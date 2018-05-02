Formula One: Miami Grand Prix vote set for next week

Proposals for a Miami Grand Prix to be added to the Formula One calendar next year could move a step closer to fruition next week.

The City of Miami Commission will meet May 10 to vote on plans for a multiyear deal, with the first race potentially being staged in October 2019.

After buying out Bernie Ecclestone last year, F1 owner Liberty Media spoke of including a "destination" United States city to join Austin, Texas, on the schedule, and it may get its wish in downtown Miami.

"Formula One racing has global appeal, and so does the City of Miami. A resolution is going before the Commission next week to direct the City Manager to negotiate a multi-year agreement by July 1st to bring Formula One racing to Miami," the City of Miami director of communications said in a statement released to Omnisport.

"Any agreement would need to go before the Commission for final approval, ahead of an October 2019 race day."

F1 commercial managing director Sean Bratches said: "Earlier today the City of Miami Commission took an important step by adding an item to their upcoming agenda, that if approved, will make way to bring Formula One to downtown Miami next season.

"We appreciate the community's interest in hosting a Formula One race and look forward to working with local officials and stakeholders to bring this vision to life.

"With over half a billion fans worldwide, Formula One is the greatest racing spectacle on the planet, and Miami's status as one of the world’s most iconic and glamourous cities, combined with its robust tourism infrastructure, makes Miami the perfect destination for Formula 1 and its fans."











