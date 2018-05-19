Formula E Berlin: Points leader Vergne beats Rosenqvist in practice

Alex Kalinauckas
Autosport
Points leader Vergne tops Berlin practice

Championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne set the fastest lap across the two practice sessions ahead of the Berlin Formula E race, heading the times from Mahindra Racing's Felix Rosenqvist.

Vergne's closest title rival Sam Bird could only manage a best of 10th in either session, with his best effort in FP2 leaving him 11th on combined times.

Audi driver Lucas di Grassi held the top spot for much of the 30-minute FP2 session - where all drivers except Nick Heidfeld improved their best times from Saturday's earlier 45-minute FP1 running.

As FP2 entered its closing stages, most drivers went for a second full-power 200kW lap, with Rosenqvist deposing di Grassi at the top of times.

But Techeetah driver Vergne, who had flirted with the barrier at the exit of the high-speed Turn 7 left-hander earlier in the session, swept around the Tempelhof Airport track to set a best time of 1m09.438s.

That put him 0.095 seconds clear of Rosenqvist, who is third in the drivers' standings and 61 points adrift of Vergne.

Vergne's team-mate Andre Lotterer leapt up the order to grab third place in the overall practice times with a late improvement.

Lotterer will take a 10-place grid penalty from wherever he qualifies as a result of his part in a dramatic crash with Bird at the end of the Paris race.

Reigning FE champion di Grassi ended up fourth, 0.146s behind Vergne, with 2015/16 title winner Sebastien Buemi sixth for Renault e.dams.

Audi's home driver Daniel Abt was sixth, with Jerome D'Ambrosio seventh for Dragon.

Heidfeld topped the times in FP1 with his lap of 1m09.697s, which put him eighth in the combined order after FP2, where he was 12th fastest.

Alex Lynn (Virgin Racing) and Jaguar's Mitch Evans rounded out the top 10 ahead of Bird. Oliver Turvey ended practice in 12th place in the combined standings, ahead of 2014/15 FE champion Nelson Piquet.

After missing the Paris event when NIO opted to give its reserve driver Ma Qing Hua some competitive track action, the returning Luca Filippi, who picked up a €1000 fine for speeding in the pitlane during Friday's shakedown running, was 16th fastest in practice.

Tom Dillmann was 19th for Venturi in place of Edoado Mortara, who is racing for Mercedes in the DTM at Lausitzring this weekend.

Stephane Sarrazin - replacing Tom Blomqvist at Andretti for the rest of the season - ended up at the bottom of the pile in both sessions.

Sarrazin, who has raced in FE for Venturi and Techeetah in the past, caused a lengthy red flag in FP1 when he went into the barriers at the long, circular Turn 1 left-hander.

The accident was caused by his throttle still being partially engaged when he hit the brakes for the corner.

FP1 times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Nick Heidfeld

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m09.697s

-

12

2

Sebastien Buemi

e.dams

Renault

1m10.171s

0.474s

23

3

Jean-Eric Vergne

Techeetah

Renault

1m10.350s

0.653s

21

4

Felix Rosenqvist

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m10.543s

0.846s

23

5

Oliver Turvey

NIO

NextEV NIO

1m10.588s

0.891s

24

6

Alex Lynn

Virgin

DS Virgin

1m10.616s

0.919s

24

7

Lucas di Grassi

Audi

Audi

1m10.687s

0.990s

21

8

Mitch Evans

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m10.741s

1.044s

21

9

Nicolas Prost

e.dams

Renault

1m10.783s

1.086s

23

10

Daniel Abt

Audi

Audi

1m10.800s

1.103s

22

11

Sam Bird

Virgin

DS Virgin

1m10.824s

1.127s

24

12

Nelson Piquet Jr.

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m10.995s

1.298s

22

13

Luca Filippi

NIO

NextEV NIO

1m11.005s

1.308s

21

14

Antonio Felix da Costa

Andretti

Andretti

1m11.011s

1.314s

20

15

Tom Dillmann

Venturi

Venturi

1m11.136s

1.439s

20

16

Andre Lotterer

Techeetah

Renault

1m11.161s

1.464s

20

17

Jerome d'Ambrosio

Dragon

Penske

1m11.193s

1.496s

21

18

Maro Engel

Venturi

Venturi

1m11.326s

1.629s

22

19

Jose Maria Lopez

Dragon

Penske

1m11.338s

1.641s

21

20

Stephane Sarrazin

Andretti

Andretti

1m11.767s

2.070s

23

FP2 times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Jean-Eric Vergne

Techeetah

Renault

1m09.438s

-

16

2

Felix Rosenqvist

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m09.533s

0.095s

21

3

Andre Lotterer

Techeetah

Renault

1m09.568s

0.130s

18

4

Lucas di Grassi

Audi

Audi

1m09.584s

0.146s

15

5

Sebastien Buemi

e.dams

Renault

1m09.606s

0.168s

16

6

Daniel Abt

Audi

Audi

1m09.636s

0.198s

13

7

Jerome d'Ambrosio

Dragon

Penske

1m09.682s

0.244s

9

8

Alex Lynn

Virgin

DS Virgin

1m09.883s

0.445s

18

9

Mitch Evans

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m09.945s

0.507s

16

10

Sam Bird

Virgin

DS Virgin

1m09.946s

0.508s

18

11

Oliver Turvey

NIO

NextEV NIO

1m09.982s

0.544s

18

12

Nick Heidfeld

Mahindra

Mahindra

1m10.037s

0.599s

10

13

Nelson Piquet Jr.

Jaguar

Jaguar

1m10.132s

0.694s

15

14

Maro Engel

Venturi

Venturi

1m10.332s

0.894s

21

15

Jose Maria Lopez

Dragon

Penske

1m10.378s

0.940s

15

16

Luca Filippi

NIO

NextEV NIO

1m10.426s

0.988s

20

17

Antonio Felix da Costa

Andretti

Andretti

1m10.434s

0.996s

15

18

Nicolas Prost

e.dams

Renault

1m10.450s

1.012s

15

19

Tom Dillmann

Venturi

Venturi

1m10.456s

1.018s

20

20

Stephane Sarrazin

Andretti

Andretti

1m10.735s

1.297s

18

