2021 season with Mercedes.

Who won the F1 race in Saudi Arabia last year?

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands won the 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix for Red Bull last season. Verstappen finished ahead of Ferrari duo Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as well as Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez.

What is the starting grid for the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix?

Sergio Pérez took pole position ahead of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso during Saturday's qualifying session. Max Verstappen, the favorite heading into the session, retired from qualifying due to a drive-shaft issue with his Red Bull. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished second-fastest in qualifying for Ferrari but will start 12th after taking a 10-place grid penalty for changing the electronics grid unit in his car.

Here is the starting grid for Sunday's race (in parentheses):

1. (11) Sergio Pérez, Red Bull

2. (14) Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

3. (63) George Russell, Mercedes

4. (55) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

5. (18) Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

6. (31) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

7. (44) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

8. (81) Oscar Piastri, McLaren

9. (10) Pierre Gasly, Alpine

10. (27) Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

11. (24) Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo

12. (16) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

13. (20) Kevin Magnussen, Haas

14. (77) Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo

15. (1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

16. (22) Yuki Tsunoda, Alpha Tauri

17. (23) Alex Albon, Williams

18. (21) Nyck De Vries, Alpha Tauri

19. (4) Lando Norris, McLaren

20. (2) Logan Sargeant, Williams

