Formula E attack mode keeps the racing 'robust' - Allan McNish

Attack mode keeps FE racing 'robust' - McNish

Audi team principal Allan McNish reckons ABB FIA Formula E's attack mode concept has helped keep racing in the championship "robust" for the championship's fifth season.

The system, which raises power levels from 200kW to 225kW for set periods of time after drivers have travelled through a zone off the racing line, was used for the first time during last weekend's 2018/19 season opener in Saudi Arabia.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Despite the tight confines of much of the Ad Diriyah track, the race featured plenty of overtaking moves up and down the field.

McNish, whose drivers Daniel Abt and Lucas di Grassi rose from 12th and 18th on the grid to finish eighth and ninth on what turned out to be a disappointing day for the reigning FE teams' champion, explained that "from a racing perspective it was quite interesting".

"Watching when [drivers] used it, people were actually getting overtaken then having to fight back and things like that," he told Autosport.

"So it does create a little bit of a mix up, which is ultimately what Formula E were looking for.

"That's never a bad thing because I do believe that overtaking is a skillset a driver needs to have and so therefore we saw some guys doing some pretty strong overtaking manoeuvres.

"[Venturi driver and FE rookie] Felipe Massa one of them, he was getting quite robust. He's 37 years old he wants to keep it cool!

"But it did offer up those sorts of opportunities, so it's something that I think we can develop as we go on, with the other side of it [was that] it was quite clear you could follow closely again.

"There are parts of it where the racing's still robust, still quite elbowy and that's not a bad thing."

Story continues

Following the Ad Diriyah race, FE CEO Alejandro Agag said increased power is among the minor changes the championship is considering making to the attack mode system.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus