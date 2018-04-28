Formula E Paris: Di Grassi heads Vergne in practice with lap record
Reigning Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi set the fastest time across two disrupted practice sessions ahead of Saturday's race in Paris.
Audi racer di Grassi was the only driver to set a lap below the 61-second bracket, as he finished 0.191 seconds faster than current championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne in FP2.
Both the 45-minute FP1, topped by Virgin Racing's Sam Bird, and the 30-minute second practice sessions were halted by red flags - with Jaguar's Nelson Piquet Jr hitting the wall in both sessions.
Local hero Vergne topped the FP2 times after the initial laps had been completed with a time of 1m01.560s, before Mahindra's Felix Rosenqvist - who clattered into the barriers at Turn 10, the last major breaking point, early on in FP1 and brought out the day's first red flags - went 0.4s faster using his full 200kW mode.
With eight minutes remaining, Piquet, who had crashed heavily at Turn 2 - which will be the final corner before the starting grid due the track's spilt start and finish lines - in FP1, hit the wall as he went wide through the long Turn 5 at the far end of the circuit that passes close to the tomb of Napoleon Bonaparte.
The series one champion is having to have the car he crashed in FP1 rebuilt around a new tub, and he completed just three laps in FP2 before his second incident.
Second practice resumed with just three minutes left on the clock, when several drivers attempted a final last-gasp 200kW qualifying simulation.
Vergne and Mitch Evans pushed Rosenqvist down the order before di Grassi usurped them both as the chequered flag fell.
Evans will take a 10-place grid drop from wherever he qualifies after Jaguar elected to change his gearbox ahead of the Paris event following a check of the unit after the last race in Rome.
Rosenqvist ended up fourth in the combined practice times ahead of Daniel Abt and Oliver Turvey, with Bird seventh.
Piquet's best time in FP2 was good enough for eighth place in the overall standings despite his lack of laps in the second session.
Sebastien Buemi, who slid into the barriers at low speed approaching the pitlane entry midway through FP1, was ninth, as Techeetah's Andre Lotterer rounded out the top 10.
Alex Lynn was 11th for Virgin, while Dragon's Jerome D'Ambrosio was the only driver not to improve their best practice time in FP2.
Ma Qing Hua - making his first appearance for the NIO squad after replacing Luca Filippi for this event - was slowest in both sessions and wound up 2.239s adrift of di Grassi's best overall effort.
FP1 times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Sam Bird
Virgin
DS Virgin
1m01.698s
-
25
2
Lucas di Grassi
Audi
Audi
1m01.716s
0.018s
28
3
Daniel Abt
Audi
Audi
1m01.790s
0.092s
28
4
Mitch Evans
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m01.999s
0.301s
24
5
Jean-Eric Vergne
Techeetah
Renault
1m02.023s
0.325s
24
6
Alex Lynn
Virgin
DS Virgin
1m02.208s
0.510s
26
7
Jose Maria Lopez
Dragon
Penske
1m02.224s
0.526s
21
8
Antonio Felix da Costa
Andretti
Andretti
1m02.238s
0.540s
23
9
Jerome d'Ambrosio
Dragon
Penske
1m02.285s
0.587s
26
10
Andre Lotterer
Techeetah
Renault
1m02.354s
0.656s
26
11
Oliver Turvey
NIO
NextEV NIO
1m02.382s
0.684s
26
12
Nelson Piquet Jr.
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m02.407s
0.709s
15
13
Sebastien Buemi
e.dams
Renault
1m02.522s
0.824s
22
14
Felix Rosenqvist
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m02.623s
0.925s
25
15
Nick Heidfeld
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m02.818s
1.120s
25
16
Edoardo Mortara
Venturi
Venturi
1m03.026s
1.328s
27
17
Nicolas Prost
e.dams
Renault
1m03.116s
1.418s
24
18
Tom Blomqvist
Andretti
Andretti
1m03.306s
1.608s
22
19
Maro Engel
Venturi
Venturi
1m03.475s
1.777s
26
20
Ma Qing Hua
NIO
NextEV NIO
1m03.841s
2.143s
25
FP2 times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Lucas di Grassi
Audi
Audi
1m00.881s
-
19
2
Jean-Eric Vergne
Techeetah
Renault
1m01.072s
0.191s
13
3
Mitch Evans
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m01.091s
0.210s
14
4
Felix Rosenqvist
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m01.126s
0.245s
19
5
Daniel Abt
Audi
Audi
1m01.187s
0.306s
16
6
Oliver Turvey
NIO
NextEV NIO
1m01.327s
0.446s
15
7
Sam Bird
Virgin
DS Virgin
1m01.354s
0.473s
17
8
Nelson Piquet Jr.
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m01.480s
0.599s
4
9
Sebastien Buemi
e.dams
Renault
1m01.515s
0.634s
14
10
Andre Lotterer
Techeetah
Renault
1m01.532s
0.651s
19
11
Alex Lynn
Virgin
DS Virgin
1m01.570s
0.689s
14
12
Edoardo Mortara
Venturi
Venturi
1m01.593s
0.712s
20
13
Maro Engel
Venturi
Venturi
1m01.776s
0.895s
20
14
Nicolas Prost
e.dams
Renault
1m01.821s
0.940s
15
15
Jose Maria Lopez
Dragon
Penske
1m01.826s
0.945s
13
16
Antonio Felix da Costa
Andretti
Andretti
1m01.849s
0.968s
15
17
Jerome d'Ambrosio
Dragon
Penske
1m02.401s
1.520s
11
18
Nick Heidfeld
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m02.478s
1.597s
17
19
Tom Blomqvist
Andretti
Andretti
1m02.884s
2.003s
16
20
Ma Qing Hua
NIO
NextEV NIO
1m03.120s
2.239s
15