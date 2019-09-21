Formula 1 teams could share designs instead of standard parts for 2021

Teams could share designs instead of standard parts

The FIA has proposed an "open-source" alternative to standard Formula 1 parts for 2021 that means teams would share their designs for certain elements of the car.

The governing body has been keen to introduce standard parts as cost-saving measure, with several items having gone to tender for the next cycle of rules for the 2021 cars.

However teams have generally resisted that idea on the basis that they are not keen to have too many third party elements on their cars, citing concerns about performance, reliability and weight.

The open-source plan would see teams still building their own parts but sharing their designs for some elements, with that pooling of knowledge reducing trial and development costs and in effect capping the inevitable push for ultimate performance.

"The FIA has proposed a system for open-sourced parts," said Racing Point technical director Andy Green.

"I think it's a really good idea, where teams publish their design on the FIA website and all teams can see what they're using and pick and choose the bits that they want to.

"We naturally tend [to move] towards one design, but an efficient design, and a performant design, not the other way round - heavier and non-performant [like a standardised part could be].

"That's a better way of doing it. I'm hoping they will expand on that.

"It drives you in the right direction from a cost perspective, and a performance perspective.

"We're putting some very heavy things on the car in 2021."

Green said that the plan could cover most of the elements that have been under consideration as standard parts.

"Mechanical things like wheels, power-steering systems, brake-by-wire systems," he added.

"There are lots of little systems on the car that we could all collectively refine and all use the same system. Fuel systems are another one."

