Formula E Paris: Di Grassi heads Vergne in practice with lap record

Alex Kalinauckas
Autosport
Reigning Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi set the fastest time across two disrupted practice sessions ahead of Saturday's race in Paris.

Audi racer di Grassi was the only driver to set a lap below the 61-second bracket, as he finished 0.191 seconds faster than current championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne in FP2.

Both the 45-minute FP1, topped by Virgin Racing's Sam Bird, and the 30-minute second practice sessions were halted by red flags - with Jaguar's Nelson Piquet Jr hitting the wall in both sessions.

Local hero Vergne topped the FP2 times after the initial laps had been completed with a time of 1m01.560s, before Mahindra's Felix Rosenqvist - who clattered into the barriers at Turn 10, the last major breaking point, early on in FP1 and brought out the day's first red flags - went 0.4s faster using his full 200kW mode.

With eight minutes remaining, Piquet, who had crashed heavily at Turn 2 - which will be the final corner before the starting grid due the track's spilt start and finish lines - in FP1, hit the wall as he went wide through the long Turn 5 at the far end of the circuit that passes close to the tomb of Napoleon Bonaparte.

The series one champion is having to have the car he crashed in FP1 rebuilt around a new tub, and he completed just three laps in FP2 before his second incident.

Second practice resumed with just three minutes left on the clock, when several drivers attempted a final last-gasp 200kW qualifying simulation.

Vergne and Mitch Evans pushed Rosenqvist down the order before di Grassi usurped them both as the chequered flag fell.

Evans will take a 10-place grid drop from wherever he qualifies after Jaguar elected to change his gearbox ahead of the Paris event following a check of the unit after the last race in Rome.

Rosenqvist ended up fourth in the combined practice times ahead of Daniel Abt and Oliver Turvey, with Bird seventh.

Piquet's best time in FP2 was good enough for eighth place in the overall standings despite his lack of laps in the second session.

Sebastien Buemi, who slid into the barriers at low speed approaching the pitlane entry midway through FP1, was ninth, as Techeetah's Andre Lotterer rounded out the top 10.

Alex Lynn was 11th for Virgin, while Dragon's Jerome D'Ambrosio was the only driver not to improve their best practice time in FP2.

Ma Qing Hua - making his first appearance for the NIO squad after replacing Luca Filippi for this event - was slowest in both sessions and wound up 2.239s adrift of di Grassi's best overall effort.

FP1 times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Sam Bird

Virgin

DS Virgin

1m01.698s

-

25

2

Lucas di Grassi

Audi

Audi

1m01.716s

0.018s

28

3

Daniel Abt

Audi

Audi

1m01.790s

0.092s

28

4

Mitch Evans

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m01.999s

0.301s

24

5

Jean-Eric Vergne

Techeetah

Renault

1m02.023s

0.325s

24

6

Alex Lynn

Virgin

DS Virgin

1m02.208s

0.510s

26

7

Jose Maria Lopez

Dragon

Penske

1m02.224s

0.526s

21

8

Antonio Felix da Costa

Andretti

Andretti

1m02.238s

0.540s

23

9

Jerome d'Ambrosio

Dragon

Penske

1m02.285s

0.587s

26

10

Andre Lotterer

Techeetah

Renault

1m02.354s

0.656s

26

11

Oliver Turvey

NIO

NextEV NIO

1m02.382s

0.684s

26

12

Nelson Piquet Jr.

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m02.407s

0.709s

15

13

Sebastien Buemi

e.dams

Renault

1m02.522s

0.824s

22

14

Felix Rosenqvist

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m02.623s

0.925s

25

15

Nick Heidfeld

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m02.818s

1.120s

25

16

Edoardo Mortara

Venturi

Venturi

1m03.026s

1.328s

27

17

Nicolas Prost

e.dams

Renault

1m03.116s

1.418s

24

18

Tom Blomqvist

Andretti

Andretti

1m03.306s

1.608s

22

19

Maro Engel

Venturi

Venturi

1m03.475s

1.777s

26

20

Ma Qing Hua

NIO

NextEV NIO

1m03.841s

2.143s

25

FP2 times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Lucas di Grassi

Audi

Audi

1m00.881s

-

19

2

Jean-Eric Vergne

Techeetah

Renault

1m01.072s

0.191s

13

3

Mitch Evans

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m01.091s

0.210s

14

4

Felix Rosenqvist

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m01.126s

0.245s

19

5

Daniel Abt

Audi

Audi

1m01.187s

0.306s

16

6

Oliver Turvey

NIO

NextEV NIO

1m01.327s

0.446s

15

7

Sam Bird

Virgin

DS Virgin

1m01.354s

0.473s

17

8

Nelson Piquet Jr.

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m01.480s

0.599s

4

9

Sebastien Buemi

e.dams

Renault

1m01.515s

0.634s

14

10

Andre Lotterer

Techeetah

Renault

1m01.532s

0.651s

19

11

Alex Lynn

Virgin

DS Virgin

1m01.570s

0.689s

14

12

Edoardo Mortara

Venturi

Venturi

1m01.593s

0.712s

20

13

Maro Engel

Venturi

Venturi

1m01.776s

0.895s

20

14

Nicolas Prost

e.dams

Renault

1m01.821s

0.940s

15

15

Jose Maria Lopez

Dragon

Penske

1m01.826s

0.945s

13

16

Antonio Felix da Costa

Andretti

Andretti

1m01.849s

0.968s

15

17

Jerome d'Ambrosio

Dragon

Penske

1m02.401s

1.520s

11

18

Nick Heidfeld

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m02.478s

1.597s

17

19

Tom Blomqvist

Andretti

Andretti

1m02.884s

2.003s

16

20

Ma Qing Hua

NIO

NextEV NIO

1m03.120s

2.239s

15

