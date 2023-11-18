Formula One is back in Vegas: Photos from the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Las Vegas Grand Prix street circuit incorporates a long stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard in what has instantly become one of the fastest races on the Formula One calendar, with speeds topping 200 mph. The track, which features a blend of long straightaways and fast sweepers, wraps around the Sphere, a newly opened entertainment venue just off the Vegas Strip.
Veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Myung J. Chun has captured many of the biggest moments from the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend so far from his trackside vantage point. Check out some of his top photos below.
Taylor Swift has penned an emotional tribute to a young female fan, who died before her Eras show in Rio de Janeiro on Friday evening. On her Instagram account, the solo superstar wrote of her devastation about the loss of the 23-year-old woman – named as Ana Clara Benevides in international media – who was …
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The first Formula One practice of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was halted less than 21 minutes into Thursday night's session after Carlos Sainz Jr. ran over a manhole cover on track. “We are currently looking at an issue with a drain cover," F1's governing body said as it called all the cars off the track. “We're not going to resume as it's going to take time to understand the issue and take any necessary actions to remedy.” The FIA later said Sainz hit the concrete frame around a m
Anyone thinking Max Verstappen might be forced to toe the line after embarrassing Formula One bosses with his disparaging remarks about their new £500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix at Wednesday’s opening ceremony can think again.
Matt Wallace of England made a 30-foot birdie putt on the 10th hole and didn't stop until he birdied the rest of them, tying a European tour best with nine birdies in a row for a 12-under 60 that shot him into the lead Saturday in the season-ending DP World Tour Championship. “That was fun,” Wallace said as he walked off the 18th green on the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates. Wallace hit the ball so purely down the stretch that his final six birdie putts covered a total of 15 feet, 8 inches (nearly 5 meters).
On Football analyzes the biggest topics in the NFL from week to week. For more On Football analysis, head here. ___ Joe Burrow shook his head, screamed and jogged to the locker room because the pain in his right wrist wouldn’t allow him to throw a football on the sideline. Another week in the NFL, another injured quarterback. Burrow is no ordinary QB, however. He’s the franchise for Cincinnati. With him, the Bengals were Super Bowl contenders. They’ve won consecutive division titles and an AFC c
BBC Radio 5 Live have been discussing the news surrounding Everton's 10-point deduction for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules. For us to be punished even further than the club going into administration and being insolvent I think it’s absolutely disgraceful.
Ivor Robson, who has died aged 83, never craved stardom, but as official starter he spent more than 40 weeks of his life centre stage on the first tee at the Open Championship keeping company with the likes of Seve Ballesteros and Sir Nick Faldo, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, watched by millions of television viewers around the world.