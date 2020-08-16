Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix – how to watch, start time & more

After a pair of races at Silverstone in the UK, F1 is completing its triple header with a solitary round in Spain.

Mercedes has locked out the front row on the grid, with Lewis Hamilton edging Valtteri Bottas in a tight qualifying to take pole position.

The German manufacturer is the favourite for victory again, unless high temperatures leads to a repeat of tyre issues it faced in the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix last weekend.

Keen to take advantage of any setback for Mercedes would be Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who has qualified third on the grid.

The Racing Points will start the race fourth and fifth, with the returning Sergio Perez lining up just ahead of Lance Stroll.

Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel will line up ninth and 11th respectively in the two Ferraris.

When is the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix? 

The Spanish Grand Prix will be held on August 16 at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Date: Sunday 16th August, 2020  Start time: 2:10pm BST / 3:10pm CEST / 9:10am ET / 6:10am PT / 10:10pm JST / 11:10pm AEST / 6:40pm IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the Formula 1 schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix will be broadcast live in nearly every country around the world. 

Europe: Movistar F1 will broadcast the race in Spain. Sky TV has the exclusive rights for Formula 1 broadcast in the UK and Italy. Viewers in France can tune into Canal+.

North America: The Spanish GP will be broadcast in the US on ESPN, in Mexico on Tudn and in Canada on TSN/RDS.

Asia: Most of Asia is covered by Fox Sports, including India where F1 is broadcast by sister channel Star Sports Select 2. Fuji TV Next will carry live coverage in Japan. 

Oceanica: Fox Sports 506 will bring live coverage from Barcelona to viewers in Australia. Spark Sport will show the race in New Zealand.

Can I stream the Spanish Grand Prix?

Viewers from selected countries can subscribe to F1 TV to stream the race on a device of their choice. Sky Sports and Movistar offer live streaming in the UK and Spain respectively, with the latter's package costing seven euros a month.

Weather forecast for the Spanish Grand Prix

The ambient temperature in Barcelona will hover between 23-27C on Sunday.

Spanish Grand Prix - Qualifying results and starting grid:

Cla Driver   Chassis Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+ Mercedes 1'15.584  
2 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes F1 W11 EQ Power+ Mercedes 1'15.643 0.059
3 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16 Red Bull 1'16.292 0.708
4 Mexico Sergio Perez Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20 Racing Point 1'16.482 0.898
5 Canada Lance Stroll Racing Point-BWT Mercedes RP20 Racing Point 1'16.589 1.005
6 Thailand Alex Albon Red Bull Racing-Honda RB16 Red Bull 1'17.029 1.445
7 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. McLaren-Renault MCL35 McLaren 1'17.044 1.460
8 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren-Renault MCL35 McLaren 1'17.084 1.500
9 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari SF1000 Ferrari 1'17.087 1.503
10 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri-Honda AT01 AlphaTauri 1'17.136 1.552
11 Germany Sebastian Vettel Ferrari SF1000 Ferrari 1'17.168 1.584
12 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri-Honda AT01 AlphaTauri 1'17.192 1.608
13 Australia Daniel Ricciardo Renault R.S.20 Renault 1'17.198 1.614
14 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39 Alfa Romeo 1'17.386 1.802
15 France Esteban Ocon Renault R.S.20 Renault 1'17.567 1.983
16 Denmark Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari VF-20 Haas 1'17.908 2.324
17 France Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari VF-20 Haas 1'18.089 2.505
18 United Kingdom George Russell Williams-Mercedes FW43 Williams 1'18.099 2.515
19 Canada Nicholas Latifi Williams-Mercedes FW43 Williams 1'18.532 2.948
20 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Racing-Ferrari C39 Alfa Romeo 1'18.697 3.113
