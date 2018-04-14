Formula E Rome: Felix Rosenqvist leads way in disrupted sessions
Mahindra Racing's Felix Rosenqvist set the fastest time across two disrupted practice sessions ahead of the inaugural Formula E race in Rome.
Rosenqvist topped the second session with a 1m35.467s lap, which put him 0.344s faster than Virgin Racing's Sam Bird.
Audi driver Lucas di Grassi ended the morning with the third fastest time.
After the pack had put in the early laps to get up to speed in FP2, Rosenqvist moved to the top of the times with a lap of 1m35.828s on his first 200kW effort - almost clipping the wall at the exit of Turn 12, which will form the start of the grid for the race, as he did so.
But Rosenqvist went faster still on his second 200kW lap and improved by almost 0.4s, with Bird slotting into second place shortly before the red flags came out when the Briton's team-mate - Alex Lynn - crashed for the second time across the two practice sessions.
Lynn caused a stoppage in FP1 when he slid into the barriers approaching the official Turn 1 - just past what will be used as the finish line, on the opposite side of the circuit to the start line.
In FP2, Lynn lost the rear of his car heading into the tight chicane at Turns 16/17 with five minutes of the 30-minute session remaining and hit the barrier with its right-hand side.
As he could not getting going again, the session was stopped and not restarted.
Jose Maria Lopez ended up fourth quickest ahead of Nico Prost and Sebastien Buemi, with Nelson Piquet seventh fastest in the combined standings across FP1 and FP2.
Piquet's lap of 1m36.134s was the fastest time in the 45-minute FP1, but the season one champion - who was given a suspended three-place grid penalty for completing more than the permitted six laps during Friday's shakedown - did not improve in second practice.
If Piquet commits the same infraction at any race for the remainder of the 2017/18 season, his penalty will then come into effect.
Jerome D'Ambrosio was eighth for Dragon as Mitch Evans (Jaguar) and championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne rounded out the combined top 10 - with the latter two 10th and 16th in the second session after failing to improve on their best efforts in FP1.
Techeetah driver Vergne had to twice take to the escape roads at the Circuito Cittadino Dell'EUR during first practice.
Lynn ended up 15th quickest overall, just ahead of triple Le Mans winner Andre Lotterer, who was the fourth and final driver not to go quicker in FP2.
Mexico race winner Daniel Abt ended up 17th for Audi, with Edoardo Mortara bringing up the rear of the field in the combined standings.
FP1 times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Nelson Piquet Jr.
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m36.134s
-
18
2
Sam Bird
Virgin
DS Virgin
1m36.215s
0.081s
17
3
Mitch Evans
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m36.676s
0.542s
17
4
Jean-Eric Vergne
Techeetah
Renault
1m36.678s
0.544s
19
5
Sebastien Buemi
e.dams
Renault
1m36.796s
0.662s
19
6
Andre Lotterer
Techeetah
Renault
1m37.074s
0.940s
18
7
Felix Rosenqvist
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m37.131s
0.997s
21
8
Jerome d'Ambrosio
Dragon
Penske
1m37.217s
1.083s
17
9
Lucas di Grassi
Audi
Audi
1m37.231s
1.097s
17
10
Alex Lynn
Virgin
DS Virgin
1m37.496s
1.362s
15
11
Jose Maria Lopez
Dragon
Penske
1m37.590s
1.456s
16
12
Oliver Turvey
NIO
NextEV NIO
1m37.719s
1.585s
17
13
Daniel Abt
Audi
Audi
1m37.723s
1.589s
20
14
Nicolas Prost
e.dams
Renault
1m37.904s
1.770s
17
15
Nick Heidfeld
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m38.413s
2.279s
20
16
Maro Engel
Venturi
Venturi
1m38.857s
2.723s
20
17
Edoardo Mortara
Venturi
Venturi
1m38.867s
2.733s
21
18
Luca Filippi
NIO
NextEV NIO
1m38.922s
2.788s
19
19
Antonio Felix da Costa
Andretti
Andretti
1m39.074s
2.940s
19
20
Tom Blomqvist
Andretti
Andretti
1m40.018s
3.884s
17
FP2 times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Felix Rosenqvist
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m35.467s
-
11
2
Sam Bird
Virgin
DS Virgin
1m35.811s
0.344s
10
3
Lucas di Grassi
Audi
Audi
1m35.839s
0.372s
11
4
Jose Maria Lopez
Dragon
Penske
1m35.951s
0.484s
9
5
Nicolas Prost
e.dams
Renault
1m35.955s
0.488s
9
6
Sebastien Buemi
e.dams
Renault
1m36.132s
0.665s
8
7
Jerome d'Ambrosio
Dragon
Penske
1m36.412s
0.945s
9
8
Nelson Piquet Jr.
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m36.824s
1.357s
8
9
Tom Blomqvist
Andretti
Andretti
1m36.864s
1.397s
7
10
Mitch Evans
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m36.910s
1.443s
9
11
Luca Filippi
NIO
NextEV NIO
1m36.911s
1.444s
9
12
Oliver Turvey
NIO
NextEV NIO
1m36.973s
1.506s
10
13
Antonio Felix da Costa
Andretti
Andretti
1m36.991s
1.524s
9
14
Alex Lynn
Virgin
DS Virgin
1m37.014s
1.547s
9
15
Daniel Abt
Audi
Audi
1m37.076s
1.609s
10
16
Jean-Eric Vergne
Techeetah
Renault
1m37.290s
1.823s
9
17
Nick Heidfeld
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m37.377s
1.910s
8
18
Maro Engel
Venturi
Venturi
1m38.029s
2.562s
11
19
Andre Lotterer
Techeetah
Renault
1m38.470s
3.003s
7
20
Edoardo Mortara
Venturi
Venturi
1m38.579s
3.112s
11