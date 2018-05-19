Formula E Berlin: Points leader Vergne beats Rosenqvist in practice

Points leader Vergne tops Berlin practice

Championship leader Jean-Eric Vergne set the fastest lap across the two practice sessions ahead of the Berlin Formula E race, heading the times from Mahindra Racing's Felix Rosenqvist.

Vergne's closest title rival Sam Bird could only manage a best of 10th in either session, with his best effort in FP2 leaving him 11th on combined times.

Audi driver Lucas di Grassi held the top spot for much of the 30-minute FP2 session - where all drivers except Nick Heidfeld improved their best times from Saturday's earlier 45-minute FP1 running.

As FP2 entered its closing stages, most drivers went for a second full-power 200kW lap, with Rosenqvist deposing di Grassi at the top of times.

But Techeetah driver Vergne, who had flirted with the barrier at the exit of the high-speed Turn 7 left-hander earlier in the session, swept around the Tempelhof Airport track to set a best time of 1m09.438s.

That put him 0.095 seconds clear of Rosenqvist, who is third in the drivers' standings and 61 points adrift of Vergne.

Vergne's team-mate Andre Lotterer leapt up the order to grab third place in the overall practice times with a late improvement.

Lotterer will take a 10-place grid penalty from wherever he qualifies as a result of his part in a dramatic crash with Bird at the end of the Paris race.

Reigning FE champion di Grassi ended up fourth, 0.146s behind Vergne, with 2015/16 title winner Sebastien Buemi sixth for Renault e.dams.

Audi's home driver Daniel Abt was sixth, with Jerome D'Ambrosio seventh for Dragon.

Heidfeld topped the times in FP1 with his lap of 1m09.697s, which put him eighth in the combined order after FP2, where he was 12th fastest.

Alex Lynn (Virgin Racing) and Jaguar's Mitch Evans rounded out the top 10 ahead of Bird. Oliver Turvey ended practice in 12th place in the combined standings, ahead of 2014/15 FE champion Nelson Piquet.

After missing the Paris event when NIO opted to give its reserve driver Ma Qing Hua some competitive track action, the returning Luca Filippi, who picked up a €1000 fine for speeding in the pitlane during Friday's shakedown running, was 16th fastest in practice.

Tom Dillmann was 19th for Venturi in place of Edoado Mortara, who is racing for Mercedes in the DTM at Lausitzring this weekend.

Stephane Sarrazin - replacing Tom Blomqvist at Andretti for the rest of the season - ended up at the bottom of the pile in both sessions.

Sarrazin, who has raced in FE for Venturi and Techeetah in the past, caused a lengthy red flag in FP1 when he went into the barriers at the long, circular Turn 1 left-hander.

The accident was caused by his throttle still being partially engaged when he hit the brakes for the corner.

FP1 times

Pos Driver Team Car Time Gap Laps 1 Nick Heidfeld Mahindra Mahindra 1m09.697s - 12 2 Sebastien Buemi e.dams Renault 1m10.171s 0.474s 23 3 Jean-Eric Vergne Techeetah Renault 1m10.350s 0.653s 21 4 Felix Rosenqvist Mahindra Mahindra 1m10.543s 0.846s 23 5 Oliver Turvey NIO NextEV NIO 1m10.588s 0.891s 24 6 Alex Lynn Virgin DS Virgin 1m10.616s 0.919s 24 7 Lucas di Grassi Audi Audi 1m10.687s 0.990s 21 8 Mitch Evans Jaguar Jaguar 1m10.741s 1.044s 21 9 Nicolas Prost e.dams Renault 1m10.783s 1.086s 23 10 Daniel Abt Audi Audi 1m10.800s 1.103s 22 11 Sam Bird Virgin DS Virgin 1m10.824s 1.127s 24 12 Nelson Piquet Jr. Jaguar Jaguar 1m10.995s 1.298s 22 13 Luca Filippi NIO NextEV NIO 1m11.005s 1.308s 21 14 Antonio Felix da Costa Andretti Andretti 1m11.011s 1.314s 20 15 Tom Dillmann Venturi Venturi 1m11.136s 1.439s 20 16 Andre Lotterer Techeetah Renault 1m11.161s 1.464s 20 17 Jerome d'Ambrosio Dragon Penske 1m11.193s 1.496s 21 18 Maro Engel Venturi Venturi 1m11.326s 1.629s 22 19 Jose Maria Lopez Dragon Penske 1m11.338s 1.641s 21 20 Stephane Sarrazin Andretti Andretti 1m11.767s 2.070s 23

