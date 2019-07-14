Formula E stewards reject Techeetah protest against di Grassi

The DS Techeetah protest concerned an incident from on lap two of the 36-lap race that chiefly involved .

The stewards also determined that neither Vergne, nor were to blame for their collision in the closing stages of the race.

Vergne and Massa clashed at the Turn 2 right-hander on the final lap of the race as they fought over ninth place.

Vergne dived to the inside of Massa’s Venturi-run car at the preceeding Turn 1 switchback and the pair made contact away from the apex of the corner, with Vergne forced deep but still alongside Massa.

They then came together again, with Vergne hitting the Turn 2 inside wall, heavily damaging the front of his car and spinning Massa.

Massa was subsequently hit by – although all those drivers were able to escape the brief entanglement and finish the race.

An FIA bulletin explaining the outcome read: “The stewards have examined the video evidence and heard evidence from the drivers of car 19 [Massa] and car 25 [Vergne], determined neither driver was primarily at fault for the incident.

“Telemetry data from both cars on the lap in question and previous laps showed that neither car took Turn 1 in an unusual manner.

“There was incidental contact in the middle of Turn 1 under braking. Car 25 was offline on dirty pavement at the exit of Turn 1 and was attempting to regain the course at the entrance of Turn 2 when contact occurred.

“While car 19 could have allowed more room at Turn 2 neither driver was primarily at fault for the collision. The stewards take no further action.”

The two drivers disagreed on who was to blame for the incident, with Vergne telling Motorsport.com: “I tried to pass him so he crossed me.

“I don’t know what went through his mind but he completely squeezed me into the wall, kept his line, didn’t give me any room.”

In a Venturi statement, Massa said: “He tried a kamikaze move on the brakes at the end of the main straight.

“When I saw him coming, I knew he would not be able to stop. In the end, it created a huge accident. He destroyed my race and destroyed his championship today.”

In a third post-race investigation, no further action was taken against regarding their clash at the exit of Turn 10 on lap 28 that ultimately eliminated Mortara and caused major damage to the front of Rowland’s Nissan e.dams car.