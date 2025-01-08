Formula One announces Belgian Grand Prix will be rotated from next year

Formula One has announced that the Belgian Grand Prix will be rotated from next year as the sport’s bosses move to introduce new races to the calendar.

The deal means the fixture at Spa-Francorchamps – which is among the most recognisable in F1 – will be omitted from the schedule in 2028 and 2030.

Its current deal was due to expire this year.

F1’s decision will free up room for new venues to be introduced – with Thailand, Argentina, Rwanda and a second race in Saudi Arabia all vying for spots on the schedule.

It could also see the current races in Imola and Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya rotated in the seasons to come.

Both races are in danger, with a street round in Madrid due to be introduced next year.

The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort will exit the calendar after this season.

A record 24 races were staged last term and although the rules dictate that 25 races can be staged it is understood there is no intention from F1 to budge from the current number.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “The Belgian Grand Prix was one of the races that made up our maiden championship in 1950, so as we kick off our 75th anniversary year it is fitting that we can share the news of this important extension.

“Spa-Francorchamps is rightly lauded by drivers and fans alike as one of the finest race tracks in the world and it has played host to some incredible moments over its many seasons in Formula One.

“In recent years it has undergone significant work to improve the facility and overall fan experience, and I would like to pay tribute to the promoter and the Government of Wallonia for their dedication and passionate support for Formula One in Belgium.”

The new season starts in Melbourne on March 16.