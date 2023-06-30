Formula E's New CEO Knows the Cars Need To Be Faster

John Lamparski - Getty Images

From day one, Formula E had a set strategy: bring racing to the people by taking its all-electric cars to city centers in races aired on accessible television. It was a growth-oriented strategy for a brand new series, but one that left the series set back heavily by COVID-19, just as Formula 1 thrived with the growth of Drive to Survive. Now Formula E has a new CEO, Jeff Dodds, and a new American race on a permanent track in Portland, Oregon, which has replaced an event run on a temporary circuit in Brooklyn. During the race weekend, Dodds sat down with Road & Track to discuss how the young open wheel championship plans to address its shortcomings and get back to growing.

The 2022-2023 season, the ninth season of Formula E, marked the introduction of a third-gen car that is substantially faster than its predecessors. At Portland, it reached a new record top speed of 172 mph. In the race itself, however, drivers spent the majority of the running conserving their limited access to battery power by lifting early into corners, drafting in NASCAR-like packs, and avoiding the lead like their lives depended on it. Dodds knows this cuts into the spectacle, but sees it as an issue with the realities of what EVs can do today:

"No one's looking for the cars to have lower performance over time. Clearly, I want these cars to go much faster, but, to go much faster, you need these cars to have more capacity, and to have more capacity, you have to look at different battery constructs... As we get to generation four, you'll see the racing evolve as well, because you will have more capacity, and you'll definitely have more performance."

As drivers, team principals, and series representatives repeatedly stressed to R&T throughout the race weekend, this energy conservation racing is a stopgap between the first major hurdle the series faced, wherein races required switching to a second fully-charged car halfway through the event, and a future when Formula E cars go all out for a whole race. That means in 2023, Formula E races aren't all-out sprints, but they are certainly high-action and unpredictable. Dodds sees that as its own kind of spectacle.

"An incredible advantage of this series... I've talked to all of these teams [the day before the race in Portland] and I don't think anybody knows who's going to win this race. They know how they felt in practice, they're excited about qualifying, but nobody knows who's going to win this race. I don't think people are particularly excited by a procession.... I don't think people want to turn up and think 'that car is going to win unless it has a problem, and these are the cars are likely to finish in the top three or four spaces.' I don't think people are interested in that. I like Formula 1, but I 'm not particularly a fan of processional racing."

Still, Dodds understands that the series needs to match road-going EVs in spectacle-making performance. Finding ways to showcase the potential of the current car, and the possibilities for major performance increases in future cars, is an early focus of his. As he explains, finding opportunities to showcase what these cars can do will be a key to reaching hardcore racing fans:

"I don't think we've done that properly yet. At every point, the car needs to get, let's be honest, faster and faster and faster. We also don't show the full capacity of these cars, or potentially the cars today, we just don't do that. I think we need to do that quite soon. I think we need to take these cars out to show people what the acceleration [from] 0-100 could look like if you unshackled it, to show what it could do, but I don't think that would lead to the best racing," Dodd says.

"We want the cars to be specified in a way that delivers great racing, but we also need to show people what the power and potential of what an electric car is. So I 'm very keen to take some of the shackles off these cars and, quite quickly, show people what they're capable of. Not because I want to compare people from a Formula 1 car, I don't want to do that, but the reality is that everyone I speak to wants to do that for me. We don't set the cars up for that, but we can show people how it compares, and we'll look at how we do that."

Does that look like benchmarking runs at the 'Ring, Pikes Peak, or other similar venues outside of the typical world of racing? Those have been considered, among other options:

"We could do that, but we could also just choose to show it in our typical racing environment. We could choose to take a particular car, de-restrict it, and show what it could do in our typical racing environments. I think both are interesting for different parties. I think an airstrip would be interesting, we've all seen it, but it's not necessarily relatable. I think showing it in its typical environment is quite relatable, so we may even do both."

Increasing the spectacle of Formula E race also means finding ways to improve the product it already has. One popular proposal is an introduction of a wider variety of venues, including both permanent tracks like Portland and more adventurous ideas, like races held in or through stadiums. One popular rumor places the series in Dodger Stadium, but the LA-based SoFi Stadium could also be an option:

"I 'm not averse to weaving fixed tracks into the calendar. I love having very different styles. It could be purpose-built [street] tracks, it could be fixed [permanent] tracks, or we could purpose build a track that's a very different style of track. Maybe we even go through a different sports venue. We're not tethered to a very specific style of racing."

Dodds is just a few weeks into his time as CEO of the series, but, if his early priorities include emphasizing the strengths the series already has by exploring new venues, a few fun opportunities are on the table. One is particularly strange for EVs, but could help endear the sport to a North American market that the series is prioritizing. Could Formula E even expand to race on an oval, joining IndyCar as the only other major open wheel series to run on that type of track?

"Never say never. I think we're open to considering anything that brings a new audience, and new excitement to the sport, and allows us to tell a sustainability story somewhere else. I would never discount anything. I 'm not a man of hard and fast rules, saying we will absolutely do that or we absolutely won't do that. If there's a compelling case for an oval, and that might be a race or might be to showcase the car, we would never discount anything."

