Formula E Rome: Felix Rosenqvist leads way in disrupted sessions

Alex Kalinauckas
Autosport
Mahindra Racing's Felix Rosenqvist set the fastest time across two disrupted practice sessions ahead of the inaugural Formula E race in Rome.

Rosenqvist topped the second session with a 1m35.467s lap, which put him 0.344s faster than Virgin Racing's Sam Bird.

Audi driver Lucas di Grassi ended the morning with the third fastest time.

After the pack had put in the early laps to get up to speed in FP2, Rosenqvist moved to the top of the times with a lap of 1m35.828s on his first 200kW effort - almost clipping the wall at the exit of Turn 12, which will form the start of the grid for the race, as he did so.

But Rosenqvist went faster still on his second 200kW lap and improved by almost 0.4s, with Bird slotting into second place shortly before the red flags came out when the Briton's team-mate - Alex Lynn - crashed for the second time across the two practice sessions.

Lynn caused a stoppage in FP1 when he slid into the barriers approaching the official Turn 1 - just past what will be used as the finish line, on the opposite side of the circuit to the start line.

In FP2, Lynn lost the rear of his car heading into the tight chicane at Turns 16/17 with five minutes of the 30-minute session remaining and hit the barrier with its right-hand side.

As he could not getting going again, the session was stopped and not restarted.

Jose Maria Lopez ended up fourth quickest ahead of Nico Prost and Sebastien Buemi, with Nelson Piquet seventh fastest in the combined standings across FP1 and FP2.

Piquet's lap of 1m36.134s was the fastest time in the 45-minute FP1, but the season one champion - who was given a suspended three-place grid penalty for completing more than the permitted six laps during Friday's shakedown - did not improve in second practice.

If Piquet commits the same infraction at any race for the remainder of the 2017/18 season, his penalty will then come into effect.

Jerome D'Ambrosio was eighth for Dragon as Mitch Evans (Jaguar) and championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne rounded out the combined top 10 - with the latter two 10th and 16th in the second session after failing to improve on their best efforts in FP1.

Techeetah driver Vergne had to twice take to the escape roads at the Circuito Cittadino Dell'EUR during first practice.

Lynn ended up 15th quickest overall, just ahead of triple Le Mans winner Andre Lotterer, who was the fourth and final driver not to go quicker in FP2.

Mexico race winner Daniel Abt ended up 17th for Audi, with Edoardo Mortara bringing up the rear of the field in the combined standings.

FP1 times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Nelson Piquet Jr.

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m36.134s

-

18

2

Sam Bird

Virgin

DS Virgin

1m36.215s

0.081s

17

3

Mitch Evans

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m36.676s

0.542s

17

4

Jean-Eric Vergne

Techeetah

Renault

1m36.678s

0.544s

19

5

Sebastien Buemi

e.dams

Renault

1m36.796s

0.662s

19

6

Andre Lotterer

Techeetah

Renault

1m37.074s

0.940s

18

7

Felix Rosenqvist

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m37.131s

0.997s

21

8

Jerome d'Ambrosio

Dragon

Penske

1m37.217s

1.083s

17

9

Lucas di Grassi

Audi

Audi

1m37.231s

1.097s

17

10

Alex Lynn

Virgin

DS Virgin

1m37.496s

1.362s

15

11

Jose Maria Lopez

Dragon

Penske

1m37.590s

1.456s

16

12

Oliver Turvey

NIO

NextEV NIO

1m37.719s

1.585s

17

13

Daniel Abt

Audi

Audi

1m37.723s

1.589s

20

14

Nicolas Prost

e.dams

Renault

1m37.904s

1.770s

17

15

Nick Heidfeld

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m38.413s

2.279s

20

16

Maro Engel

Venturi

Venturi

1m38.857s

2.723s

20

17

Edoardo Mortara

Venturi

Venturi

1m38.867s

2.733s

21

18

Luca Filippi

NIO

NextEV NIO

1m38.922s

2.788s

19

19

Antonio Felix da Costa

Andretti

Andretti

1m39.074s

2.940s

19

20

Tom Blomqvist

Andretti

Andretti

1m40.018s

3.884s

17

FP2 times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Felix Rosenqvist

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m35.467s

-

11

2

Sam Bird

Virgin

DS Virgin

1m35.811s

0.344s

10

3

Lucas di Grassi

Audi

Audi

1m35.839s

0.372s

11

4

Jose Maria Lopez

Dragon

Penske

1m35.951s

0.484s

9

5

Nicolas Prost

e.dams

Renault

1m35.955s

0.488s

9

6

Sebastien Buemi

e.dams

Renault

1m36.132s

0.665s

8

7

Jerome d'Ambrosio

Dragon

Penske

1m36.412s

0.945s

9

8

Nelson Piquet Jr.

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m36.824s

1.357s

8

9

Tom Blomqvist

Andretti

Andretti

1m36.864s

1.397s

7

10

Mitch Evans

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m36.910s

1.443s

9

11

Luca Filippi

NIO

NextEV NIO

1m36.911s

1.444s

9

12

Oliver Turvey

NIO

NextEV NIO

1m36.973s

1.506s

10

13

Antonio Felix da Costa

Andretti

Andretti

1m36.991s

1.524s

9

14

Alex Lynn

Virgin

DS Virgin

1m37.014s

1.547s

9

15

Daniel Abt

Audi

Audi

1m37.076s

1.609s

10

16

Jean-Eric Vergne

Techeetah

Renault

1m37.290s

1.823s

9

17

Nick Heidfeld

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m37.377s

1.910s

8

18

Maro Engel

Venturi

Venturi

1m38.029s

2.562s

11

19

Andre Lotterer

Techeetah

Renault

1m38.470s

3.003s

7

20

Edoardo Mortara

Venturi

Venturi

1m38.579s

3.112s

11


