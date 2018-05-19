Formula E Berlin: Points leader Vergne beats Rosenqvist in practice
Championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne set the fastest lap across the two practice sessions ahead of the Berlin Formula E race, heading the times from Mahindra Racing's Felix Rosenqvist.
Vergne's closest title rival Sam Bird could only manage a best of 10th in either session, with his best effort in FP2 leaving him 11th on combined times.
Audi driver Lucas di Grassi held the top spot for much of the 30-minute FP2 session - where all drivers except Nick Heidfeld improved their best times from Saturday's earlier 45-minute FP1 running.
As FP2 entered its closing stages, most drivers went for a second full-power 200kW lap, with Rosenqvist deposing di Grassi at the top of times.
But Techeetah driver Vergne, who had flirted with the barrier at the exit of the high-speed Turn 7 left-hander earlier in the session, swept around the Tempelhof Airport track to set a best time of 1m09.438s.
That put him 0.095 seconds clear of Rosenqvist, who is third in the drivers' standings and 61 points adrift of Vergne.
Vergne's team-mate Andre Lotterer leapt up the order to grab third place in the overall practice times with a late improvement.
Lotterer will take a 10-place grid penalty from wherever he qualifies as a result of his part in a dramatic crash with Bird at the end of the Paris race.
Reigning FE champion di Grassi ended up fourth, 0.146s behind Vergne, with 2015/16 title winner Sebastien Buemi sixth for Renault e.dams.
Audi's home driver Daniel Abt was sixth, with Jerome D'Ambrosio seventh for Dragon.
Heidfeld topped the times in FP1 with his lap of 1m09.697s, which put him eighth in the combined order after FP2, where he was 12th fastest.
Alex Lynn (Virgin Racing) and Jaguar's Mitch Evans rounded out the top 10 ahead of Bird. Oliver Turvey ended practice in 12th place in the combined standings, ahead of 2014/15 FE champion Nelson Piquet.
After missing the Paris event when NIO opted to give its reserve driver Ma Qing Hua some competitive track action, the returning Luca Filippi, who picked up a €1000 fine for speeding in the pitlane during Friday's shakedown running, was 16th fastest in practice.
Tom Dillmann was 19th for Venturi in place of Edoado Mortara, who is racing for Mercedes in the DTM at Lausitzring this weekend.
Stephane Sarrazin - replacing Tom Blomqvist at Andretti for the rest of the season - ended up at the bottom of the pile in both sessions.
Sarrazin, who has raced in FE for Venturi and Techeetah in the past, caused a lengthy red flag in FP1 when he went into the barriers at the long, circular Turn 1 left-hander.
The accident was caused by his throttle still being partially engaged when he hit the brakes for the corner.
FP1 times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Nick Heidfeld
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m09.697s
-
12
2
Sebastien Buemi
e.dams
Renault
1m10.171s
0.474s
23
3
Jean-Eric Vergne
Techeetah
Renault
1m10.350s
0.653s
21
4
Felix Rosenqvist
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m10.543s
0.846s
23
5
Oliver Turvey
NIO
NextEV NIO
1m10.588s
0.891s
24
6
Alex Lynn
Virgin
DS Virgin
1m10.616s
0.919s
24
7
Lucas di Grassi
Audi
Audi
1m10.687s
0.990s
21
8
Mitch Evans
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m10.741s
1.044s
21
9
Nicolas Prost
e.dams
Renault
1m10.783s
1.086s
23
10
Daniel Abt
Audi
Audi
1m10.800s
1.103s
22
11
Sam Bird
Virgin
DS Virgin
1m10.824s
1.127s
24
12
Nelson Piquet Jr.
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m10.995s
1.298s
22
13
Luca Filippi
NIO
NextEV NIO
1m11.005s
1.308s
21
14
Antonio Felix da Costa
Andretti
Andretti
1m11.011s
1.314s
20
15
Tom Dillmann
Venturi
Venturi
1m11.136s
1.439s
20
16
Andre Lotterer
Techeetah
Renault
1m11.161s
1.464s
20
17
Jerome d'Ambrosio
Dragon
Penske
1m11.193s
1.496s
21
18
Maro Engel
Venturi
Venturi
1m11.326s
1.629s
22
19
Jose Maria Lopez
Dragon
Penske
1m11.338s
1.641s
21
20
Stephane Sarrazin
Andretti
Andretti
1m11.767s
2.070s
23
FP2 times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Jean-Eric Vergne
Techeetah
Renault
1m09.438s
-
16
2
Felix Rosenqvist
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m09.533s
0.095s
21
3
Andre Lotterer
Techeetah
Renault
1m09.568s
0.130s
18
4
Lucas di Grassi
Audi
Audi
1m09.584s
0.146s
15
5
Sebastien Buemi
e.dams
Renault
1m09.606s
0.168s
16
6
Daniel Abt
Audi
Audi
1m09.636s
0.198s
13
7
Jerome d'Ambrosio
Dragon
Penske
1m09.682s
0.244s
9
8
Alex Lynn
Virgin
DS Virgin
1m09.883s
0.445s
18
9
Mitch Evans
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m09.945s
0.507s
16
10
Sam Bird
Virgin
DS Virgin
1m09.946s
0.508s
18
11
Oliver Turvey
NIO
NextEV NIO
1m09.982s
0.544s
18
12
Nick Heidfeld
Mahindra
Mahindra
1m10.037s
0.599s
10
13
Nelson Piquet Jr.
Jaguar
Jaguar
1m10.132s
0.694s
15
14
Maro Engel
Venturi
Venturi
1m10.332s
0.894s
21
15
Jose Maria Lopez
Dragon
Penske
1m10.378s
0.940s
15
16
Luca Filippi
NIO
NextEV NIO
1m10.426s
0.988s
20
17
Antonio Felix da Costa
Andretti
Andretti
1m10.434s
0.996s
15
18
Nicolas Prost
e.dams
Renault
1m10.450s
1.012s
15
19
Tom Dillmann
Venturi
Venturi
1m10.456s
1.018s
20
20
Stephane Sarrazin
Andretti
Andretti
1m10.735s
1.297s
18