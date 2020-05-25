Real-life Formula E driver apologizes for getting disqualified for using a ringer during a virtual race

Daniel Abt is better at real racing than he is at virtual racing. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

Like other motorsport series, Formula E has been hosting virtual races in lieu of real-life races during the coronavirus pandemic. And Formula E driver Daniel Abt learned that he should probably not have someone race for him.

Abt has apologized after it was discovered that he had someone racing in his place during a virtual Formula E race on Saturday. He ran far better than he normally does during the Berlin E-Prix and people took notice. An investigation found that he wasn’t the guy behind the wheel.

“I would like to apologize to Formula E, all of the fans, my team and my fellow drivers for having called in outside help during the race on Saturday,” Abt said in his statement. “I did not take it as seriously as I should have. I am aware that my offense has a bitter aftertaste, but it was never meant with any bad intention.”

FIA checked IP addresses

Drivers in the race wondered what was going on because Abt was running better than he typically does. Former F1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne immediately wondered if Abt was actually racing his car after he finished in third place during the race.

The evidence was so strong against Abt that the FIA even started its own investigation. It found that fellow Audi driver Lorenz Hoerzing was actually racing and not Abt. So Abt got disqualified.

The suspicions arose when Abt’s ... err, Hoerzing’s face was obscured during the twitch stream. Abt was disqualified from the race and fined.

From the Guardian:

The 27-year-old German has been racing since 2008 and competing in Formula E since 2014. Abt’s webcam had been on during the race, which was shown live, but the face of the driver was obscured by equipment and neither he nor Hoerzing took part in post-race interviews. Hoerzing has been banned from the Race at Home series.

Abt has 2 Formula E wins

Abt is a pretty good racer in real life. He has two Formula E wins and was fifth in the series standings in 2017. He finished 14th in the Marrakesh E-Prix on Feb. 29, the last race on the Formula E schedule before the coronavirus pandemic halted the 2020 season.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

